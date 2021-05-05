india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Death of Covid-19 Patients Due to Lack of Oxygen 'No Less Than Genocide', Says Allahabad HC
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Death of Covid-19 Patients Due to Lack of Oxygen 'No Less Than Genocide', Says Allahabad HC

News18.com | May 05, 2021, 08:49 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Death of Covid-19 Patients Due to Lack of Oxygen 'No Less Than Genocide', Says Allahabad HC

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In stern remarks, the Allahabad High Court observed that the death of Covid-19 patients just for non-supply of oxygen to hospitals is a criminal act, “not less than a genocide” by authorities entrusted the task to ensure the oxygen supply chain is maintained. The remarks were made on some news items doing the rounds on social media regarding the death of Covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen in Lucknow and Meerut districts. The court also ordered a probe into the incidents. A two judges-bench comprising justices Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation on the spread of Covid-19 in the state and the condition of quarantine centres.

“We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen,” the court observed. “How can we let our people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days,” it added.

“Normally, we would have not directed the state and district administration to enquire into such news that have been viralled on social media, but since the advocates who were appearing in this PIL supported such news and even submitted that more or less situations in other districts of state are the same, we find it necessary to direct for immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.” The court said. The court directed the DMs of Lucknow and Meerut to enquire into such news items within 48 hours and submit their reports on the next date.

May 05, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Covid-19 is a shared problem for the world, says EAM Dr Jaishankar | When it came to medicines,we gave HCQ to US, Singapore,European countries.We gave vaccines to some countries. What you describe as aid, we call friendship, says EAM Dr Jaishankar on reported shift in policy of receiving aid from foreign countries

May 05, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Police Registers 113 FIRs Related Black Marketing of Covid-19 Medicines

Delhi Police has registered 113 FIRs, of which 61 cases pertain to cheating and fraud in the name of providing Covid-19 medicines or oxygen while 52 cases related to black-marketing, hoarding or overcharging.

May 05, 2021 08:22 (IST)

US Lawmakers Launch #FreeTheVaccine Campaign in Support of India, South Africa

Top US Democratic lawmakers have launched #FreeTheVaccine campaign in support of a proposal by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organisation to temporarily waive anti-COVID vaccine patents to boost its supply.

May 05, 2021 08:14 (IST)

G7 Talks Vaccines After Pleas to Help Poor

Foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are wrapping up three days of talks in central London that will set the agenda for a G7 leaders' summit next month in Cornwall, southern England.

May 05, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Covid Update: 14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

May 05, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Karnataka Declares Journalists as Frontline Workers, to be Vaccinated on Priority Basis

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to treat journalists as frontline COVID warriors and inoculate them on a priority basis. “We will treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them on a priority basis," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters after a special cabinet meeting to control the growing COVID cases in the state.

May 05, 2021 07:57 (IST)
May 05, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Covid Update: BMRCL has established a 100 bed COVID Care Centre to help in the efforts of Govt of Karnataka to combat surge of COVID-19. In accordance with guidelines of BBMP, this CCC facility has been established by BMRCL at Hotel Ekaa in Bangalore

May 05, 2021 07:50 (IST)

READ | Lockdowns Bring Covid Numbers Down in States and UTs Hit Hardest by Pandemic

Maharashtra and Delhi, hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus, have seen a weekly decline in active cases.

May 05, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Oxygen requirement has increased in Goa but we are rationalising oxygen use to meet the current requirement. No person has died due to oxygen shortage in the state: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

May 05, 2021 07:39 (IST)

 No RT-PCR For Recovered Covid Patients at Discharge | The government on Tuesday issued fresh advisories on testing individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 and are awaiting discharge from hospitals. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said no testing is required for COVID-19 recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge in accordance with the discharge policy of Union Health Ministry.  

May 05, 2021 07:34 (IST)

IAF Pressed into Action for Covid Relief 

Within India, the IAF has transported 180 empty cryogenic oxygen containers, apart from other relief material like oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant equipment, essential medicines and hospital equipment: Indian Air Force (IAF)

May 05, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Death of Covid Patients Due to Oxygen Shortage, a Criminal Act, Says Allahabad HC | Death of Covid patients just for non supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen: Allahabad High Court

May 05, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Covid-19 curfew extended in 4 J&K districts

In view of the upward trend in Covid positive cases in Jammu & Kashmir, curfew in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu has been extended till 7 am on May 10. Curfew has also been imposed in Samba district from 7 pm on Wednesday till May 10. Corona curfew at night will also continue in all municipal/urban local body limits of all the districts of the UT.

May 05, 2021 07:11 (IST)
May 05, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Covid Update: Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee urged the US trade representative to continue opposing a waiver to loosen patent and intellectual property protections on coronavirus vaccines.

May 05, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Haven't Decided on Patent Waivers For Vaccines, Says US Prez | We’ve sent AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada, Mexico, there are other countries that we're talking to now, I’m not prepared to announce who else will be getting vaccine to, but we're going to send 10% of what we've to other nations including Brazil and India by 4th of July

May 05, 2021 07:00 (IST)

US Aims to get 160 Million Americans Fully Vaccinated by July 4 

Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. It’s another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal: US President Joe Biden.

May 05, 2021 06:56 (IST)
 

India, UK Decide to Enhance Partnership on Covid-19 Vaccines At Online Summit | India and the UK agreed on Tuesday to “expand and enhance" their existing partnership on vaccines, besides vowing to work together to reform and strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO) and the global health security architecture to strengthen pandemic resilience.

May 05, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of 1 lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at its and govt’s vaccination centres

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Death of Covid-19 Patients Due to Lack of Oxygen 'No Less Than Genocide', Says Allahabad HC
Representative photo.

They are also directed to appear before the court online on the next date of hearing. The court was informed about a viral news item that five patients had died in the ICU of a new trauma centre of Medical College, Meerut, last Sunday. Similarly, Sun Hospital, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow and another private hospital at Meerut had taken their hands off admitted Covid-19 patients only for the reason that oxygen supply was not made even after demand.

