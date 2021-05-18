india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Medical System in UP's Small Cities, Villages 'Ram Bharose', Says HC; Black Fungus Found in Over 120 MP Patients
News18.com | May 18, 2021, 08:53 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God’s mercy (“Ram bharose”), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state. A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital. The doctors there failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report.

Santosh had fainted at a hospital bathroom on April 22 and efforts were made to revive him but he died. The hospital staff could not identify the dead and failed to locate his file. Thus, it was taken as a case of an unidentified body. The body was packed in a bag and was disposed of, according to the probe report. Commenting on it, the High Court on Monday said if this is the state of affairs at a medical college in the city like Meerut, then the entire medical system of the state pertaining to smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like a famous Hindi saying, ”Ram bharose”. If doctors and paramedical staff adopt such casual approach and show carelessness in the performance of their duty, then it is a case of serious misconduct because it is something like playing with lives of innocent people.

The state needs to take stern action against those responsible, the court observed. Upon perusal of the report submitted by district magistrates of five districts, the court said, “We have no hesitation in observing that health infrastructure is absolutely insufficient in city areas to meet the requirement of city population and in the rural areas the community health centres are virtually lacking in respect of life-saving gadgets.” The court directed the state government to provide sufficient health care infrastructure in compliance of its direction issued earlier.

May 18, 2021 08:53 (IST)

Covid-19 Recap | CoWIN Portal in Hindi, Other Regional Languages from Next Week, More Labs to Monitor Covid-19 Variants

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday. According to a statement by the ministry, these decisions were announced at the 26th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Monday.

May 18, 2021 08:44 (IST)

Door to Door Testing, Crisis Groups & Vaccination: How States are Embarking on Containing Covid in Rural Areas

Door to Door testing, vaccination facility in common service centres, crisis management groups in village and block levels, temporary hiring of nurses and medical staff and provision of Oxygen beds- states are now embarking on this humongous task as part of the Central government’s new strategy to control the spread of Covid in rural India.

May 18, 2021 08:36 (IST)
May 18, 2021 08:31 (IST)

China Says it Will Support India, South Africa Proposal for Global IPR Waiver for Covid-19 Vaccines | China, which is actively pursuing vaccine diplomacy, said on Monday that it is “supportive" of India and South Africa’s proposal for a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for coronavirus vaccines, asserting that Beijing will back all actions that are conducive to the developing countries’ fight against the pandemic.

May 18, 2021 08:24 (IST)

Rainwater Enters Through Ceiling in Newly-built Covid-19 ICU Ward in MP, Video Goes Viral

The 36-second video, made by an attendee of a Covid-19 patient, showed attendees of other admitted patients trying to collect their essential belongings in order to protect them from getting wet. One of the attendees was also seen using a mop to keep the water out of the ward.

May 18, 2021 08:07 (IST)

Ladakh reported 130 new positive cases and 134 recoveries on Monday.

Total positive cases: 16,582
Active cases: 1,542
Total deaths: 165

May 18, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Covid-19 Recap | Virologist Shahid Jameel Announced Decision to Step Down in Meeting of INSACOG, Left Colleagues Surprised

Scientists associated with INSACOG, the government panel that conducts research on different variants of the coronavirus, said they were surprised at noted virologist Shahid Jameel’s decision to quit the group and wondered whether he was disillusioned with the government’s handling of the pandemic. He quit days after he had said that scientists were facing “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking".

May 18, 2021 07:56 (IST)

READ | Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Effective Against New Variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by US scientists.

May 18, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Sputnik V Debuts on Cowin at Rs 1,250 a Dose 

Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V made its debut on the CoWIN Covid-19 vaccination platform with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announcing a national tie-up with Apollo Hospitals for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Apollo Hospitals has priced Sputnik at Rs 1,250 per dose (including administration charges), at par with its pricing of Covaxin’s, as reflected on the CoWIN app. On Friday, Dr Reddy’s, the Indian partner of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), had announced a pricing of Rs 995 per dose, including 5% GST.

May 18, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Medical System In UP's Small Cities, Villages 'Ram Bharose' Says High Court | The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God's mercy ("Ram bharose"), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.

May 18, 2021 07:36 (IST)

To further strengthen the oxygen management and to prepare a master plan for the State, I am announcing a task force that will look at immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at all-party meeting called by Assembly Speaker

May 18, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Goa Congress Demands Arrest of Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Congress files a police complaint against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Demands that both be booked under Section 302 and other sections of the IPC, over deaths of COVID patients in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

May 18, 2021 07:25 (IST)

READ | Court Pulls Up Telangana Govt For Less Testing, Calls for Stricter Curbs to Control Covid-19 Spread

Hyderabad High court on Monday rapped up the Telangana government for sluggish Covid-19 testing as the state collected less than 1 lakh swabs.

May 18, 2021 07:21 (IST)

26 Cases of Miniscule Bleeding, Clotting Reported Post Covishield Jab in India | India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following Covid-19 immunization has found. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that over 23,000 adverse events have been reported since the vaccination drive involving Covishield and Covaxin vaccines started in the country and of these 700 cases were reported to be serious. 

May 18, 2021 07:20 (IST)
May 18, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Delhi Logs 4,524 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Since April 5 as Positvity Drops to 8.42% | The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

May 18, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Vadodara Shifts Covid Patients From Care Centre to Hospitals Amid Cyclone Tauktae Menace 

May 18, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Over 124 patients infected with black fungus. A 6-member committee has been formed to see whether this could have been avoided during Covid treatment or if there was overuse of steroids. We'll come up with a report in 48 hours, said Indore Divisional Commissioner

May 18, 2021 06:59 (IST)

India Lost 50 Doctors to Covid in a Day, IMA Says Over 200 Lost Lives So Far in Second Wave | As many as 244 doctors have lost their lives in the second wave of coronavirus in India, data from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) registry showed. Among them, 50 of the doctors succumbed to the virus on Sunday as the pandemic continued to wreak havoc across the nation.

May 18, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Covid -19 Live Updates: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes, says Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand CM

Representative photo.

On the issue of coronavirus vaccination, the court suggested that big business houses who take benefits under taxation laws by donating to various religious organisations may be asked to divert their funds for vaccines. Every nursing home/ hospital, which has more than 20 beds, should have at least 40 per cent of their beds as intensive care units, the court said. Every nursing home and hospital, which has more than 30 beds, should compulsorily have an oxygen production plant, the court added. Every second and third tier town of Uttar Pradesh should be provided with at least 20 ambulances and every village should be provided with at least two ambulances having intensive care unit facilities, the court suggested while fixing May 22 as the next date of hearing.

