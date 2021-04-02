india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Seeing 4th Wave with Exponentially High Cases, It's Worrying, Says CM Kejriwal, Advises to be Alert
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Seeing 4th Wave with Exponentially High Cases, It's Worrying, Says CM Kejriwal, Advises to be Alert

News18.com | April 02, 2021, 17:16 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Seeing 4th Wave with Exponentially High Cases, It's Worrying, Says CM Kejriwal, Advises to be Alert

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on recorded 81,466 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its bulletin on Friday, yet another record high this year. A total of 469 people died of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in India stands at 1,23,03,131, while active cases are at 6,14,696. The total death toll from Covid-19 stood at 1,63,396, while 6,87,89,138 people have been vaccinated.

Maharashtra continued to report a massive rise in Covid-19 cases with 43,183 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours. Mumbai was one of the highest contributors recording 8,646 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, and 18 deaths. In light of the rising cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted at a likely restricted lockdown to be announced.

Read More
Apr 02, 2021 17:16 (IST)

'We are Lab Rats': 2 MP Men Booked for 'Spreading Confusion' on Covid-19 Vaccine Drive

Police here have registered an offence against two unidentified persons for allegedly spreading confusion over the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a social networking platform, an official said on…

Apr 02, 2021 17:08 (IST)

Delhi is going through its fourth wave, cases are increasing exponentially, this is worrying. But don't worry, we are keeping a tight watch on things. We will concentrate on testing, tracking and isolating, please follow covid-19 precautions: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal.

Apr 02, 2021 16:54 (IST)

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has written to All District Magistrates to take call on whether to continue academic activities via online mode or physical mode in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Apr 02, 2021 16:42 (IST)

'No Lockdown in Karnataka' | No lockdown or night curfew will be implemented in Karnataka, sources told CNN-News18 today. However, people will be asked to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to prevent rising infections. 

Apr 02, 2021 16:12 (IST)

Lockdown in Parts of 4 Districts of Madhya Pradesh as Covid-19 Cases Surge in State

The Madhya Pradesh government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it will come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to…

Apr 02, 2021 15:54 (IST)

Pune gets night curfew, stringent norms from today | Alarmed by the huge spike in coronavirus cases, the Pune administration has announced stringent measures, including 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew starting Friday night for a week, top officials said here on Friday. All hotels, restaurants and malls will remain shut for the next seven days, though home delivery of household stuff shall be permitted. The development came after a review meet chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning with top officials of the administration, police, health and other departments.

Apr 02, 2021 15:43 (IST)

COVID-19 Second Wave in India May Peak by Mid-April, Followed by Sharp Decline: Scientists

New Delhi: Scientists have predicted using a mathematical model that the ongoing second-wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country could peak by mid-April, following which the infections may see a…

Apr 02, 2021 15:12 (IST)

Scientists, including Manindra Agrawal from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, applied the model to predict the trajectory of the current surge in infections and found that the number of daily new infections is likely to peak in mid-April for this ongoing pandemic wave. "For the last several days, we have found that there is a reasonable chance that the cases in India could peak sometime between 15-20 April. It is a sharp slope, but on the way down, it would likely be equally sharp, coming down very fast and by end of May may see a dramatic reduction," Agrawal told PTI.

Apr 02, 2021 15:03 (IST)

Covid-19 Second Wave in India May Peak by Mid-April, Say Scientists | Scientists have predicted using a mathematical model that the ongoing second-wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country could peak by mid-April, following which the infections may see a steep decline by the end of May. During the first wave of COVID-19 infections across India, the mathematical approach, named SUTRA, predicted that the initial surge of infections in August would peak by September and lower in February 2021.

Apr 02, 2021 14:52 (IST)

COVID-19: Lockdown in Parts of 4 Districts of Madhya Pradesh | The Madhya Pradesh government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it will come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday, which will continue till 6 am on April 5, they said.

Apr 02, 2021 14:23 (IST)

During a press conference today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "Covid-19 cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness."

Apr 02, 2021 14:05 (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Self-Isolation as Robert Vadra Tests Positive for Covid-19 | Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra goes into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. She has tested negative for COVID. Priyanka Gandhi has also cancelled her election rallies as a precaution.

Apr 02, 2021 14:03 (IST)

Fresh Guidelines in Pune | Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed; max 20 people in funerals& 50 in weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow," says Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao

A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow,  April 3. Situation will be reviewed on next Friday, he adds.  Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days.

Apr 02, 2021 13:48 (IST)

2 Covid Patients Die Due to 'Disruption of Oxygen Supply' in Bhopal Hospital; Cong Mocks Shivraj's 'Good Governance' | Two patients died at the Covid19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bhopal allegedly after oxygen supply was disrupted late on Wednesday evening, stoking a political controvery.

The Congress party has questioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s claim of “good governance” after the news of the deaths spread.

The patients, Ramrati Ahirwar and CB Meshram, were admitted to the ICU. Both were suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospital has denied the allegations of disruption in oxygen supply. Read the full story here.

Apr 02, 2021 13:33 (IST)
India Records Highest Single-day Vaccine Coverage | More than 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. Of the 36,71,242 vaccine doses, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for the first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, the Health ministry said in a statement.
Apr 02, 2021 12:39 (IST)

Telangana's Daily Covid Count Nears 1,000-mark | Telangana's daily Covid-19 count reached close to 1,000 mark as the surge continued in most parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

In the biggest single-day jump in more than four months, there were 965 new cases, pushing the state's cumulative tally to 3,09,741.

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the worst-hit with the daily count mounting to 254

Apr 02, 2021 12:18 (IST)

Puducherry Adds 213 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 684 | Puducherry reported 213 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while one more patient succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 684, a top Health department official said on Friday. A 60year old woman died at the government general hospital in Karaikal, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

Apr 02, 2021 12:05 (IST)

Today's Data Highlights

- 81.5k new cases in India, 469 new deaths, 50.4k new recoveries, 30.6k rise in active cases 

- Active cases in India now over 6 lakh. The last time it was more than 6 lakh was on October 29, 2020 (155 days ago)

- New cases more than 80k for the first time in 6 months. Highest in 183 days. New deaths highest in 117 days 

- Maharashtra reports 43.2k new cases, Chhattisgarh 4.6k, Karnataka 4.2k

- Maharashtra reports 249 new deaths, Punjab 58, Chhattisgarh 34

- 14 states/UTs report more than 1k new cases

- Highest new cases in Maharashtra. New deaths highest in 147 days.

- 11.1 lakh new tests. Positivity rate rises to 7.3%. Maharashtra 23.57%

- 3.67 million new vaccine doses administered. Highest till date. 6.88 crore total vaccinations

Apr 02, 2021 12:01 (IST)

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, received her first shot of COVID-19  vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women And Children's Hospital, Puducherry.

Apr 02, 2021 11:38 (IST)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19

Apr 02, 2021 11:33 (IST)

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

Apr 02, 2021 11:23 (IST)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11, 525, 039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Apr 02, 2021 11:03 (IST)

No Lockdown in Mumbai as of Now | Mumbai won't go under a lockdown, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal tells CNN-News18. The BMC is not considering any proposal for shutting down of malls and places of religious worship, as of now, he says.

Apr 02, 2021 10:40 (IST)

India saw 81,466 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in six months, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 daily new fatalities, the highest since December 6, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 per cent, the data stated. As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

Apr 02, 2021 10:28 (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a high-level meeting with officials today, over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Apr 02, 2021 10:19 (IST)

State-wise Covid-19 Data for April 2

Apr 02, 2021 09:47 (IST)

Covid-19 Data for Today

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,23,03,131
Total recoveries: 1,15,25,039
Active cases: 6,14,696
Death toll: 1,63,396
 
Total vaccination: 6,87,89,138

Apr 02, 2021 09:03 (IST)

36,71,242 Vaccinated Yesterday | On Thursday, India vaccinated 36,71,242 for COVID-19. A total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations done till date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Apr 02, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Maharashtra: Crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai this morning. Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Apr 02, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan Receives COVID-19 Vaccine | Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Load More
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Seeing 4th Wave with Exponentially High Cases, It's Worrying, Says CM Kejriwal, Advises to be Alert
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In light of the massive rise in numbers for weeks, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to prepare fresh SOPs on further restrictions to be implemented amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, and deaths.

Some of the restrictions that are likely to be put into place include shops opening on alternate days, local railways only to be used for essential services, religious places, malls and theatres to be shut down and restrictions of private offices as well.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways suspended the service of Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai for a month starting Friday. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new Covid-19 cases.

Not just Maharashtra, cases continued to rise in other parts of the country as well. Delhi recorded 2,790 cases in last 24 hours. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting over the situation on Friday. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded over 4,000 cases.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a meeting with chief ministers to take stock of the situation.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You