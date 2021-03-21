Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Shuts Schools, Colleges And Aanganwadis

At 27,126, Maharashtra Again Breaks Highest Single-day Record | Maharashtra case tally increased to 24,49,147 on Saturday, while 92 deaths took the fatality count to 53,300, a health official said. The state also discharged 13,588 people from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 22,03,553, while active cases stood at 1,91,006.

Govt Places Orders for 12 Crore Doses of Covid Vaccines | The Central government has placed orders for 12 crore more doses of Covid vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, in a move to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery as many states struggle with second wave of coronavirus.

Pune city recorded highest 3,200 new cases, followed by 2,982 in Mumbai and 2,873 in Nagpur city. Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally increased to 3,58,896 while seven deaths took the fatality count in the country’s financial capital to 11,576.

Mumbai's Covid Caseload Reaches 7,88,013 | Mumbai division reported 5,697 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,88,013 and death toll to 20,043. With 1,34,025 tests carried out during the day, the state has so far tested 1,82,18,001 samples for coronavirus.

The battle against COVID-19 is indeed shaping up to be a difficult one for Mumbai. As the city navigates through the second wave, the government is bringing in a list of restrictions and protocols to…

Mumbai Residents Can Go For Vaccination Before Scheduled Date: Civic Body | People in Mumbai who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal can now get vaccinated at the nearest inoculation centre and not wait for the scheduled date, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement. The move comes as Covid cases are record high in Maharashtra.

People's Laxity Towards Covid-19 Main Reason Behind Rise: Health Min | Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn "dangerous". "With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," the minister said here on Saturday evening.

Over 4,000 Face-mask Violators to Undergo Covid Test in Punjab | In view of the surge of Covid-19 in the state, teams of the Punjab Police on Saturday persuaded over 4,400 face-mask violators to undergo RT-PCR testing. As many as 1,800 more people were fined as they were found not wearing face masks, police said. Police also distributed free face masks to over 12,000 people. The move came a day after CM Amarinder Singh ordered enforcement of face masks in the state. He had directed police and health authorities to take people in public places without face masks to the nearest RT-PCR testing facility to ensure that they were not asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

International Hunt for Covid's Origin Points to China Animal Trade | Scientists tracing the origin of coronavirus believe that they have identified a possible source of transmission and suggest it to be China’s thriving wildlife trade. The finding from the experts of WHO and Chinese government are expected to be similar to the 2002 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, which is a bat borne disease that killed 800 people

1,932 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, Death Toll Grows by Seven | With the addition of 1,932 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,86,249, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of seven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,377. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.23 per cent, he added.

BMC Can Now Conduct Surprise Covid Tests at Crowded Places | With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week. In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable.

India Sees Highest Daily Tally of Cases This Year | India recorded 43,846new coronavirus cases in a day,the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nation wide COVID-19tally to1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087,which now comprises 2.66per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent, the data stated.

MP Streets Remain Deserted on Weekend Lockdown | Streets remain deserted as one-day lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as Covid cases surge. The government has announced lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities every Sunday till further orders, an official said here. The lockdown will be in force from Saturday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM.

Bengaluru May See 4,000-6,000 New Covid Cases by March 26 | Bengaluru has seen a 400 per cent rise in coronavirus cases in the last 20 days with the tech capital breaching the 1000-case mark on Friday. Out of the total 1,798 cases registered in Karnataka on Saturday, 1,186 infection cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Like Europe’s, Maharashtra’s 2nd Wave Milder, More Virulent | The second wave of spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is "milder but more transmissible", said epidemiological experts. By the end of February, the Covid-19 wards at a hospital in Maharashtra's Chembur was full. The case fatality rate for Maharashtra from February 15 to 21 was 0.7% which declines to 0.32% in the last six days between 15-20 March. However, the weekly cases have tripled.

Serum Institute to Delay Vaccine Shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi | The Serum Institute of India (SII) has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco that further supplies of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be delayed due to surging demand at home and as it works through a capacity expansion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The news comes as India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, is being criticised domestically for donating or selling more doses than inoculations conducted at home, despite reporting the most number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil.

As India witnessed the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 per cent of the new infections. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

Sharon Stone Receives First Dose of Vaccine | Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 63-year-old actor took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday to share the news. In August 2020, the Golden Globe winner revealed her sister Kelly Stone Singer and her brother-in-law Bruce Singer tested positive for COVID-19. The couple tested negative in September.

Vaccination Timings for Unregistered Beneficiaries Increased by 4 Hrs: Jain | Unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, he said. Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to the Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines. Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof, Jain said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the second wave of coronavirus has begun and sought people's cooperation to contain the disease. “We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us,” Sudhakar told reporters here as the coronavirus cases started shooting up.

Goa Govt Warns Hotels Against Flouting Norms | The Goa government will take strict action against restaurants, hotels or entertainment zones, if they are found not adhering to COVID-19 norms, a state minister said today. Wearing a mask and maintaining social-distancing is a must for all to avoid the spread of the virus, he said. If people find any restaurant, hotel, institution violating the rules, they can e-mail the information about it to- officeoftheministergoa@gmail.com- following which necessary action would be initiated by the government, he said.

On January 9, the state had recorded 1,014 cases. The number of recoveries reached 3,10,838 in the state after a total of 26 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 260 others completed their home isolation during the day.

Chhattisgarh has reported a surge in infections lately and the state tally stands at 3,20,783 and death toll 3,920. Its Thursday figure of 1,066 is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in over two months.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tested positive for coronavirus today. “He was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and his parameters are normal,” a release by AIIMS read. According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day. India registered 43,846 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, setting another sharpest daily high in nearly four months. The numbers come amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases that has prompted measures in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn “dangerous”. “With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all,” the minister said. Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”. “If we do not follow COVID appropriate behaviour, then coronavirus will go away slowly from the country and the world,” he said.

“I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19,” said Vardhan. The Union health minister further said the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, which had been made available in the country are the second tool in this fight against contagion.

He also said there was no need for vaccination for all from the scientific point of view while asserting that the two vaccines developed in the country are completely safe and effective. The vaccination drive should also be turned into a mass movement, he said, adding that the vaccines are available at 50,000 government and private health facilities in the country.

The Union health minister said the priority groups have been set after keeping in the mind the scientific criteria and studying the behaviour of COVID-19. “You know that the behaviour of COVID virus is dynamic and the vaccination process is also dynamic. Under this dynamic process, the criteria will be expanded as and when the time requires,” he said.

Asserting that saving lives is a priority for the government, the minister said Rs 35,000 crores had been earmarked in the Union Budget for the COVID-19 vaccination. While expressing concern over the rise in cases in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, Vardhan said there was no doubt that coronavirus cases were rising in six to seven states, including Punjab and Maharashtra, and stressed that these states should be more careful.

He also said sequencing of the virus and its mutants was going on and one of the two vaccines was also effective against mutants. Earlier, addressing a gathering to mark World Oral Health Day, Vardhan said the premier institutes like PGIMER have a bigger responsibility of mentoring and hand-holding, of creating successful models which contribute towards the ultimate goal of ‘health for all.’ “The year 2020 may go down in history as the ‘Year of COVID’, but it will also be remembered as the ‘Year of Scientific Community’. “The way our medical professionals and scientific community rose to the occasion, and even after one year still fighting without any trace of fatigue, thereby successfully managing the pandemic in a country of 1.3 billion, is a testimony that we have the DNA, sincerity, commitment and passion to accomplish the vision of good quality health for everyone,” he said.