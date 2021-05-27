india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Our Vaccine Highly Effective on New Covid Variant, Suitable for 12 Yrs & Above, Pfizer Tells Govt
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Our Vaccine Highly Effective on New Covid Variant, Suitable for 12 Yrs & Above, Pfizer Tells Govt

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year, has sought certain relaxations including indemnification.

News18.com | May 27, 2021, 08:47 IST
Pfizer

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Seeking a fast-track approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, US major Pfizer has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown “high effectiveness” against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India, while it is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources said on Wednesday. Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year and has sought certain relaxations including indemnification, has held a series of interactions with the Indian government authorities recently, including one this week, during which it shared the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The current situation in India, and across the world, is not business as usual’ and we must not respond to it with processes as usual too,” a source quoted Pfizer as having communicated to the Indian government. Another source privy to the discussions said that following recent meetings between the Indian government and Pfizer’s Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, they have agreed to jointly work on three key issues to accelerate approval for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in India, namely procurement through a central government pathway; indemnity and liability; and the regulatory requirement for post-approval bridging studies.

While India has administered over 20 crore doses so far since the launch of its vaccination drive in mid-January, it is still a long way to reach the vaccination for the entire population, more so in the backdrop of many states having flagged shortage of vaccines and the gap between supply and requirement widening amid the deadly second wave. India is currently using mainly two ‘made-in India’ jabs Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Russian-made Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population, all of which are approved only for those aged 18 years and above.

May 27, 2021 08:47 (IST)

Karnataka Offers Sops to Set up Oxygen Production Plants | Reeling under shortage of medical oxygen due to growing demand amid the pandemic's second wave, Karnataka on Wednesday offered incentives to industry to set up the gas production plants in the state.

"We are offering incentives to industrialists for setting up production plants to make the state self-sufficient in medical oxygen," Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said in a statement.

May 27, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Volunteers Come Forward to Give Covid Victims Dignified Farewell in Rajasthan | Amid the Covid gloom in Rajasthan, volunteers have come forward to give a dignified farewell to Covid victims by performing their last rites, even as heart-wrenching scenes continue to pour in from different cremation grounds from across the desert state.

These are the victims whose relatives are either hospitalised, or have fallen prey to the dreaded infection.

May 27, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Biden Asks Intel Community to Redouble Efforts to Trace Origins of COVID-19 | US President Joe Biden asked his intelligence agencies on Wednesday to redouble their efforts to find out the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has had devastating consequences in countries across the globe. "I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement.

As part of that report, the president said he has asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. "I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community's efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work," he said.

May 27, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Assam Reports 5,699 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths | Assam reported 90 COVID-19 fatalities and 5,699 fresh infections on Wednesday, raising the death toll and the caseload to 3,005 and 3,86,870, respectively, a health bulletin said. The northeastern state now has 52,884 active cases, while 3,29,634 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 6,266 since Tuesday, it said.

May 27, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Bengal Reports Lower Fresh COVID-19 Cases at 16,225, Toll | West Bengal continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging 16,225 fresh infections, raising the tally to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said. The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday. A total of 1,21,21,940 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, taking into account 63,976 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

May 27, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Octogenarian Covid Patient Who Received Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, Back Home: Hospital | An 84-year-old Covid positive man who was given monoclonal antibody therapy in Gurgaon, which is said to reduce the chance of hospitalisation by 70 per cent in patients with mild to moderate symptoms, is back to his home, hospital authorities said on Wednesday. Mohabbat Singh was administered a cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab at the Medanta Hospital as part of the "single dose infusion-based treatment" on Tuesday and then kept under observation.

"After being kept under observation, he was sent home yesterday only," a spokesperson of the hospital said. An official of the hospital claimed it was Delhi-NCR's first case of monoclonal antibody therapy for a Covid patient. Suffering from COVID-19, Singh is the first patient to receive monoclonal antibody therapy at Medanta, Gurgaon, he said.

May 27, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Part-vaccinated and Part-neglected World is Not Going to Be Safe: Jaishankar | A part-vaccinated and part-neglected world is not going to be safe and if large countries pursue their national interest, disregarding everything else, the world is going to have some "big problems", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, underling that "our sense of national security" has widened as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing heavily on everyone's minds, he said there are questions about vaccine accessibility and affordability.

May 27, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Pfizer Tells Centre Its COVID-19 Vaccine Suitable for All Aged 12 and Above | As India is facing an accute shortage of vaccine at home, Pfizer has informed the Centre, during a series of interactions, that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above, and can be storied at 2-8 degrees for over a months, said ANI sources. They also discussed indemnity protection against liabilities before they bring vaccines to India, the news agency reported. 

May 27, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Delhi's Vaccine Stock Over for 45+ Age Group Left for 12 Days: Atishi | The Delhi government has exhausted its Covaxin stock for people over 45 years while that of Covishield will last only 12 days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday. So, this means that those awaiting their second dose of Covaxin in Delhi are in a situation wherein they may be wondering if their first dose will go to waste, she said.

Covaxin doses are administered at Centre-run hospitals like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). For the 45 and above group, about 2.92 lakh doses of Covishield are in stock and this can be used for just 12 days of vaccination. The Covaxin stock, which was available at a diminished scale till recently, is already exhausted, Atishi said.

A medical worker waits for people who will receive a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Reuters)

In its latest communication to the government, Pfizer has also thanked the Government of India to have agreed to its request for procurement through a central government pathway and to discuss “the Indemnity and Liability protection”. “The timely alignment and execution of the draft Heads of Terms will enable Pfizer to reserve the allocation of doses and pave the pathway for executing the Distribution and Supply Agreement,” the company told the government while seeking fast-tracking the regulatory pathway to help it supply “Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as expeditiously as possible to India”.

Pfizer has said India should “rely on the 44 authorizations, including WHO approval, facilitate a EUA (Emergency Use Authorisation)/Restricted Use pathway for the Pfizer vaccine in India, and not seek a local PSA (Post Approval Commitment) study.” The company is, however, open to considering safety surveillance of the first 100 subjects after understanding the process to be followed. It has also stated that the Pfizer vaccine has undergone significant development over the last six months which includes improvement in storage conditions at 208 degrees for over one month (31 days) at the site of vaccination.

“Recent data points confirm the high effectiveness of BNT612b2 2-dose regimen against SARS-CoV-2 variants, and among individuals of Indian ethnicity,” Pfizer has said. Providing data, it said UK’s Public Health England (PHE) has reported high vaccine effectiveness (87.9 per cent) against the B.1.617.2 variant, most reported in India, in an observational study (concluded on May 22, 2021).

It further said 26 per cent of study participants overall were of “Indian or British Indian” ethnicity, and also included Bangladeshi (1.4 per cent), Pakistani (5.9 per cent) and any other Asian background (5.7 per cent), indicating that the observed vaccine effectiveness applies to these groups as well. Also, the data from Qatar’s nationwide immunization program demonstrated high vaccine effectiveness – 89 per cent against B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in the UK) and 75 per cent against B.1.351 variant (first detected in South Africa).

It said 24 per cent of study participants were of Indian nationality (more than 6,000), and others included Nepalese (6-12 per cent), Bangladeshi (4-11 per cent), Sri Lankan (3-4 per cent), Pakistani (4-6 per cent), indicating that the observed vaccine effectiveness applies to these groups as well. Pfizer has urged the Government of India to rely upon WHO’s testing pathways of reliance on testing certificates from country of origin instead of mandating local testing and batch release stating will also help fast track vaccine introduction and prevent vaccine wastage.

Pfizer has also shared the most recent data on BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine — the phase 3 clinical trial showing vaccine efficacy six months after the second dose from the pivotal registration trial, as also for variants in vitro neutralization, clinically efficacy data and real-world vaccine effectiveness against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2. The data shared with Indian authorities also include “real-world evidence of BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness and safety from national immunization programmes”. The shared datapoints include trials showing nearly 95 per cent effectiveness against COVID-19, 100 per cent efficacy against severe disease and also 100 per cent vaccine efficacy in 12-15-year-old adolescents.

