News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Daily Cases Rise to Over 35,000, Highest Since Early Dec; Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting as Infections Spike in Capital
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers yesterday amid the surge in cases. He said it was critical to stop the "emerging second peak" of Covid.

News18.com | March 18, 2021, 11:12 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registered a huge spike of 35,871 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since early December, a day after the government said a total of 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent active cases between March 1 and 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers yesterday amid the surge in cases. He said it was critical to stop the “emerging second peak” of Covid with steps such as micro-containment zones, increased testing and enforcement of restrictions like masks. “If we don’t stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps,” PM Modi told the Chief Ministers.

The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day in Maharashtra as the state broke another record on Wednesday with 23,179 new cases, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw whopping 4,811 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the western state has increased vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs a day earlier — the highest number since the inoculation drive began in January. A health official said that Wednesday’s tally is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra’s overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added. The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

Mar 18, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Schools, Colleges in Maharashtra's Palghar to Remain Closed | "All government schools, colleges, hostels and private schools in Maharashtra's Palghar District to remain closed till further orders," Palghar Collector, Dr Manik Gursal said. The move comes after 30 people including students and a teacher of a residential school (Ashram Shala) in Nandore have tested positive for Covid.

Mar 18, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Karnataka's Manipal Institute of Technology Declared Containment Zone | After 52 covid-19 positive cases were reported in Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), in Udupi, Karnataka, authorities declared the campus a containment zone on Wednesday evening. The cases were reported over the last two days, with 25 cases on Tuesday and 27 cases on Wednesday. The decision was confirmed by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, The News Minute (TnM) reported. As per norms, the areas under the MIT campus have been cordoned off and the movement of students in hostels and others on the campus will now be restricted for a period of 14 days.

Mar 18, 2021 10:58 (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Meet with Health Minister over Rising Cases | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a review meeting with the Health Minister, Health Secretary and other concerned officials, over rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mar 18, 2021 10:49 (IST)

India Adds 35,871 Fresh Covid Cases, Biggest Single-day Jump in 102 Days | India on Thursday recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 100 days, which took the infection tally to 1,14,74,605, according to Union health ministry data. Registering an increase for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Mar 18, 2021 10:44 (IST)

FIR Against Mumbai Restaurant for Flouting Covid-19 Norms | Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in Mumbai for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules, civic officials said. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, late Wednesday night and collected Rs 19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks, they said.

Mar 18, 2021 10:32 (IST)

Maharshtra Leads Big Surge in Covid-19 Cases | India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that. Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.

Mar 18, 2021 10:19 (IST)

Section 144 Imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar | Restrictions under Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, have been imposed till April 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in view of upcoming festivals. Authorities have taken the move ahead of Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti which fall between March 17-April 30.

Mar 18, 2021 10:09 (IST)

All gardens and parks in Gujarat's Ahmadabad closed for the public from today till further orders, due to a rise in Covid cases.

Mar 18, 2021 10:02 (IST)

1,804 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, 6 More Deaths | With the addition of 1,804 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732,an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. Six more fatalities due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the district, pushing the death toll to 6,355, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.26 per cent, he said.

Mar 18, 2021 09:57 (IST)

READ | Laxity Behind Surge in Delhi? Fines for Flouting Social Distancing, Not Wearing Masks Drop from Oct Peak

Prosecution by the police for violating Covid-19 safety norms in Delhi dropped considerably from the October-November peak last year even as the Capital recorded a spike in the number of cases.

Mar 18, 2021 09:51 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total 36,39,989 people vaccinated in Maharashtra till 17th March; 2,74,037 people vaccinated yesterday, says State Health Department.

Mar 18, 2021 09:31 (IST)

India Reports 35,871 New Covid Cases, 172 Deaths | India reports 35,871 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted Union Health Ministry as saying.

Total cases: 1,14,74,605
Total recoveries: 1,10,63,025
Active cases: 2,52,364
Death toll: 1,59,216 

Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255

Mar 18, 2021 09:19 (IST)

BMC to Shift Part of Dadar's Wholesale Vegetable & Flower Market | BMC to shift part of Dadar's wholesale vegetable and flower market in view of rising Covid cases. The decision was taken yesterday at a meeting chaired by Mayor Kishori Pednekar but the authorities will have final word with the market association today. The market is likely to be either shifted to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) or Somaiya Grounds Sion (eastern suburb). It is a temporary move as the area which comes under G North ward has seen a spike in the number of rising Covid cases.

Mar 18, 2021 09:13 (IST)

Biden Called Upon to Support India on Covid-19 Vaccines | A group of American lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to support the move by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization for an emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests. The move comes after India and South Africa, along with several other countries, urgently went to the WTO seeking a time-limited waiver of the TRIPS agreement. The previous Trump administration had opposed such a move.

Mar 18, 2021 09:06 (IST)

WHO Experts Say Countries Should Keep Using Astra Zeneca Jab | World Health Organization experts on Wednesday recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they were looking into the jab’s safety after a slew of countries suspended its use over health fears. The WHO, Europe’s medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages. 

Mar 18, 2021 08:52 (IST)

READ | Satish Kaushik Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘Your Love and Blessings will Help’

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Mar 18, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Maha's Single-day Covid Count Crosses 23,000-mark, Highest This Year | Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year. With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

Mar 18, 2021 08:06 (IST)

Covid-19 Will Prove To Be Seasonal, If It Persists For Many Years: UN | Covid-19 appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said Thursday, cautioning though against relaxing pandemic-related measures simply based on meteorological factors. More than a year after the novel coronavirus first surfaced in China, a number of mysteries still surround the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 2.7 million people worldwide. READ MORE

Mar 18, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Covid Reinfection Rare, More Common Over 65: Study | Surviving Covid-19 protects most people against reinfection for at least six months, but elderly patients are more likely to be laid low by the virus a second time, researchers reported Thursday. An assessment of reinfection rates in Denmark last year showed that just over half a percent of people who tested positive for Covid during the first wave from March to May did so again during the second wave, from September to December.

Mar 18, 2021 07:51 (IST)

10 Prisoners Test Positive for Covid at Kanpur Jail | "Ten prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," Jail Superintendent RK Jaiswal told ANI.

Mar 18, 2021 07:28 (IST)

READ | No Exams Till Class 5 in Rajasthan Govt Schools Due to Covid-19

The Rajasthan government decided on Wednesday not to conduct any examination till the fifth grade in state-run schools in the current academic session due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Mar 18, 2021 07:18 (IST)

1,275 New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, 4 Deaths | Karnataka logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengalluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Mar 18, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Thane's Mira Bhayendar to Fine Offenders | Thane's Mira Bhayendar to slap Rs 25,000 fine on shops, restaurants, banquet halls, malls, if people are found flouting Covid norms. If patrons don't wear masks properly, these establishments will now have to pay a fine.

Mar 18, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Centre Says Covid Vaccine Wastage in India is 6.5% | The average of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recording 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively, the Centre said on Wednesday as it called for optimal utilisation of the jabs. Addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 3.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, which include 1.38 crore beneficiaries aged 45-60 years with specific co-morbidities and those above 60 years who have been given the first dose.

Mar 18, 2021 06:45 (IST)

India Records 35,886 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest in 102 Days | India recorded highest Covid tally in 102 days on Wednesday with 35,886 patients testing positive for Covid as Maharashtra  accounts for 64 percent of the daily count in the country.

Mar 18, 2021 06:42 (IST)

India Backs AstraZeneca Shot as Covid-19 Cases Hit Three-month High | India said on Wednesday its coronavirus immunisation campaign would continue with “full rigour” despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine it relies heavily upon as infections hit a three month high. The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the vaccine in the region.

Mar 18, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Mumbai division reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which pushed its overall caseload to 7,71,389 and death toll to 19,995. Nashik division has so far reported at 3,27,190 cases and 5,399 deaths, Pune division 5,71,786 cases and 11,887 deaths, Kolhapur division 1,21,608 cases and 4,092 deaths, Aurangabad division 95,053 cases and 2,127 deaths, Latur division 94,462 cases and 2,576 deaths, Akola division 1,23,095 cases and 1,941 deaths, Nagpur division 2,64,778 cases and 4,971 deaths.

Mar 18, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Pune division, which comprises civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as districts including Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported 5,268 cases during the day, which is the highest for the day across all the divisions in the state. Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,49,974 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,551.

Mar 18, 2021 06:39 (IST)

With 23,179 Cases in 24 Hrs, Maharashtra's Active Covid Tally Crosses 1.5L | The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day in Maharashtra as the state broke another record on Wednesday with 23,179 new cases, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw whopping 4,811 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the western state has increased vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs a day earlier — the highest number since the inoculation drive began in January.

A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The number of new single-day cases started gradually going down by the end of last year, although the count started witnessing an upward trend once against from mid-February this year. With 84 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count jumped to 53,080, the official said. As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391. There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state at present. Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai city.

Karnataka, meanwhile, logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Of 10,220 active cases, 10,086 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 134 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban reported three of the four deaths on Wednesday, the other coming from Mysuru.

Among districts, Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban with 72 cases, Kalaburagi had 61, Bidar 47, Udupi 42, Mysuru 35, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,13,485, followed by Mysuru 54,584 and Ballari 39,431.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,01,610, followed by Mysuru 53,295 and Ballari 38,716. A total of over 2,00,08,072 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,648 were tested on Wednesday alone.

