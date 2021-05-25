Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Seeks More Info from Bharat Biotech for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin; World at 'War', Says UN

Meanwhile, the UN on Monday declared the world “at war” against Covid-19, as India’s death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to apply wartime logic to stark inequalities in the response to the pandemic. Despite rapidly advancing vaccination rollouts in wealthy parts of the world, the crisis was far from over, he warned.
“Unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries.” Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed the global death toll past 3.4 million people, even as vaccination programmes in rich countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel have allowed them to ease restrictions.
