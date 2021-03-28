Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers 62,714 New Cases, Biggest One-day Spike in 5 Months; Aurangabad Lockdown from Mar 30-April 8

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its biggest one-day surge in nearly five months. The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552. The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported. Over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease that has affected millions across the world.

Sending panic among devotees, 32 of 86 employees, including priests, of the popular Yadadri temple in Telangana were found positive for coronavirus in tests carried out by authorities. The temple, located just 60km away from Hyderabad, attracts 25,000 to 30,000 devotees on weekdays and over 40,000 devotees on weekends. After the KCR government took up renovation of the temple at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, it has been attracting large number of devotees. The temple authorities have now cancelled the special rituals. Meanwhile, Telangana government has made mask-wearing mandatory in public places till April 30 and directed all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials to strictly implement the orders. The government also prohibited all gatherings on festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Srirama Navama Shab-e-Baraat, Mahavir Jayanthi and Good Friday.

In view of the rising graph of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a night curfew has been announced in the state from Saturday night. Under the curfew, which will be imposed between 8 pm to 7 am, all restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut and people will not be allowed to visit beaches. The Maharashtra government has also extended the COVID-19 curbs, imposed as part of its Mission Begin Again initiative, till April 15. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 166 COVID-19 deaths in 24 Hours, highest since last October, alongwith 35,726 new infections.