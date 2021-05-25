Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Seeks More Info from Bharat Biotech for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin; World at 'War', Says UN

india

News18.com | May 25, 2021, 08:20 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that more information is required from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19. The latest Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process’ guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that More information required. A pre-submission meeting is expected to be planned May-June 2021, the guidance document said. According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely. Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd told the Central government during a discussion on obtaining the World Health Organisation’s authorisation for emergency use listing for Covaxin, sources said. “BBIL is confident about obtaining WHO’s emergency use listing,” said a source.Noting that Covaxin has already received regulatory approval from 11 countries, sources said there was also interest from other 11 companies in seven nations for technology transfer and production of Covaxin.

The company is in the final stages of negotiations with the Food and Drug Administration of the US for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in the United States, sources said. Sources said the meeting with BBIL on the EUL was attended by the company’s managing director V Krishna Mohan and his colleagues besides senior officers of the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology and Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was among those who attended the meeting.

May 25, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 20,259 on Monday as 191 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. "191 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima-67, Dimapur-53, Tuensang-28, Mokokchung-25,Wokha-6, Zunheboto- Mon-4 each, Peren-2,Kiphire-Phek-1 each, 137+ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-53, Kohima-38, Tuensang-13, Mon-10, Kiphire-9, Zunheboto-8, Mokokchung-4, Peren- 2," the minister said in a tweet.

May 25, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine. The remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June, Bharat Biotech Ltd told the central government during a discussion on obtaining the World Health Organisation's authorisation for emergency use listing for Covaxin.

May 25, 2021 07:52 (IST)

According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely. Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency. 

May 25, 2021 07:46 (IST)
 

More Info Required for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin: WHO | The World Health Organisation has said that more information is required from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19. The latest Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that More information required. A pre-submission meeting is expected to be planned May-June 2021, the guidance document said.

May 25, 2021 07:28 (IST)

At present, Mumbai has 321 active vaccination centres, and so far, 29,80,478 citizens have been administered COVID-19 vaccines including 25,211 inoculations on Monday. As of Monday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stood at 6,98,867 while the overall death toll is 14,671.  

May 25, 2021 07:17 (IST)

The BMC cited the May 19 directive of the Union government permitting lactating mothers to take COVID-19 vaccines. "While administering vaccines to lactating mothers, all the necessary guidelines will be followed. They will have to carry necessary documents about the date and place of delivery along with medical details. Pregnant women will have to produce a certificate written on the letterhead of gynaecologists from whom they are taking treatment along with a self-consent letter," the civic body said. 

May 25, 2021 07:10 (IST)
 

Lactating Mothers, Pregnant Women to Take Jabs  | After a Central directive, Mumbai’s civic body BMC has allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated at approved centres without prior registration. Lactating mothers and pregnant women can walk-in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Monday and Wednesday as they are now included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination on the three days a BMC release said.

May 25, 2021 07:05 (IST)

The vaccine beneficiaries include 97,78,142 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,50,74,689 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,55,642 FLWs who have taken the second; and 1,18,81,337 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose. Besides, 6,15,11,397 and 99,13,239 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose while 5,68,98,522 and 1,83,12,067 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose

May 25, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said. The total number of vaccine doses administered across the country so far stands at 19,84,43,550. 

May 25, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Over 19.84 Cr Vaccine Doses Administered | The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry has said. A total of 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Meanwhile, the UN on Monday declared the world “at war” against Covid-19, as India’s death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to apply wartime logic to stark inequalities in the response to the pandemic. Despite rapidly advancing vaccination rollouts in wealthy parts of the world, the crisis was far from over, he warned.

“Unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries.” Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed the global death toll past 3.4 million people, even as vaccination programmes in rich countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel have allowed them to ease restrictions.

