Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s Toll Tops 3 Lakh With 50,000 Deaths in 12 Days; Fauci Seeks Probe Into Covid-19 Origin

In an extreme example of vaccine hesitancy, a group of people in Barabanki's Sisaurha village jumped into the Saryu river after seeing a team of health officials coming to inoculate them against…
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported more than 3 lakh deaths due to Covid-19, just 12 days after going past the 2.5-lakh mark. The country has recorded 1 lakh deaths from the virus in the past 26 days, becoming the only country in the world where the toll, in terms of milestones of 50,000, has risen by 1,00,000 in under 30 days. At the height of its third wave in December-January, the death toll in the US had increased from 3.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh in 31 days. In May alone, more than 92,000 deaths have been recorded in 23 days so far. That’s almost twice the toll in April, when 48,768 deaths were reported, which was a record for any month till then, the Times of India reported. Several experts have said many deaths during the second wave had not been counted in the official statistics, pointing to major discrepancies in the number of Covid protocol cremations across cities and the Covid fatalities reported there in the past couple of months.
While the number of fresh cases has declined steadily after infections in the country peaked around May 8, the daily toll has not decreased by much. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases was down 32% since the peak on May 8, when the average stood at over 3.91 lakh. On May 22, the index was at 2.64 lakh.
Meanwhile, America’s top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci says he is “not convinced” COVID-19 developed naturally, and called for an open investigation into the virus’ origins. “There’s a lot of cloudiness around the origins of Covid-19 still, so I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?” Fauci was asked at an event. “No actually,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said. “I am not convinced about that, I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened.” Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus,” he continued.
UP Reports Less Than 5,000 New Cases For First Time Since April | Uttar Pradesh recorded less than 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the first time since the middle of last month. A total of 4,844 new cases were registered in the state in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest single-day count for Uttar Pradesh since mid-April. As many as 14,086 have recovered from the disease. The drop in fresh cases is by 34,000 when compared to 38,055 infections registered at the pandemic’s peak on April 24.
Four Die in Kerala of Black Fungus, 36 New Cases Reported in Delhi Hospitals | Four people died of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection, in Kerala on Sunday, officials said here. While two persons who lost their battle with fungus belonged to Ernakulam district, two others were from Pathanamthitta district. They had been undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. Two persons infected with the black fungus, are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts.
Assam CM Asks Districts to Check Covid Spread to Rural Areas | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed all the Deputy Commissioners to put in place a community surveillance system to check the spread of the coronavirus to rural areas. Sarma said that there must be concerted efforts to stop the spread of the virus to the rural areas. Sarma asked the SPs to be strict in enforcing the curfew and ban inter-district movement to arrest the increase in cases. He also directed the DCs to activate the odd-hour treatment management for the critical COVID care patients and asked them to undertake hospital visits during the odd hours.
Bihar Reports 107 COVID-19 Fatalities, 4,002 Fresh Cases | The COVID-19 situation continued to be grim in Bihar on Sunday as improvements in rates of infection and recovery notwithstanding, over 100 fatalities were reported and the death toll surged past the 4,500-mark. 107 more patients succumbed to the dreaded virus and the toll stands at 4,549. The state logged 4,002 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 6.89 lakh. Bihar now has 40,691 active cases, a sharp drop since a few weeks ago when it was in excess of one lakh, while 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far.
Army Ready to Help Indians Fight Covid-19: CDS Rawat | Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Army is ready to extend help to the people of India in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 3 lakh lives in the country. To stop the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, people will have to come together and they have to be ready to fight the pandemic, General Rawat said. ”The Army is ready to extend help to the people of the country,” he said. READ MORE
Walk-in Vaccination in Mumbai from May 24 to 26 | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it will implement ‘walk-in’ vaccination for citizens at its centres from Monday to Wednesday. A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of Covishield vaccine during this period. Health workers and frontline workers as well as 45 years and above will get the second dose.
Rajathan government may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the Covid-19 situation will improve significantly. The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan jumped to 7,703 on Sunday with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042. Jaipur and Udaipur recorded 27 and 11 deaths respectively while other districts reported deaths below 10. Of the new cases, a maximum of 1,483 were reported from Jaipur, officials said.
Three-tier Lockdown Across Rajasthan Till June 8 | Rajasthan government announced the extension of lockdown by 15 days till 5 am on June 8 and issued a fresh set of guidelines. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after reviewing the current situation of coronavirus in the state. A day before the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown as the healthcare system is still overburdened to tackle the crisis.
Vaccination of People Above 18 to Begin Across UP from June 1 | The vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will be expanded to all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh from June 1. Currently, people in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated in only 23 of the state's 75 districts. Inoculation of beneficiaries in this age group began on May 1 in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly districts.
Trump administration officials and Republicans on the Hill have long argued there is a high chance COVID-19 was the result of a lab leak. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the lab leak theory “extremely unlikely” last week, but even Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief, has said the research team’s assessment on whether the virus entered the human population following a laboratory incident was not “extensive enough” and requires further investigation.
