Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Slight Dip in Daily Cases at 40,715; Resurge Fails to Deter K'taka and Punjab as Crowds Flout Rules

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 40,715 cases of Covid-19, lower than infections recorded in the last two days, and 199 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166. Sudden resurge in Covid-19 cases hasn’t proved to be a deterrent for a section of people as rules were seen flouted in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district where an event was organised for the promotion of movie ‘Yuvarathnaa’ in presence of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members. This comes even as the southern state has been tightening rules, making it mandatory for Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh travellers to produce negative coronavirus report on arrival. Karnataka on Monday recorded over 1,445 new cases and ten fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,71,647 and the toll to 12,444.

On the other hand, in the northern state of Punjab, students of Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College staged a demonstration in Amritsar, demanding reopening of colleges that have been closed due to sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Many students were seen standing without masks. The state reported 2,319 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,15,409, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,382. This has promoted several schools and colleges in the state and Chandigarh to shut till March end. The situation seems to be quite grim here as Rajasthan government has dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of “life-saving” injection Remdesivir to the state. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the number of positive cases has started increasing rapidly again in Punjab like other states of the country, therefore, the injection has been supplied to Punjab free of cost.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.