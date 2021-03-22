Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Asks States to Increase Gap Between Two Doses of Covishield by 6-8 Weeks for 'Enhanced Protection'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications. He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors. Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested. “My coronavirus test report has come out positive. I am alright and have no complications. I have isolated myself under the watch of doctors. Those who have come into contact with me over the past few days should take precaution and get themselves tested,” Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

India registered 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since November 7, taking the country’s tally to 1,16,46,081 amid concerns of a second wave of the pandemic. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far, and 1,59,97 total deaths have been recorded. In the last one week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh cases in nearly four months after the virus had seemed to ebb. Maharashtra, which has logged the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, yet again saw its biggest single-day jump in fresh cases. 30,535 new infections took the tally to 24,79,682. Punjab (2,644), Kerala (1,875), Karanataka (1,715) and Gujarat (1,580) were the other four states that saw that recorded the highest number of infections across the country in 24 hours, per the Health Ministry data.

Social distancing measures and face masks could be used “for years”, according to a leading epidemiologist. Public Health England’s head of immunisation, Mary Ramsay, said on Sunday “people have got used to those lower-level restrictions now, and people can live with them, and the economy can still go on with those less severe restrictions in place”. Warning the government must “look very carefully before any restrictions are lifted”, Dr Ramsay also said a return of big spectator events required careful monitoring and clear instructions about staying safe. “So, I think certainly for a few years, at least until other parts of the world are as well vaccinated as we are, and the numbers have come down everywhere, that is when we may be able to go very gradually back to a more normal situation,” she told the BBC.