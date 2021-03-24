Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Situation in 19 Districts of Bengal 'Quite Grim', Finds Survey; MP Mulls Lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 Cities as Cases Spike

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is “quite grim” with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state’s health department. The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red, a source said. Kolkata’s infection rate rose to 3.04 per cent from 2.09 per cent during the reporting period, the survey showed. Meanwhile, the state reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403, the department said. The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities. West Bengal now has 3,656 active cases, it said, adding 89,92,906 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said around 300-400 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. “If cases increase at this pace, then we would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines,” he said, adding: “The government is mulling imposing lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities”.

The government on Tuesday decided to open up vaccination against coronavirus for everybody above 45 years of age from April 1. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said all those who are eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. As the drive is expanded, the government has come up with key messaging on the matter. CoWIN platform has been amended to do away with the feature of the auto scheduling of the second dose on the 29th day. Beneficiaries have complete freedom to decide/choose the date of second dose within the extended interval of four to eight weeks according to their convenience.