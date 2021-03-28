india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers 62,714 New Cases, Biggest One-day Spike in 5 Months; Aurangabad Lockdown from Mar 30-April 8
News18.com | March 28, 2021, 13:00 IST
mumbai

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its biggest one-day surge in nearly five months. The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552. The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported. Over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease that has affected millions across the world.

Sending panic among devotees, 32 of 86 employees, including priests, of the popular Yadadri temple in Telangana were found positive for coronavirus in tests carried out by authorities. The temple, located just 60km away from Hyderabad, attracts 25,000 to 30,000 devotees on weekdays and over 40,000 devotees on weekends. After the KCR government took up renovation of the temple at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, it has been attracting large number of devotees. The temple authorities have now cancelled the special rituals. Meanwhile, Telangana government has made mask-wearing mandatory in public places till April 30 and directed all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials to strictly implement the orders. The government also prohibited all gatherings on festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Srirama Navama Shab-e-Baraat, Mahavir Jayanthi and Good Friday.

In view of the rising graph of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a night curfew has been announced in the state from Saturday night. Under the curfew, which will be imposed between 8 pm to 7 am, all restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut and people will not be allowed to visit beaches. The Maharashtra government has also extended the COVID-19 curbs, imposed as part of its Mission Begin Again initiative, till April 15. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 166 COVID-19 deaths in 24 Hours, highest since last October, alongwith 35,726 new infections.

Mar 28, 2021 13:00 (IST)

READ |  Daily Covid-19 Deaths Over 300 for First Time This Year, Biggest Jump of 62,714 New Cases

India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, while the daily deaths crossed the 300-mark for the first time in 2021, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Mar 28, 2021 12:40 (IST)

Gatherings at weddings to be restricted to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity or 100 people. 50 people allowed at cremations: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Mar 28, 2021 11:52 (IST)
Mar 28, 2021 11:25 (IST)

The total number of samples tested up to 27th March is 24,09,50,842 including 11,81,289  samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Mar 28, 2021 11:12 (IST)
Mar 28, 2021 10:48 (IST)

Lockdown, not a solution to curb Covid spread, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said strict action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations. He dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Mar 28, 2021 10:44 (IST)

Huge crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State. Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from tonight.

Mar 28, 2021 10:42 (IST)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

Mar 28, 2021 10:00 (IST)

India reports 62,714 new Covid-19 cases, 28,739 discharges, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,19,71,624
Total recoveries: 1,13,23762 
Active cases: 4,86,310 
Death toll: 1,61,552
 Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782

Mar 28, 2021 08:54 (IST)

Children could become carriers of coronavirus in Bengaluru say, health experts | As Covid cases surge in Bengaluru, more children below 10 years of age are turning positive. This month 472 kids under 10 have been tested positive for Covid-19 and the number is expected to cross 500 over the weekend.

Mar 28, 2021 08:39 (IST)

READ | As Spurt in Covid-19 Cases Brings Back Curbs, A List of Cities Under Lockdown and Night Curfew

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh — continue to report a high surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, according to the ministry.

Mar 28, 2021 08:34 (IST)

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government further announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, a day before new curbs on assembly of more than five persons in night will come into force. Drama theatres were also shut down starting Saturday night. However, the government exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines. READ FULL STORY HERE.

Mar 28, 2021 08:26 (IST)

Mumbai reported 6123 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,91,751 as of March 27

Mar 28, 2021 08:24 (IST)
Mar 28, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi at their home following Covid-19 guidelines: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office

Mar 28, 2021 08:15 (IST)

READ | Negative Covid Report Must for Entering Gujarat as State Sees Highest One-day Case Surge

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states.

Mar 28, 2021 08:00 (IST)

UPDATE | All types of movement cars, autos, motorcycles, temples, non-essential shops will remain closed from  March 30 to April 8. Vegetable sellers will be open shops from 6 to 11 o'clock, however, Kirana shops, milk dairy stores, and medical stores will be kept open. 

Mar 28, 2021 07:55 (IST)

BREAKING | Aurangabad district to go under Lockdown from March 30 to April 8 excluding essential services in the district. ST buses, private transport as well as salon services will also be closed. 

Mar 28, 2021 07:40 (IST)

1.2 million doses of Made in India Covid vaccines as grant from India to Bangladesh were handed over by Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Mar 28, 2021 07:32 (IST)

UPDATE | Meanwhile, the Telangana government has made mask-wearing mandatory in public places till April 30, 2021, and directed all the District Collectors, Superintends of Police, and other officials to strictly implement the orders. The government also prohibited all gatherings including during forthcoming festivals Holi, Ugadi, Srirama Navama Shab-e-Baraat, Mahavir Jayanthi, and Good Friday till April 30.

Mar 28, 2021 07:29 (IST)
 

Yadadri temple in Telangana turns into Covid hotspot |  32 out of 86 employees including priests of popular Yadadri temple in Telangana were found positive for Coronavirus. The temple located, just 60 km away from Hyderabad attracts 25,000  to 30,000 devotees on weekdays and over 40,000 devotees on weekends.  After the KCR government took up total renovation, the temple has been attracting a large number of devotees. With as many as 32 employees found Covid positive, the temple authorities have canceled the special rituals.

Mar 28, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey inaugurates Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at ICMR institute  in Patna on March 27
 

Mar 28, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Further, I have been briefed that Odisha has been provided with 34.46 lakh doses of #Covid19 vaccine so far, out of which only around 23 lakh doses have been administered. Odisha will also receive additional 5.50 lakh doses on 28th March: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Mar 28, 2021 07:17 (IST)

No dearth of Availability of Covid-19 Vaccines in Odisha, assures Dharmendra Pradhan | Spoke to my senior cabinet colleague Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding panic being created by Odisha Govt. regarding availability of vaccines in Odisha. He assured me that there is no dearth of availability of doses of Covid-19 vaccines: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Mar 28, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh reports 2,142 new COVID19 cases, 1,175 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

Total cases 2,86,407
Total recoveries 2,69,465
Death toll 3,947
Active cases 12,995

An elderly man wearing a face mask, as a precaution measure against coronavirus, looks at a mural. (PTI)

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government further announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, a day before new curbs on assembly of more than five persons in night will come into force. Drama theatres were also shut down starting Saturday night. However, the government exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

“Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders. “All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting,” as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely. Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

