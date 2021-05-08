india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Orders Complete Lockdown from May 10-24; 2 Lionesses Test Positive for Covid in Etawah
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Orders Complete Lockdown from May 10-24; 2 Lionesses Test Positive for Covid in Etawah

News18.com | May 08, 2021, 09:07 IST
Representational Image

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Centre has approved holding of Covid-19 vaccination sessions at public and private workplaces that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre. The announcement came on the sidelines of a vaccination drive organised by the Press Information Bureau where a team of medics administered vaccines to about 110 people, including PIB staff and journalists above the age of 45 years. As COVID-19 infections surge across the country with nearly half of the fresh cases now being in rural areas, accelerated vaccination is the only solution to contain the raging pandemic, according to a report by SBI Research. The second wave of the pandemic has led the country begging for global aid in terms of money, medical oxygen and life-saving drugs as it has been contributing almost 44 per cent of the global caseload for the past many days. The report noted that the share of the top 15 districts in total new cases has significantly plunged to 26.3 per cent in May from 55 per cent in March, indicating that the spread of infections is now dispersed across the country.

Meanwhile, after Hyderabad, two lionesses have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Etawah safari park and have been kept in isolation. In what could be confirmed as the first incident of animals contracting Coronavirus in India, eight Asiatic Lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. RT-PCR tests of the infected animals were conducted by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, examined the nasal and throat samples (oropharyngeal swab) of the big cats. Zoo officials raised an alarm last week when they saw the pack of Lions wheezing with dry cough, nasal discharge and loss of appetite.

The possibility of animals contracting Covid-19 first came to light when a four-year-old female tiger ‘Nadia’ & six others tested positive at Bronx Zoo in New York City in April last year. The animals got infected after getting exposed to an asymptomatic zookeeper. There have also been isolated instances of pets getting coronavirus elsewhere in the world, but experts have stressed that there is no evidence of them spreading the disease.

May 08, 2021 09:07 (IST)

Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has arrested Ravi Kumar, manager of Siga Gases Pvt Ltd branch in Peenya industrial area for selling 47 litres of oxygen for Rs 3000 against govt approved rate of Rs 300: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP (Crime), Bengaluru

May 08, 2021 08:58 (IST)

Saja advises news organisations against using 'India variant' term for new Covid-19 strain

The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) is advising news organisations against using the term 'India variant' or 'Indian variant', while describing the new strain of COVID-19 that reportedly originated out of India. 

May 08, 2021 08:57 (IST)

Only meat shops, groceries & milk sellers are allowed to operate in Tamil Nadu from 6 am to 12 noon. Government offices closed, beaches are to remain closed. For readiness, all shops will be open full-day on Saturday & Sunday.

May 08, 2021 08:50 (IST)

Covid Update:  Tamil Nadu orders complete lockdown from May 10 to 24. TASMAC shops to be totally shut during complete lockdown

May 08, 2021 08:46 (IST)

Covid Update: Nashik Municipal Corporation launched an online portal helping people book & find nearby crematorium. “This portal is user friendly that helps one choose the location and time slot for cremation at the nearest crematorium,” said an official. 

May 08, 2021 08:44 (IST)

Nine-day lockdown comes into effect in Kerala today

May 08, 2021 08:36 (IST)

LIC Won’t Seek Municipal Certificates for Hospital Deaths

Life Insurance Corporation on Friday said that it would settle death claims without insisting on a municipal certificate in case of hospital deaths. LIC has also introduced life certificate procurement through video call process.

May 08, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Situation Improving, Says Kejriwal at High-level Covid Review Meet | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. During the meeting, Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi’s precarious situation with regard to the availability of oxygen was coming under control and therefore beds across government and private hospitals should be increased. The chief minister also stressed that no life must be lost due to oxygen shortage and distribution bottlenecks within the capital be ironed out. 

May 08, 2021 08:24 (IST)

READ |  How US Locking Up Raw Materials Hurt India's Vaccine Supply to Poorer Nations

To fight the pandemic at home, the United States gave its own vaccine manufacturers priority access to American-made materials needed to make the shots.

May 08, 2021 08:20 (IST)
May 08, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Covid Update: Two lionesses have tested positive for Covid-19 at Etawah Safari Park. Both of them have been kept in isolation: Director, Etawah Safari Park

May 08, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Start-UP in Hyderabad Develops Affordable Oxygenator 

May 08, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, is being found in COVID-19 patients and largely in cases of those who are diabetic but there is “no big outbreak", Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said on Friday. The situation is being monitored and the treatment for mucormycosis is available, he said. READ FULL STORY HERE.

May 08, 2021 08:07 (IST)

The Sinopharm vaccine was authorised by 45 countries and jurisdictions for use in adults, with 65 million doses administered, according to official media reports. But many countries hesitated using the vaccine as it has not secured recognition from the World Health Organisation. 

May 08, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Covid Live Updates: The WHO on Friday finally granted the conditional approval to its Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a move that could help Beijing step up its vaccine diplomacy amid the surge in coronavirus vaccines in several countries. China has approved about five of its vaccines for emergency use and especially using Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for both at home and abroad. 

May 08, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Govt to Allow Covid Vaccination Sessions at Workplaces from April 11 | The Centre has approved holding of Covid-19 vaccination sessions at public and private workplaces that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC), TOI reported. 

