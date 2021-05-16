india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 580 Covid Patients Shifted from Jumbo Centres as Cyclone Tauktae Looms
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 580 Covid Patients Shifted from Jumbo Centres as Cyclone Tauktae Looms

News18.com | May 16, 2021, 08:35 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The BMC on Saturday shifted 580 patients from its jumbo Covid-19 facilities in view of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city today. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid-19 facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai. The civic body had on Friday alerted the hospitals to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen devices.

India reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks on Saturday, with deaths still near the 4,000-mark, but health officials said cases and fatalities are rapidly stabilising in this wave of the pandemic. The overall rate of positive cases per tests had dipped to 19.8% this week from 21.9% last week, federal health officials said in a briefing, but warned that cautiousness must continue. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi warned that secondary infections like mucormycosis or “black fungus” were adding to India’s mortality rate with states having reported more than 500 cases recently in COVID-19 patients with diabetes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials to focus on distributing resources including oxygen supplies in the hard-hit rural areas, according to a government statement. He also called for more testing in India’s vast countryside, which is witnessing a rapid spread of the virus, it added. In the past 24 hours, India added 326,098 new infections, taking its tally to 24.37 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll of 266,207, health ministry data shows. But the slow growth may also reflect test rates that are at their lowest since May 9. In Geneva, the World Health Organization’s chief said India was a huge concern, with the second year of the pandemic set to be more deadly than the first.

May 16, 2021 08:35 (IST)

'Routine Summer Vacation': Cyrus Poonawalla Joins Adar & Family in UK, Slams 'False' Claims of Fleeing

The Poonawalla group includes the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India. Speaking to the Indian Express, Cyrus Poonawalla said he was on a routine summer vacation, something that he takes every year in May and any suggestion that they have “left” the country in this time of crisis was “false and malicious”.

May 16, 2021 08:27 (IST)
May 16, 2021 08:19 (IST)

READ | Three More States Invite Global Bids for 91 Million Covid Vaccines; U'khand Bars 'Neighbouring Countries'

After Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra capital Mumbai, three more states floated global tenders on Saturday for procuring almost 91 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

May 16, 2021 08:15 (IST)

BJP Leader in Jammu & Kashmir Performs 'Havan' to Beat Covid-19 | The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir vice-president Yudhvir Sethi performed a ‘havan’ on Saturday to “ward off" the coronavirus, a party spokesman said. The fire ritual was performed following all COVID-19-related guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that Sethi was joined by party colleagues Anil Masoom, Ajit Yogi, Parveen Kerni, Pawan Sharma, Roshan Lal Sharma and Satish Kumar.

May 16, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Security personnel deployed in Siliguri in the wake of restrictions imposed in the state due to Covid-19

May 16, 2021 07:55 (IST)
May 16, 2021 07:49 (IST)

READ | Covishield Stock to Last 6 Days for 45+ Age Group after Delhi Received 1.73 Lakh Doses: Atishi

The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, AAP MLA Atishi said.

May 16, 2021 07:44 (IST)

There is resistance in rural areas. People are being informed about vaccination and sampling at public places. I appeal to the people to get vaccinated and not have any apprehensions: Senior Medical Officer at a COVID centre in Feroze Shah village

May 16, 2021 07:35 (IST)
May 16, 2021 07:32 (IST)

AIIMS Chief Cites Misuse of Steroids as Black Fungus Cases Rise Among Covid-19 Patients

As new cases of blacks fungus, mucormycosis, has kept the health experts on tenterhooks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria clarified that the fungal infection is not new, but has the cases have increased with Covid-19. Guleria said the ‘misuse’ of steroids is one of the major causes behind black fungus cases. Diabetic patients, covid patients and people who are on steroids are at a higher risk of contracting this fungal infection.

May 16, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Akash Denur, an auto rickshaw driver from Kalaburagi offers free services to COVID patients. He said, "Due to lockdown, there's dearth of facilities, be it ambulance or autos. That's why I'm giving free services. I pick up the patients& drop them to hospitals" 

May 16, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Plasma Therapy Not Effective, Likely to Be Dropped from Clinical Management Guidelines on Covid-19 | Plasma Therapy could be dropped from clinical management protocol as ICMR’s expert panel found that the therapy wasn’t beneficial in reducing the progression to severe disease or death of COVID-19 patients, sources told CNN-News18. The members observed that the information and evidence on convalescent plasma​ was not found to be supportive, sources added.

May 16, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai says it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure tonight, in view of Cyclone Tauktae

May 16, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Police Arrest 20 for Violating Covid Curfew in Srinagar 

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with violation of Corona Curfew. They were involved in two protests on Palestine issue that were held in Padshahi Bagh and Koker Bazar areas of Srinagar on Friday

May 16, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Goa Adds Baricitinib Medicine to Covid-19 Treatment Protocol Panaji | The health department in Goa is working on an additional treatment protocol with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday. He said the medicine would ensure patients do not reach the “oxygen stage" or breathlessness and would also prove effective in preventing a “cytokine storm", an umbrella medical term encompassing several immune dysregulation.

May 16, 2021 06:57 (IST)

People line up outside liquor shops in different parts of Kolkata ahead of the imposition of a two-week lockdown starting at 6 am tomorrow. The state chief secretary has said that liquor shops will remain closed during the lockdown.

May 16, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Jumped by Over 300% Since Last Year, ICU Beds by a Meagre 19% 

The first wave of coronavirus peaked on September 17, 2020, when India reported a total of 97,894 cases in a day. During the same month, India had 63,758 ICU beds.India crossed the first wave’s peak on April 4 when it reported 1.03 lakh cases in one day, becoming the second country after the US to cross the grim landmark.

Patients being shifted from the Covid-19 jumbo facility.

Four thousand WHO-supported oxygen concentrators arrived in Delhi on Saturday and will be rushed to states over the next 2-3 days to support the COVID-19 response, Tedros tweeted. During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths in a second wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and medical staff.

