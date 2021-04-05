india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Over 65 Students Test Positive at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Over 65 Students Test Positive at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

News18.com | April 05, 2021, 10:15 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Over 65 Students Test Positive at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India today crossed the grim milestone of one lakh daily Covid-19 cases for the first time ever since the pandemic struck as the country’s tally surged to 1,25,89,067 total infections after a spike of 1,03,558 fresh cases. Maharashtra remains the worst hit-state with over 30 lakh total infections logged since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state saw the biggest-ever spike in cases with 57,074 fresh infections. Mumbai also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11,163 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 4,52,445 cases.

Over 65 students have tested positive for coronavirus at Rajasthan’s IIT-Jodhpur of which 55-60 active cases, deputy CMHO P Singh has said. Block G3 on campus has been declared a micro-containment zone. According to reports, most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur to attend their mandatory laboratory sessions after undergoing online classes in their home towns. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students, spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said. He said with the coronavirus infection again on the rise, the IIT administration started taking utmost precautions to keep the campus free from the infection amid the students returning to the campus. “We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests,” said Sharma. “If the samples tested positive, we sent the student directly to the super-isolation ward from the isolation ward for the next 14 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, relatives of a woman, who died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, vandalised the reception area and tried to set it on fire yesterday. The woman’s husband argued with the doctor and later vandalised the hospital’s reception area with his relatives. One of them brought petrol and set a table on fire. Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire. A case was registered and 10 of 11 accused arrested.

Apr 05, 2021 10:15 (IST)

Today's Covid-19 Data Highlights

- 1.04 lakh new cases, 478 new deaths, 52.8k new recoveries, 50k rise in active cases

- India reports more than 1 lakh new cases, highest till date. More than 1 lakh new cases for the first time. The steepest rise in active cases yet (more than 50k for the first time)

- India's new cases highest in the world. France (60.9k) and Turkey (42k) also report a steep rise in new cases

- Maharashtra reports an all-time high of 57k new cases, Chhattisgarh 5.3k, Karnataka 4.6k

- Maharashtra reports 222 new deaths, Punjab 51, Chhattisgarh 36 

- Total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crosses 30 lakh mark. Maharashtra would rank ranked No.10 in the world in total cases

- 15 states/UTs report more than 1k new cases. 8 states/UTs report more than 3k daily new cases.

- North East India still reporting very few cases compared to the rest of the country. All 8 states together report 104 new cases and 2 new deaths

- 8.93 lakh new tests. 11.59% positivity rate in India. Maharashtra 28.97%

- 1.64 million new vaccinations. Total vaccinations 7.91 crore

Apr 05, 2021 09:43 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 data across various countries in the world

Apr 05, 2021 09:30 (IST)

Coronavirus Update |  India reports 1,03,558 new #COVID19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,25,89,067
Total recoveries: 1,16,82,136
Active cases: 7,41,830  
Death toll: 1,65,101  
 Total vaccination: 7,91,05,163

Apr 05, 2021 08:57 (IST)
Apr 05, 2021 08:45 (IST)

I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour, says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Apr 05, 2021 08:28 (IST)

READ |  Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar's Covid Diagnosis, 45 Junior Artistes Test Positive

45 junior artistes working on Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by ETimes, a crew of 100 people was supposed to join the set of the film on April 5 in Mumbai’s Madh Island. However, Akshay Kumar and film’s producer Vikram Malhotra decided to make it mandatory for everyone to get tested. Reports of 45 out of 100 junior artistes who took the Covid-19 test came out positive.

Apr 05, 2021 08:14 (IST)

“Out of the 432 beds available for COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 55 are ICU beds and the rest are oxygenated beds. As the hospital on Sunday reached the threshold of the number of the oxygenated beds available, and to provide immediate relief to patients, authorities have created a triage area outside the hospital where five beds are kept,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean, YCMH. READ FULL STORY HERE

Apr 05, 2021 08:09 (IST)
Apr 05, 2021 07:55 (IST)

From a single laboratory to over 2,000 labs for testing Covid-19, India has come a long way, says Health Minister 

Apr 05, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Multiplex owners offer to give theatre spaces for makeshift hospitals in Maharashtra  

On Saturday, CM Thackeray held virtual meetings with owners of multiplexes, gyms, and newspapers and appealed to them to join the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Sources said that gyms may be shut completely and malls and theatres are likely to face stricter curbs. Some multiplex owners have reportedly offered theatre spaces for makeshift hospitals.

Apr 05, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Surveillance should be intensified in containment zones, says Gautam Budh Nagar DM | Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After 1 COVID case on a floor of multistorey building, entire floor would be declared containment zone. If more than 1 floor comes under scrutiny, building to be turned containment zone, says Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar DM

Apr 05, 2021 07:40 (IST)

READ | An Almost Lockdown in Maharashtra: Full List of What's Allowed And What Isn't

The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met today amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.

Apr 05, 2021 07:37 (IST)

RECAP | Woman's husband argued with doctor & later vandalized hospital's reception area with relatives' help. One of them brought petrol & set table on fire. Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire. Case registered & 10 of 11 accused arrested says DCP Lohi

Apr 05, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Relatives of deceased Covid-19 victim vandalise Nagpur Hospital. 

Apr 05, 2021 07:28 (IST)

The Govt of Maharashtra has issued notification to #BreaktheChain of covid 19. 'We urge everyone to follow this strictly for the safety of citizens.The more stringent we are with this, the faster we break the chain and faster we get back to normal,' says Aaditya Thackeray 

Apr 05, 2021 07:21 (IST)
Apr 05, 2021 07:15 (IST)

"People must adhere to guidelines," says Guardian Minister for Mumbai, Aslam Shaikh | Guardian Minister for Mumbai City visited Dadar vegetable market yesterday, to inspect & interact with sellers amid a surge in #COVID19 cases. "People must adhere to guidelines else govt will have to take strict measures. Please wear masks," he said

Apr 05, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Prisoners of Gwalior  central jail receive Covid-19 vaccine  

Prisoners of Central Jail in Gwalior are being vaccinated for Covid -19. "We are vaccinating all above 45 years of age," said Manoj Sahu, Central Jail Superintendent. 

Apr 05, 2021 07:06 (IST)
 

Rajkot organisation gives free meals to people at Covid vaccination centre | A Rajkot-based organisation is providing free meals to people getting vaccinated at a Covid-19 inoculation centre." We're providing breakfast, lunch, dinner so people don't stress about having to work after going home. They can relax here," an organiser said.

Apr 05, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Roughly 65 to 70 students test covid positive at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur

65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of positive students traveled from Chandigarh, Gujarat & Jaipur: Deputy CMHO P Singh

Apr 05, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Demand for vaccination of journalists grows in Maharashtra as another journalist loses his life to Covid

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Over 65 Students Test Positive at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur
People at a crowded beach among the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Maharashtra remains a cause for concern with the sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases. The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met on Sunday amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.

All private offices to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms. Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants, theatres, multiplexes to shut down while weekends will see a complete lockdown. Public and private transport will not be stopped but no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains. Section 144 to be imposed through the day and night curfew during the night. One cannot leave their home without valid proper reason between 8 pm and 7 am. Only essential services are excluded.

