Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Situation in 19 Districts of Bengal 'Quite Grim', Finds Survey; MP Mulls Lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 Cities as Cases Spike
News18.com | March 24, 2021, 08:33 IST
karnataka

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is “quite grim” with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state’s health department. The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red, a source said. Kolkata’s infection rate rose to 3.04 per cent from 2.09 per cent during the reporting period, the survey showed. Meanwhile, the state reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403, the department said. The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities. West Bengal now has 3,656 active cases, it said, adding 89,92,906 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said around 300-400 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. “If cases increase at this pace, then we would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines,” he said, adding: “The government is mulling imposing lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities”.

The government on Tuesday decided to open up vaccination against coronavirus for everybody above 45 years of age from April 1. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said all those who are eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. As the drive is expanded, the government has come up with key messaging on the matter. CoWIN platform has been amended to do away with the feature of the auto scheduling of the second dose on the 29th day. Beneficiaries have complete freedom to decide/choose the date of second dose within the extended interval of four to eight weeks according to their convenience.

Mar 24, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Fury After Bolsonaro Says People will Soon Lead 'Normal Lives' | Loud protests have erupted across Brazil as the country’s Covid-sceptic president, Jair Bolsonaro, struggled to defend his handling of the pandemic and claimed citizens would soon be able to resume their “normal lives” despite the soaring death toll.Bolsonaro, whose anti-science response to coronavirus has drawn international condemnation, made a televised address to the country on Tuesday night, as Brazil suffered by far its heaviest day of losses since the outbreak began last February.

Mar 24, 2021 08:21 (IST)

UPDATE | AstraZeneca has said that its contract with the UK government gives Britain priority over some production, AFP reports. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, supported by some EU leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel, has demanded what she calls “reciprocity” in vaccine exports and warned that AstraZeneca could face an export ban.

Mar 24, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Odisha Reports 113 New Covid-19 Cases, Govt Modifies Pandemic Order | Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,39,076 as 113 more people tested positive for the virus while the state government on Tuesday modified some of its orders for stricter enforcement of measures in view of possible resurgence of the pandemic, an official said. Odisha Chief Secretary in an order said that though the state had earlier in the March guideline had allowed a congregation of 500 people during marriage and 200 participants in funeral functions, now it is reduced to 200 people and 50 people respectively.

Mar 24, 2021 08:06 (IST)

READ | Pfizer Starts Early Stage Clinical Trial Testing of Oral Antiviral Drug for Coronavirus: Report

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it has started an early-stage clinical trial for an experimental oral antiviral drug for Covid-19.

Mar 24, 2021 07:52 (IST)

New US Surgeon General to Focus on Covid, Opioids | The Senate confirmed a soft-spoken physician as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general Tuesday. While Dr. Vivek Murthy says ending the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority, he’s also raised concerns over a relapsing opioid overdose crisis, AP reports. The vote on Murthy was 57-43, giving him bipartisan support. Biden’s coronavirus response can already count on plenty of star players, but Murthy has a particular niche. As a successful author he’s addressed issues of loneliness and isolation that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Mar 24, 2021 07:43 (IST)

MP Govt Mulls on Imposing Sunday Lockdown

Mar 24, 2021 07:41 (IST)

EU to Tighten Export Rules to Stop One-way Flow of Vaccines | The European Commission will tighten its export guidelines on Wednesday to prevent what it sees as an unfair one-way flow of vaccines, according to a draft seen by AFP. Brussels has been infuriated that Britain has laid claim to vaccines produced at a plant in the Netherlands by AstraZeneca, while the UK-based firm falls short on deliveries promised to the EU. While negotiations with the British government continue behind the scenes to head off the threat of a general vaccine export ban, the EU is moving to tighten its export rules.

Mar 24, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Hong Kong halts Batch of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines after Defective Packaging- SCMP | Hong Kong suspended Covid vaccinations from a single batch of Pfizer/BioNTech shots over defective packaging, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources. On Wednesday, several centres around the Asian financial hub were told to stop using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to notices seen by residents, Reuters reports.

Mar 24, 2021 07:26 (IST)

READ | Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive for Covid-19 for Second Time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Mar 24, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Covid-19 Situation in 19 Bengal Districts 'Grim' | The COVID-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is "quite grim" with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state's health department. "The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red," a source said.

Mar 24, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Brazil Suffers Record Daily Deaths | Brazil suffered a record 3,251 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the country’s snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year, Reuters. The new record number of daily deaths underlines the scale of Brazil’s outbreak, which is spiraling out of control thanks to a lumpy vaccine rollout and a messy patchwork of public health restrictions that are pushing the country’s hospitals to breaking point. Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure to control the outbreak, after repeatedly playing down the virus, sowing doubts about vaccines and fighting state and local lockdown measures.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at KSRTC bus stand, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Wednesday (PTI)

The government has opened up vaccination for everyone who is 45 years and above, irrespective of comorbidities. The cut-off date for the 45+years category is for those persons born before January 1, 1977. The CoWIN system will be open for registration and for booking of appointment of all persons of 45 years and above, from April 1, 2021. Onsite registration of such persons will also be permissible from April 1, 2021.

