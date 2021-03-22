india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Asks States to Increase Gap Between Two Doses of Covishield by 6-8 Weeks for 'Enhanced Protection'
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Asks States to Increase Gap Between Two Doses of Covishield by 6-8 Weeks for 'Enhanced Protection'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive but is alright and has no complications.

News18.com | March 22, 2021, 16:21 IST
vaccination drive

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications. He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors. Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested. “My coronavirus test report has come out positive. I am alright and have no complications. I have isolated myself under the watch of doctors. Those who have come into contact with me over the past few days should take precaution and get themselves tested,” Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

India registered 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since November 7, taking the country’s tally to 1,16,46,081 amid concerns of a second wave of the pandemic. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far, and 1,59,97 total deaths have been recorded. In the last one week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh cases in nearly four months after the virus had seemed to ebb. Maharashtra, which has logged the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, yet again saw its biggest single-day jump in fresh cases. 30,535 new infections took the tally to 24,79,682. Punjab (2,644), Kerala (1,875), Karanataka (1,715) and Gujarat (1,580) were the other four states that saw that recorded the highest number of infections across the country in 24 hours, per the Health Ministry data.

Social distancing measures and face masks could be used “for years”, according to a leading epidemiologist. Public Health England’s head of immunisation, Mary Ramsay, said on Sunday “people have got used to those lower-level restrictions now, and people can live with them, and the economy can still go on with those less severe restrictions in place”. Warning the government must “look very carefully before any restrictions are lifted”, Dr Ramsay also said a return of big spectator events required careful monitoring and clear instructions about staying safe. “So, I think certainly for a few years, at least until other parts of the world are as well vaccinated as we are, and the numbers have come down everywhere, that is when we may be able to go very gradually back to a more normal situation,” she told the BBC.

Read More
Mar 22, 2021 16:21 (IST)

LG chairs DDMA meeting to discuss rise in Covid cases | A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority was held on Monday afternoon to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the review meeting that was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials from different civic authorities. Sources told IANS that the DDMA was likely to take a decision on continuing with the strategy of cluster-based surveillance and ramping up vaccine coverage with special emphasis on marginalised sections without access to digital platforms. Sources also told IANS that the DDMA is likely to put some restrictions regarding the upcoming Holi festival and gatherings at marketplaces.

Mar 22, 2021 16:19 (IST)

Centre Asks States to Increase Gap Between 2 Doses of Covishield by 6-8 Weeks for 'Enhanced Protection'

India's health ministry on Monday wrote to states asking them to administer second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to recipients within six to eight weeks, from the current guideline of four to…

Mar 22, 2021 15:59 (IST)

Puducherry shuts schools till May 31 amid Covid surge | With the increase in Covid 19 cases, the Puducherry government has closed the schools, (State board, CBSE and ICSE) till May 31. The decision was taken following a recommendation by a committee on the Covid vaccine which was chaired by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan. There will be no classes for students from Class 1 to Class V111. However there will be online classes for students in Classes 9 to 12 which will be held five days a week. This was announced by the Puducherry higher education director Rudra Goud here on Sunday.

Mar 22, 2021 15:54 (IST)

Amid Surge in Covid Cases, Lucknow Officials Fine 500 People for Not Wearing Masks in Public

Along with Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh, there is also an increase in Corona cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Mar 22, 2021 14:05 (IST)

Gatherings restricted to 20 people in SAS Nagar, Punjab due to surging cases of Covid-19

The night curfew is back on. We've restricted cultural & social gathering to 20 people. We've apprised the owners of marriage halls & venues to follow the same: DC Mohali

Mar 22, 2021 13:17 (IST)

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19 

Mar 22, 2021 13:14 (IST)
Mar 22, 2021 11:35 (IST)

      Covid-19 Update:

  • Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for more than 80% of the daily new Covid-19 cases.
  • Over 4.5 cr vaccine doses administered across the country.
  • Cumulative Fatality Rate dips to 1.37%
Mar 22, 2021 10:55 (IST)

Health Minister Satyendar Jain defends Delhi Govt, says Delhi's Covid testing average is huge 

Whether it is laxity on the part of the govt which has led to this surge in cases is difficult to say. In Delhi the number of tests is huge, more than 5 times the average of the country's testing: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Mar 22, 2021 10:49 (IST)

Timing to get vaccinated has increased, earlier the timing to get vaccinated without registrations was between 3 and 5 and now it is from 3 am to 6 pm: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Mar 22, 2021 10:46 (IST)

'Premature to say this is a new wave': Health Minister Satyendar Jain talks about the Covid situation in Delhi 

' Delhi's positivity rate is about one 1% ... country's positivity rate is 5%, hence it is premature to say that this is a new wave'.

Mar 22, 2021 10:22 (IST)

Covid-19 updateDelhi on Sunday recorded as many as 823 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally of the national capital to over 6.47 lakh. With one fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 10,956. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,714 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 

Mar 22, 2021 10:11 (IST)

Data Highlights 

- 46.95k new cases in India, 21.18k new recoveries, 212 new deaths, 25.56k rise in active cases 

- New cases in India highest in 130 days. New deaths highest in 72 days 

- Highest ever single-day rise in active cases in India 

- Maharashtra reports 30.5k new cases, Punjab 2.6k, Kerala 1.86k, Karnataka 1.7k, Gujarat 1.56k

- Active cases in Maharashtra over 2 lakh for the first time since October 14

- 8 states report more than 1k new cases

- Maharashtra reports all-time high new cases and new deaths highest in 107 days 

- India reports more new cases than the USA in the last 24 hours

Mar 22, 2021 09:50 (IST)

READ | As the Country Stares at 'Second Peak' of Covid-19, Here's a Crash Course on the Dos and Don'ts to Stay Safe

As India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, sharpest daily high in nearly four months, the country stares at a likely second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 22, 2021 09:49 (IST)

Covid-19 Cases Update 

Total cases: 1,16,46,081
Total recoveries: 1,11,51,468   
Active cases: 3,34,646 
Death toll: 1,59,967 
 
Total vaccination: 4,50,65,998

Mar 22, 2021 09:00 (IST)

 Social distancing goes for a toss as devotees begin Holi celebrations on the bank of Yamuna river

Mar 22, 2021 08:20 (IST)

READ | European Trust In AstraZeneca Vaccine Falls, Opinion Poll Says

An increased number of French, German, Italian, and Spanish adults said they considered the vaccine unsafe, YouGov found, although faith in other vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc was unaffected.

Mar 22, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Hardeep Singh Puri reminisces completion of one year of Janta Curfew 

Mar 22, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Holi Amid Covid-19 | Sales are down by 50 percent, say shopkeepers

Mar 22, 2021 07:47 (IST)

READ | 'No Pork-derived Ingredients': AstraZeneca Counters Indonesian Muslim Concerns Over Covid-19 Vaccine

AstraZeneca Indonesia spokesman Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: “At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products.” The council and the country’s food and drug agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mar 22, 2021 07:46 (IST)

The covid vaccine is 'haram, says Muslim clerical council

AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law.

Mar 22, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Recap | Meanwhile, the Goa government decided to take strict action against restaurants, hotels or entertainment zones, if they are found not adhering to COVID-19 norms, a state minister said yesterday.

Mar 22, 2021 07:33 (IST)

BJP MLA Govind Patel retracts statement on BJP not contracting Covid-19

I wanted to say that labourers don't contract coronavirus but added 'BJP' also in the same sentence, which is a mistake. I take my words back: Rajkot BJP MLA Govind Patel on his reported remark that BJP workers don't contract COVID-19 as they work hard

Mar 22, 2021 07:20 (IST)
 
'Laxity of people, the reason behind Covid-19 surge' says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge and urged them not to let their guard down against the infection.

Mar 22, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Maharashtra Breaks Pandemic Record

In what is threatening to be a deadlier second wave of Covid-19, the state reported 30,355 cases on Sunday, while 3,775 fresh cases were reported in Mumbai. With this, the state’s overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399.

Mar 22, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases (43,846) in last 24 hours. 83.14% of new cases are from 6 States.

Load More
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Asks States to Increase Gap Between Two Doses of Covishield by 6-8 Weeks for 'Enhanced Protection'
A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre. (Image: AP)

Meanwhile, India continues to register a surge in Covid-19 cases with 43,846 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, sharpest daily high in nearly four months. The alarming spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted strict measures in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge and urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn “dangerous”.

“I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19,” said Vardhan. The Union health minister further said the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, which had been made available in the country are the second tool in this fight against contagion.

A second wave of infections means a major upsurge in the cases after witnessing a substantial drop in the number from the first the time the pandemic hit. Maharashtra, which has been recording worrying levels of Covid-19 cases, is said to be facing the second wave of Covid-19, which according to epidemiological experts is “milder but more transmissible”. In Karnataka too, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the second wave of coronavirus has begun as he sought people’s cooperation to contain the disease.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You