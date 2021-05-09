india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh, South Africa Detect Cases of Indian Variant; Bengal Sees Highest Single-day Death Toll
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh, South Africa Detect Cases of Indian Variant; Bengal Sees Highest Single-day Death Toll

News18.com | May 09, 2021, 07:47 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh, South Africa Detect Cases of Indian Variant; Bengal Sees Highest Single-day Death Toll

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country’s health directorate said on Saturday, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, said. “Two cases are confirmed to be of the Indian variant, and the others are quite close to it,” Sultana said, adding that they all recently returned from neighbouring India and were in isolation. “The Indian variant is highly contagious and people must be cautious and strictly follow health guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands,” she said. The variant, named B.1.617, has reached at least 17 countries, from Britain and Iran to Switzerland, sparking global concern.

The World Health Organization has described it as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity. South Africa’s health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country. Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa confirmed today that two variants of concern, other than the B.1.351 already dominating in South Africa, have been detected,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The four positive cases were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, and all had a history of travel to India, which on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities. Of the 11 people infected with the UK variant, eight were found in the Western Cape, Mkhize said, adding that the B.1.1.7 strain was detected in community samples and that this suggested community transmission had already set in.

Read More
May 09, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Positive Test Report Not A Must For Hospital Admission Of Covid-19 Patients: New Guidelines

A person suspected of having the coronavirus disease need not produce a positive test report for admission to a Covid-19 facility, according to a government directive that also says patients cannot be refused services on any count. READ FULL REPORT HERE 

May 09, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Kerala under complete lockdown till 16th May to fight surge in Covid-19 cases, See Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram

May 09, 2021 07:41 (IST)
 

More Than 40% Districts in India Have Over 20% Covid-19 Positivity Rate | India has a test positivity rate of 20% or more for the week starting from May 1 in over 40%, or 301, of the 741 districts. These districts are spread across 31 of the 36 states and UTs, signalling the widespread virus surge, The Times of India reported.

May 09, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Kerala under complete lockdown till 16th May to fight surge in Covid-19 cases, See Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram

May 09, 2021 07:40 (IST)
May 09, 2021 07:35 (IST)
 

Black Fungus Kills 8 Covid-Recovered Patients in Maharashtra | At least eight Covid-19 survivors have died due to mucormycosis, a fungal infection, during treatment in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Saturday, adding the total 200 such patients are being treated. According to Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), cases of mucormycosis are on the rise.

May 09, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Saturday announced the launch of a vaccination drive for all media personnel in the state, noting that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the well-being of every journalist who is “dedicatedly rendering their services" in this hour of crisis.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh, South Africa Detect Cases of Indian Variant; Bengal Sees Highest Single-day Death Toll
A patient infected with the coronavirus arrives for treatment at the Dhaka North City Corporation COVID-19 temporary hospital, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 127 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,203, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload increased to 9,73,718 after the state also recorded its highest one-day spike of 19,436 fresh cases, it said. North 24 Parganas district accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 39 while the city registered 34 deaths, it said. Neighbouring Hooghly district reported 9 COVID-19 deaths, South 24 Parganas (7), Howrah (6), and the rest of the fatalities were from the other districts. Out of the 127 deaths, 50 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. As many as 3,982 fresh infections were reported from North 24 Parganas while there were 3,961 new cases in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here