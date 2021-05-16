Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 580 Covid Patients Shifted from Jumbo Centres as Cyclone Tauktae Looms

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The BMC on Saturday shifted 580 patients from its jumbo Covid-19 facilities in view of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city today. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid-19 facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai. The civic body had on Friday alerted the hospitals to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen devices.

India reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks on Saturday, with deaths still near the 4,000-mark, but health officials said cases and fatalities are rapidly stabilising in this wave of the pandemic. The overall rate of positive cases per tests had dipped to 19.8% this week from 21.9% last week, federal health officials said in a briefing, but warned that cautiousness must continue. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi warned that secondary infections like mucormycosis or “black fungus” were adding to India’s mortality rate with states having reported more than 500 cases recently in COVID-19 patients with diabetes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials to focus on distributing resources including oxygen supplies in the hard-hit rural areas, according to a government statement. He also called for more testing in India’s vast countryside, which is witnessing a rapid spread of the virus, it added. In the past 24 hours, India added 326,098 new infections, taking its tally to 24.37 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll of 266,207, health ministry data shows. But the slow growth may also reflect test rates that are at their lowest since May 9. In Geneva, the World Health Organization’s chief said India was a huge concern, with the second year of the pandemic set to be more deadly than the first.