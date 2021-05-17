india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DRDO’s Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG to Be Launched Today; 21 More Members of Tribal Groups Test Positive in Odisha
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DRDO’s Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG to Be Launched Today; 21 More Members of Tribal Groups Test Positive in Odisha

News18.com | May 17, 2021, 08:44 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DRDO’s Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG to Be Launched Today; 21 More Members of Tribal Groups Test Positive in Odisha

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, will be released today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, officials said. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month. The officials said the first batch of the drug will be released by the two ministers at an event at the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here. The ministry, on May 8, said the clinical trials of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The approval of the drug has come at a time when India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country’s healthcare infrastructure to its limit. “In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of its operation in the infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients,” the ministry had said. The anti-COVID therapeutic application of the drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. The drug comes in a powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water, the ministry said. In efficacy trends, it said, patients treated with 2-DG showed a faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

Meanwhile, 21 more members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Odisha were afflicted with coronavirus, taking their number to 45, official sources said on Sunday. The PVTG is a classification by the central government for tribes based on their relative physical isolation, declining population, low levels of literacy and pre- agricultural stage of economy such as hunting, food gathering and shifting cultivation. Before 2016, PVTGs were known as Primitive Tribal Groups.

Read More
May 17, 2021 08:44 (IST)

Uttarakhand to Book Hosp Superintendent if Death Cases are Hidden | Case will be registered on hospital superintendent if death figures of #COVID19 infected people who were treated at the COVID hospital are not provided to State Control Room on the same day or if the data of the same is concealed, says State Health Secy Amit Negi.

May 17, 2021 08:40 (IST)

Covaxin Works on All Key Variants: Study | Covaxin manufacturers Bharat Biotech has said its Covid-19 vaccine has been found to be effective against coronavirus strains found in India and the UK. Citing a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the Hyderabad-based vaccine major noted that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the UK, respectively.

May 17, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Gap Between Covishield Vaccine Increased. What Centre Says | The Union health ministry on Sunday clarified that already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield vaccine will remain valid and the same will not be cancelled on Co-WIN platform. It, however, said requisite changes have now been done in the Co-WIN digital portal, as a result of which further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after first dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days. The Centre had on May 13 extended the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendations by the COVID Working Group chaired by N K Arora.

May 17, 2021 08:23 (IST)

21 More Members of Odisha Tribal Groups Test Covid Positive | Twenty-one more members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Odisha were afflicted with coronavirus, taking their number to 45, official sources said on Sunday. The PVTG is a classification by the central government for tribes based on their relative physical isolation, declining population, low levels of literacy and pre- agricultural stage of economy such as hunting, food gathering and shifting cultivation. Before 2016, PVTGs were known as Primitive Tribal Groups.

May 17, 2021 08:19 (IST)

Covid-19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas in Delhi's Chhatarpur participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions.

May 17, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Coronavirus Cases in Mizoram | Mizoram reports 150 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. Active cases at 2,117 and death toll at 25.

May 17, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Odisha Village Fumes Over Cremation of Covid-19 Patients | People from Sonariposi village beat up police and administration officials after they allegedly tried to cremate a COVID-19 patient there. "Thakurmunda police has registered a case. Seven people have been sent to judicial custody," said Smith Parmar, Mayurbhanj SP.

May 17, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Black Marketing of Oxy Flow Meters in Rajasthan Amid Coronavirus | Amid shortage of medical equipment in some areas in wake of Covid-19, two held for black marketing of oxy flow meters at Jodhpur's Mathuradas Mathur Hospital. "We arrested Kishore Singh and Nikhil Jain on Sunday for selling oxy meters at Rs 4,000-5,000. Their routine price is about Rs 1,200," said Jabbar Singh, SOG Police Inspector.

May 17, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Price of New Covid Drug 2-DG | The pricing has not been announced yet but sources say each sachet is expected to cost Rs 500-600. DRDO says 2-DG can be easily be mass-produced. Dr Reddy’s Lab, DRDO’s industry partner on this project, has already started producing a limited quantity of the drugs for hospitals. It will not be available over the counter for the moment.

May 17, 2021 07:17 (IST)

'Chardham Yatra Suspended Due to Covid | In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' is temporarily suspended. Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed, said Uttarakhand DIPR.

May 17, 2021 07:12 (IST)

How Does DRDO's Anti-Covid Drug Work? | When the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), enters the body, it gets accumulated inside cells infected by the virus. Once there, it stalls the energy production and metabolic reaction of the virus and stops it from multiplying. DRDO says its “selective accumulation in only virally infected cells” makes it unique. READ MORE

May 17, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Amid Covid-19, Kedarnath Temple Reopens | Amid the coronavirus pandemic, portals of Kedarnath temple opened around 5 am today. This comes after thousands were affected by Covid-19 post their participation in Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

May 17, 2021 06:53 (IST)

New Covid-19 Drug Helps in Faster Recovery | The health ministry, on May 8, said the clinical trials of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The approval of the drug has come at a time when India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

May 17, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Anti-Covid Drug by DRDO to be Released Today | The first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, will be released today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DRDO’s Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG to Be Launched Today; 21 More Members of Tribal Groups Test Positive in Odisha
Health workers collect food being distributed by a volunteer outside LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

While the number of PVTG people infected with COVID-19 was 21 till Friday, 10 more members of the Bonda tribe and 14 of the Dongaria Kondha community tested positive for the virus since Saturday, officials said. A total of 19 people belonging to the Dongaria Kondha tribe living at Pakeri village in Rayagada district are now affected by the disease, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here