Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Seeing 4th Wave with Exponentially High Cases, It's Worrying, Says CM Kejriwal, Advises to be Alert

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on recorded 81,466 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its bulletin on Friday, yet another record high this year. A total of 469 people died of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in India stands at 1,23,03,131, while active cases are at 6,14,696. The total death toll from Covid-19 stood at 1,63,396, while 6,87,89,138 people have been vaccinated.

Maharashtra continued to report a massive rise in Covid-19 cases with 43,183 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours. Mumbai was one of the highest contributors recording 8,646 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, and 18 deaths. In light of the rising cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted at a likely restricted lockdown to be announced.