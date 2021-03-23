india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Slight Dip in Daily Cases at 40,715; Resurge Fails to Deter K'taka and Punjab as Crowds Flout Rules
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Slight Dip in Daily Cases at 40,715; Resurge Fails to Deter K'taka and Punjab as Crowds Flout Rules

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166.

News18.com | March 23, 2021, 11:41 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Slight Dip in Daily Cases at 40,715; Resurge Fails to Deter K'taka and Punjab as Crowds Flout Rules

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 40,715 cases of Covid-19, lower than infections recorded in the last two days, and 199 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166. Sudden resurge in Covid-19 cases hasn’t proved to be a deterrent for a section of people as rules were seen flouted in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district where an event was organised for the promotion of movie ‘Yuvarathnaa’ in presence of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members. This comes even as the southern state has been tightening rules, making it mandatory for Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh travellers to produce negative coronavirus report on arrival. Karnataka on Monday recorded over 1,445 new cases and ten fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,71,647 and the toll to 12,444.

On the other hand, in the northern state of Punjab, students of Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College staged a demonstration in Amritsar, demanding reopening of colleges that have been closed due to sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Many students were seen standing without masks. The state reported 2,319 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,15,409, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,382. This has promoted several schools and colleges in the state and Chandigarh to shut till March end. The situation seems to be quite grim here as Rajasthan government has dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of “life-saving” injection Remdesivir to the state. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the number of positive cases has started increasing rapidly again in Punjab like other states of the country, therefore, the injection has been supplied to Punjab free of cost.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.

Read More
Mar 23, 2021 11:41 (IST)
Mar 23, 2021 11:19 (IST)

“In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travelers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh,” Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted. A government circular said that recently a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Punjab and Chandigarh. Read the full story here.

Mar 23, 2021 11:09 (IST)

UPDATE | The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Mar 23, 2021 10:58 (IST)

Govt writes to states to increase the gap between 2 doses of the Covishield vaccine from 28 days to 6-8 weeks for better results

Mar 23, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Vaccine's effectiveness was 80 percent, says Professor Andrew Pollard 

The vaccine’s efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age, and in participants aged 65 years and over, its effectiveness was 80 per cent. These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials, said Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity and Lead Investigator of the Oxford University trial of the vaccine.

Mar 23, 2021 10:43 (IST)


RECAP | A large trial in the US and two South American countries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have shown 79 percent efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effectiveness in stopping severe disease and hospitalization, the biotech firm said on Monday.

Mar 23, 2021 10:41 (IST)

In an ideal situation, one would like to vaccinate all adults but one must understand that we must have enough doses. If you were to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18, that would be almost 90 crore people and that would mean we will need 2 billion doses because there are two doses that are required. That is not possible, and therefore, we have to do the vaccination in a phased manner keeping two basic principles in mind: the 1st is that we have to vaccinate those who have a higher chance of dying because of Covid-19, the higher risk group, and secondly, those who are front line workers, the healthcare workers or the others who are involved in the fight against Covid-19, because we don’t want to lose that force and they should be protected, says AIIMS Chief when asked about the possibility of opening vaccination for all. 

Mar 23, 2021 10:09 (IST)

READ | Wrong to Vaccinate Young People Before Those at Higher Risk of Dying: AIIMS Chief on Calls for Wider Availability

In a wide-ranging conversation with News18, Dr Guleria says that vaccination should continue in stages based on the priority groups formed by the government, and the focus should be on following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, as well as testing, tracing, and isolating to curb the spread of the second wave of infections in the country.

Mar 23, 2021 10:03 (IST)
Mar 23, 2021 10:01 (IST)

Covid Number Update: India reports 40,715 new Covid-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,16,86,796
Total recoveries: 1,11,81,253 
Active cases: 3,45,377
Death toll: 1,60,166
 
Total vaccination: 4,84,94,594

Mar 23, 2021 08:47 (IST)

READ | Severe Second Covid Wave in Punjab Forecast, But No Let Up in Political, Farmer Rallies

While the large number of farmer mahasammelans to protest against the farm laws continues to pose a serious challenge to health authorities, the enhanced political activity has made it even tougher for the health authorities to keep the Covid number under check.

Mar 23, 2021 08:46 (IST)

Offline classes suspended in BHU

In the light of newly reported covid-19 cases in Varanasi, offline classes have been suspended at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) untill further notice. All classes will be held online as per the prior schedule.

Mar 23, 2021 08:23 (IST)

UPDATE | Germany extends its lockdown until April 18 and calls on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Mar 23, 2021 07:46 (IST)

NCP official booked for violating Covid-19 rules 

An NCP functionary was booked for alleged COVID-19 violations while organising a political event in Solapur, which was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, police said on Monday. The event was held in Pandharpur on Sunday, and despite permission for just 50 attendees, the crowd for the event was much larger, an official said.

Mar 23, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Covid-19 rules flouted in Karnataka amid movie promotions

COVID-19 related rules were violated at an event organized for the promotion of the 'Yuvarathnaa' movie in Chitradurga district yesterday.  Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members participated in the event.

Mar 23, 2021 07:05 (IST)
Mar 23, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Khalsa College Students Stage a protest demanding reopening of colleges amid Covid-19  | Students of Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College stage a demonstration in Amritsar yesterday, demanding reopening of colleges that have been closed due to resurge in COVID-19 cases.

Mar 23, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Party MLAs from Pune write to PM Modi seeking his intervention for increasing Pune's vaccine quota

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, BJP MP Girish Bapat and party MLAs from Pune write to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for increasing Pune's vaccine quota and opening up vaccination for people above 30 years of age to help control COVID-19 in the city.

Mar 23, 2021 06:52 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the airport. The proposal would be placed before CM Pramod Sawant for discussion soon: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Slight Dip in Daily Cases at 40,715; Resurge Fails to Deter K'taka and Punjab as Crowds Flout Rules
A health worker collects a swab from a man in Mumbai. (Reuters)

These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888HCWs who have taken the second dose, 81,72,121 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 27,93,013FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides 1,94,07,739 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have been administered the first dose.

“Total 19,65,635 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the sixty-sixth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 17,55,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,10,525HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine,” the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The 17,55,110 beneficiaries include 13,07,614 aged above 60 years and 3,34,367 aged 45-60 with co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You