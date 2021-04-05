Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Over 65 Students Test Positive at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India today crossed the grim milestone of one lakh daily Covid-19 cases for the first time ever since the pandemic struck as the country’s tally surged to 1,25,89,067 total infections after a spike of 1,03,558 fresh cases. Maharashtra remains the worst hit-state with over 30 lakh total infections logged since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state saw the biggest-ever spike in cases with 57,074 fresh infections. Mumbai also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11,163 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 4,52,445 cases.

Over 65 students have tested positive for coronavirus at Rajasthan’s IIT-Jodhpur of which 55-60 active cases, deputy CMHO P Singh has said. Block G3 on campus has been declared a micro-containment zone. According to reports, most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur to attend their mandatory laboratory sessions after undergoing online classes in their home towns. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students, spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said. He said with the coronavirus infection again on the rise, the IIT administration started taking utmost precautions to keep the campus free from the infection amid the students returning to the campus. “We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests,” said Sharma. “If the samples tested positive, we sent the student directly to the super-isolation ward from the isolation ward for the next 14 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, relatives of a woman, who died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, vandalised the reception area and tried to set it on fire yesterday. The woman’s husband argued with the doctor and later vandalised the hospital’s reception area with his relatives. One of them brought petrol and set a table on fire. Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire. A case was registered and 10 of 11 accused arrested.