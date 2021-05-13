india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccines Approved by US Work Against B1617 Variant; Concern Grows as Virus Ravages Rural India
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccines Approved by US Work Against B1617 Variant; Concern Grows as Virus Ravages Rural India

News18.com | May 13, 2021, 08:54 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccines Approved by US Work Against B1617 Variant; Concern Grows as Virus Ravages Rural India

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said. The observation is based on the latest data about the variant and the three major vaccines approved by the United States, said Dr Francis Collins, Director of National Institute of Science. “The data is coming in, and it looks very encouraging that the U.S.-approved vaccines, the Pfizer, the Moderna, the J&J, do have effectiveness against this variant called B1617,” Collins told the media. “It’s a little less effective in that case than some of the others, but it looks like it ought to be good enough to make Americans protected. And that’s really a good thing to hear,” he said in response to a question.

Early this week, the World Health Organization classified the B1617 SARS-CoV-2 variant, which was first detected in India, as a variant of concern. The WHO said that evidence showed B1617 was more transmissible.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has promised to deliver 1.5 crore Covishield doses to Maharashtra after May 20, the state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said. The institute, which makes the most used Covid-19 vaccine in the country, has defended pricing Covishield vaccine at 1.5 times the initial rate, saying the earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots. Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, earlier this week announced a price of Rs 600 per dose and at Rs 400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government.

Read More
May 13, 2021 08:54 (IST)

Covid-19 Update: IIT Kharagpur Will Remain Closed From Friday 14th May to 23rd May Amid Covid  

The infection is surging high in Kharagpur IIT Campus, Tuesday itself 20 people got infected. In this situation, authorities of Kharagpur have decided to close down till 23 rd May. This circular has been issued on 12th May evening, 18 point instruction has been given where it is mentioned that apart from the emergency everything will remain closed here. 

May 13, 2021 08:49 (IST)

READ | For Those Recovering from the Virus, Here is How Long to Wait Before Taking the Covid-19 Vaccine

With India's vaccination drive slowly gathering pace and the number of infections refusing to die down, there are many who are testing positive for the virus after being partially inoculated.

May 13, 2021 08:29 (IST)
May 13, 2021 08:16 (IST)

Delhi Govt Cannot Turn Blind Eye to Overcharging of Covid Patients by Pvt Hospitals: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the Delhi government cannot “turn a blind eye" to overcharging of COVID-19 patients by private hospitals in the city and directed it to hold a meeting of all stakeholders to arrive at a “realistic" amount so that people are not fleeced. “We want this taken up on top priority," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said and also asked the Delhi government why it had not done anything till now to address this “serious" issue.

May 13, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Five mini-buses of Haryana Roadways converted into ambulances at Karnal. "Each ambulance has four oxygen bed capacity with other medical equipment. We will station these in rural areas," Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal

May 13, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Serum Institute CEO promised to deliver 1.5 cr Covishield doses to Maharashtra after May 20, says Rajesh Tope | Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20, said the state health minister on Wednesday. The Maharashtra state cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Covid management. 

May 13, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance of Bodies Dumped in Ganga; UP-Bihar Govts Blame Each Other

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of bodies found floating in the Ganga in Ballia district and said the last rites should be done according to the deceased’s religious beliefs. He also noted that the dumping of bodies in water causes pollution.

May 13, 2021 07:44 (IST)

No Covaxin for 18-44 Age Group in Delhi from Thursday | People in the 18-44 age group won't be able to get Covaxin shots in Delhi from Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that its manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide "additional" vaccine doses to the city government, a development that is likely to hamper the inoculation drive severely in the national capital. Stocks of the other coronavirus vaccine — Covishield, will last only nine days, AAP MLA Atishi said while releasing vaccination bulletin of the city.

May 13, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Karnataka Temporarily Suspends Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group, Will Prioritise Second Dose

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka Health department said that the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state government for vaccination of persons between 18 and 44 years too will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose.

May 13, 2021 07:33 (IST)
May 13, 2021 07:28 (IST)

READ | 'Cow Dung Therapy' Can't Beat Covid, May Actually Trigger Black Fungus, Warn Doctors

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March last year, people have been particular about immunity.

May 13, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Covid Update: Rajasthan Cabinet gives nod to float a global tender to purchase 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "During the Cabinet meeting, Urban Development Department told that it has issued orders to set up 105 oxygen plants in 62 urban areas," the government says.

May 13, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Serum Says Will Raise Monthly Production to 10 Cr Doses by Aug | Amid multiple states reporting a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing they can ramp it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said on Wednesday The sources said the Union Health Ministry and the office of Drugs Controller General of India had sought from both the firms their production plan for June, July, August and September.

May 13, 2021 07:12 (IST)

BMC Floats Global Tender for One Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

In view of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for procurement of one crore doses to expedite the vaccination process, a civic official said. The interested parties will have to submit their expression of interest before 1 pm on May 18 and they will be opened on the same day at 3 pm, the official said.

May 13, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Govt has decided to provide free treatment to beneficiaries of Himcare & Ayushman Bharat Scheme to COVID-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as COVID hospitals: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur 

May 13, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Karnataka Allows Work Under MNREGA 

In revised guidelines, Karnataka Govt allows works under MNREGA on "condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location & following Covid appropriate behaviour".

May 13, 2021 06:55 (IST)

A flight from Germany carrying medical aid provided by Germany, Greece & Finland landed at the Delhi airport today

May 13, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Maharashtra Cabinet Bats for Lockdown Till May 31 | The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday recommended extending the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus till May 31. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 46,781 fresh covid-19 cases and 816 deaths, pushing the state tally to 52,26,710 and toll to 78,007.

May 13, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Details of SpO2 level of the patient mandatory to procure Remedesivir injection. Empty vial of injection should be returned & Utilisation Certificate to be submitted to Sadar Hospital: District Health Committee, Muzaffarpur

May 13, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: 2 Crore Covaxin Doses to be Produced Per Month at PSU Plant in UP's Bulandshahr

The Centre on Wednesday approved the manufacture of Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, at Bulandshar plant of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL). 

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccines Approved by US Work Against B1617 Variant; Concern Grows as Virus Ravages Rural India
People wait for their vaccine in Kolkata. (Reuters)