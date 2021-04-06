india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: IMA Urges PM Modi to Open Vaccinations for All Citizens Aged Above 18 as Covid Cases Spike
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: IMA Urges PM Modi to Open Vaccinations for All Citizens Aged Above 18 as Covid Cases Spike

News18.com | April 06, 2021, 10:28 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: IMA Urges PM Modi to Open Vaccinations for All Citizens Aged Above 18 as Covid Cases Spike

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Indian Medical Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open vaccinations for all citizens aged above 18 as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the country. At present, vaccination is available for all those above 45 years of age. “Vaccination against COVID stands as a single evidence based resource for us to restrict the cases by raising the personal immune response and pave way for herd immunity to decrease the severity of the disease. We have covered total 7.91 crores of population with Covid vaccination till date, out of which 6.86 crores have received their first inoculation & 1.05 crores with second dose. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that the our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot,” the association said.

Apart from lowering the age limit, the body also suggested walk-in COVID vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place and private sector family clinics also shall be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals. “Vaccination certificate shall be made a mandatory certificate for entering in to public places and receive products under public distribution system. As there is acute spurt of this disease as an measure to immediate break the chain , limited period continuous lock down shall be implemented especially for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports.”

India crossed the grim milestone of over 1 lakh daily Covid-19 cases, the highest ever rise since the pandemic began. Lockdown is back in Maharashtra but in a curtailed form — ‘mini-lockdown’ of sorts. The Uddhav Thackeray government has ordered to impose complete lockdown this weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. Only essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted.

Read More
Apr 06, 2021 10:28 (IST)

READ | Goa May Set Up Own Lab to Test New Covid-19 Strain as NIV Pune Delays Sample Results

In the wake of spurt in cases of the new Covid-19 variant and a delay in its identification by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the Goa government is mulling to set up its own genome sequencing lab.

Apr 06, 2021 09:46 (IST)

RECAP | The Maharashtra Cabinet, on Sunday met amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.

Apr 06, 2021 08:33 (IST)

READ | Mexico's President Now Says He Won't Get Covid Vaccine. Here's Why

Mexico's president said Monday he wont get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January.

Apr 06, 2021 08:18 (IST)
 

The vaccine protects you against a serious condition, but you may still get infected, says Randeep Guleria | “Does it protect against infection or disease? And what does that mean? So, if you get the vaccine, there is a very high chance the vaccine will protect you against serious disease where you get hospitalised, require ICU care, or die. But you may still get the infection, but you will be asymptomatic or it will be a mild illness,” he said.

Apr 06, 2021 08:12 (IST)

In a conversation with CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil, Guleria said that with Covid-19 cases reaching 1 lakh per day, the number was only going to increase. “It’s because of multiple factors, one of them is the lack of Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said. READ FULL STORY HERE 

Apr 06, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Even as polling goes on floors in different states today, Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh tweets visuals of  Covid-19 protocols being followed in a polling booth in Guwahati 

Apr 06, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Aaditya Thackeray shared a list of helpline numbers for people to reach out to in case they test positive for Covid-19 

Apr 06, 2021 07:52 (IST)

A slew of guidelines formulated by the BMC to break the chain of virus spreading

Apr 06, 2021 07:46 (IST)

RECAP | In view of the increase in Covid cases in Delhi, it has been decided to designate the following number of beds in the hospitals mentioned below for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of COVID-19, said the Delhi Government

Apr 06, 2021 07:41 (IST)

8 teachers of 4 schools that are under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have tested positive for Covid-19: Mayor North DMC Jai Prakash

Apr 06, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Covid-19 Update | Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will be closed from today 8.00 pm onwards till further orders for 'darshan'. Regular aarti and puja will be performed and webcast amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases 

Apr 06, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Maharashtra reports 47,288 new Covid-19 cases, 26,252 discharges and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours 

Total cases: 30,57,885
Total discharges: 25,49,075
Death toll: 56,033
Active cases: 4,51,375

Apr 06, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Read | In View of Rising Covid Cases, Delhi Govt May Impose Night Curfew: Sources

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in the national capital, a proposal to impose night curfew in Delhi is being considered by the AAP government, official sources said on Monday.

Apr 06, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Allow vaccination of all above the age of 25, Uddhav Thackeray Writes to PM Modi | CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi requesting him to allow vaccination of all above the age of 25 years. CM also thanked PM Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons above 45 yrs of age to be made eligible for Covid vaccination

Apr 06, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Covid-19 Update | In wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases, a night curfew to be imposed in Jodhpur between 8 pm to 6 am from April 6 to April 19.

Apr 06, 2021 07:15 (IST)

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a roadshow to raise awareness over Covid appropriate behaviour

Apr 06, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Key suggestions made by the IMA in a letter to PM Modi were:

  • Private sector family clinics also should be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals.
  • District level vaccine task force team should be constituted with the public, private participation to enforce mass vaccination and monitoring 
  • A vaccination certificate should be made a mandatory certificate for entering into public places and receive products under the public distribution system.
  • Limited period continuous lockdown should be implemented especially for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, etc
Apr 06, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, says IMA | At present we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease,  we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot. We request walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place

Apr 06, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates:  IMA writes to PM Modi, urges to open vaccinations to all citizens above 18 years of age

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: IMA Urges PM Modi to Open Vaccinations for All Citizens Aged Above 18 as Covid Cases Spike
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Gauhati, India. (AP Photo)

The announcement has come as a shock for the hospitality industry, which had slowly started recovering after last year’s lockdown. A Mumbai-based news organisation quoted the members of the industry as saying that their businesses have been stalled again by the ‘night curfew’, which is as good as a lockdown as the bulk of their business starts only after 8 pm.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You