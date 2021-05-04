india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Impose Nationwide Lockdown to Battle Covid Surge, Fauci Tells India; Record 448 Deaths in Delhi
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Impose Nationwide Lockdown to Battle Covid Surge, Fauci Tells India; Record 448 Deaths in Delhi

News18.com | May 04, 2021, 08:31 IST
UP Extends Lockdown Till May 6, Only Essential Services Allowed

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Expressing concern over surging coronavirus cases in India, America’s top public health expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has recommended a nationwide lockdown, massive vaccination drive and the construction of a large number of makeshift hospitals. “It is quite obvious to everyone that the situation in India is extremely serious,” Dr Fauci, who is considered one of the world’s top infectious disease specialists, told. Along with the suggestions on how to tackle the pandemic, Dr Fauci also mentioned that that victory against the coronavirus was declared by the Indian government “too prematurely”.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, Dr Fauci, after looking at the visuals of the grave Covid crisis in India on CNN, said that the country is in a “difficult and desperate situation”. “One of the things you really need to do that to the extent that you can — is shut down temporarily the country, I think is important. If we want to time out and go back to what I said. There is the immediate, the intermediate, and the long range. I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things but also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. The 18,043 fresh cases is the lowest since April 15 when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease. The low number of cases can be attributed to less tests (61,045) conducted on Sunday. According to the bulletin, only 1,611 vaccine doses were administered a day ago, the lowest so far. This included 1,260 people who received the first dose. The positivity rate remained below 30 percent for the second consecutive day.

May 04, 2021 08:31 (IST)
 

US lawmakers seek briefing on plans to give Covid vaccines to India, other countries  | In a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, the four lawmakers praised the decision to distribute among several nations 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines, which cannot be used in the US.

May 04, 2021 08:23 (IST)
May 04, 2021 08:06 (IST)

READ | Pediatric Wards, Creche Network for Parents in Covid Care: Maharashtra Govt Braces for Third Wave

As Maharashtra emerges from the ongoing disastrous wave of Covid-19, the state government is preparing to tackle the third wave.

May 04, 2021 07:53 (IST)
 

Nationwide Lockdown, Makeshift Hospitals, Dr Anthony Fauci's Advice to India | America's top public health expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday recommended a nationwide lockdown, massive vaccination drive and the construction of a large number of makeshift hospitals. “It is quite obvious to everyone that the situation in India is extremely serious," Dr Fauci, who is considered one of the world's top infectious disease specialists, told PTI in an interview.

May 04, 2021 07:48 (IST)
May 04, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Delhi Begins Covid-19 Vaccination for People Above 18; All Slots Booked for Next Two Days | The Delhi government on Monday launched a mega Covid-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18-44 age group, who comprise more than half of the city's population, with all the 301 vaccination centres witnessing "100 percent turnout". These 301 centres have been established in 76 schools in the city.

May 04, 2021 07:38 (IST)

An Indian Air Force aircraft reached Chennai, Tamil Nadu early morning today with 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 ltr from the United Kingdom. 

May 04, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Covid Update: "The incentive will be Rs 10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates, and medical officers, Rs 7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 for drivers, sweepers, and attendants," reads an official statement. 

May 04, 2021 07:28 (IST)
May 04, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Covid Update: An Oxygen Express train carrying 4 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reached Gurugram (Haryana) from Hapa (Gujarat) today.

May 04, 2021 07:20 (IST)
  

Siddaramaiah Demands Judicial Probe into the Death of 24 Patients at Karnataka Hospital |  It's not just deaths, this is murder committed by the government. I demand judicial probe into the deaths, let the truth comes out: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on the incident at a hospital where 24 patients died allegedly due to oxygen shortage 

May 04, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Horsemen in Shimla say their income is adversely affected due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. A horseman says, “3500 to 4000 horses are involved in tourism business here all of them are free nowadays, there is no work available,”

May 04, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Tamil Nadu to Impose Stricter Curbs from May 6 to May 20 | More curbs in TN from May 6 to May 20. Grocery and vegetable shops to be open till noon. Private and govt offices to function with 50%capacity. Metro trains, buses, and taxis to operate with 50% capacity. Tea shops to be allowed only till noon. All social/political/sports/ entertainment /cultural events to remain shut. 

May 04, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Police arrested 3 doctors for taking Rs 1 lakh from the family of a patient for a ventilator bed at a hospital in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad area

May 04, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government for an expedited approval pathway to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available in the country, its chief Albert Bourla said on Monday, while stating that the firm is donating medicines worth USD 70 million (over Rs 510 crore) for treatment of Covid-19 patients in India.  READ FULL STORY HERE. 

May 04, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Covid Update: Meanwhile, the United States Department of Defense says the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. US Transportation command says the delay is due to maintenance issues.

May 04, 2021 06:55 (IST)
May 04, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Maharashtra MoS Raghunath Kuchik writes a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over differential pricing of vaccines.

May 04, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Mumbai Has Lowest Infections Since Mid-March | Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022. On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively. The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.

May 04, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Feel Tired and Dejected, Says the head of Dharamveer Solanki Hospital at Rohini

Several city hospitals continued to send SOS messages to authorities on Monday for replenishing their alarmingly low oxygen supplies to save the serious COVID-19 patients admitted there. Dr Pankaj Solanki, the head of the 50-bed Dharamveer Solanki Hospital at Rohini, said he is tired of making SOS calls and “feels dejected". “Most of the times, there is a crisis (of oxygen). It has become difficult to manage even 10 patients now," he said.

May 04, 2021 06:43 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi's Oxygen Crisis Worsens, Only 447 MT in Stocks. The supply rose erratically from April 28, when it was 431 MT, to 447 MT on May 2, but the demand has gone beyond over 900 MT per day, a source in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said. 

Faizabad road wears a deserted look during second wave of coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday, 32.8 per cent on Thursday, 31.8 per cent on Wednesday, 32.7 per cent on Tuesday, and 35 per cent on Monday. On April 22 , a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. The city had witnessed 407 deaths on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, the highest so far; 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week, according to government data. Delhi had recorded 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on last Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

The city has so far recorded 12,12,989 cases, of which over 11.05 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17,414, the bulletin said. The number of active cases dipped to 89,592 from 92,290 active cases the day before, it added. A significant number of 20,293 patients recovered from the virus during the period. Out of the 21,477 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,335 are vacant. A total of 50,441 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 44,052 from 42,098 the previous day.

