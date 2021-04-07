Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Records Over 1.15L Cases in 24 Hrs in Biggest Spike Ever; Wearing Mask Mandatory Even if Travelling Alone in Car, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that it is compulsory to wear a mask in a vehicle even when driving alone.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to8,43,473comprising 6.59per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
As Maharashtra battles a spike in coronavirus cases, the state has sought immediate help from the Centre to make Remdesivir available and supply vaccines as per the demand. Health Minister Rajesh Tope asked the Centre to direct neighbouring states to supply oxygen to Maharashtra, reiterating the demand to vaccinate everyone above 25 years of age. Maharashtra also wants the Centre’s help to find out if a new strain of virus is leading to the case load. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354, while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. State capital Mumbai saw 10,030 new cases the second highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end.
At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4. The 31 fresh deaths were the highest in a 24-hour period since October-end, the data showed. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 82.98 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday, when it added over 57,000 infections. With 2,01,693 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,09,17,486, it said.
PM Urges People to Focus on Fighting Covid-19 by Taking All Precautions | On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols. His appeal comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days. "#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy," the prime minister tweeted. It is also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare, Modi said.
Osaka Expected to Declare Medical Emergency Amid Case Highs | The Japanese metropolis of Osaka is to declare a medical emergency as new Covid-19 infections climb to all-time highs, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday. Reuters: New infections will likely exceed 800 a day and authorities in the prefecture are preparing to declare an emergency as the medical system comes under increasing strain, Kyodo reported, citing officials.
2 More Test Positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal | Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the caseload to 16,853, a senior health department official said on Wednesday. The northeastern state now has 11 active cases, while 16,786 people have recovered from the virus, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said. The death toll due to the contagion stood at 56. Altogether, 4,15,217 samples have been tested so far, including 259 on Tuesday, Jampa said.
The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.
Today's Data Highlights
- 1.16 lakh new cases in India, 630 new deaths, 59.9k new recoveries, 55.2k rise in active cases
- All-time high daily new cases in India. Steepest rise in active cases.
- India continues to report highest daily new cases in the world
- India now No.4 in the world in total active cases
- Brazil reports a high of 4.2k new deaths in the last 24 hours. 36% of all new COVID-19 deaths in the world
- Maharahstra reports 55.5k new cases, Chhattisgarh 9.9k, Karnataka 6.2k
- Maharashtra reports 297 new deaths, Pujnab 61, Chhattisgarh 53
- 17 states/UTs report more than 1k new cases
- 15 states/UTs report more than 10k active cases
- 12.08 lakh tests. Daily tests above 12 lakh for the second day. 9.6% positivity rate. Maharashtra 27.5%, Chhattisgarh 20.7%
- 3.34 million new vaccinations. 8.7 crore total vaccinations. 1.11 crore have received both doses
India Reports Over 1 Lakh Cases for Second Time, 630 Deaths in 24 Hrs | India reports 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,28,01,785
Total recoveries: 1,17,92,135
Active cases: 8,43,473
Death toll: 1,66,177
Total vaccination: 8,70,77,474
No Fresh Covid-19 case in Nagaland, Tally at 12,365 | Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Tuesday, with its rally remaining unchanged at 12,365, a health official said. "No +ve case of COVID-19 reported today. 2 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered in Dimapur," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. The caseload includes 11,982 recovered patients and 134 active cases, he said.
Gehlot Writes to PM Modi, Seeks Integrated Covid Control SOP for States | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to finalise an integrated standard operating procedure (SOP) for COVID control to ensure better coordination among states, an official release said on Tuesday. The chief minister also suggested that the vaccination of people aged above 18 be started in the country, it said. At present, India is vaccinating people aged above 45. In the first two phases of the vaccination drive, healthcare and frontline workers and people over 60 were inoculated.
Western Economies Recovering Faster than Expected from Covid, Says IMF | Stronger recoveries from the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, the UK and other rich western countries will result in faster than expected growth for the global economy this year, the International Monetary Fund has predicted. The Washington-based IMF’s half-yearly World Economic Outlook (WEO) said successful vaccine programmes, businesses adapting to the challenges of lockdown and Joe Biden’s $1.9tn (£1.4tn) stimulus package had been key factors in the upgrade.
Let's Make Health Our First Priority, Urges Goa CM
#COVID19 has taken a toll on the health of millions of people across the globe. On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, let us all make health our first priority and inspire others to adopt a flourishing lifestyle. Good health is the greatest gift to yourself. Stay healthy, stay safe pic.twitter.com/HzG0oTywUI— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 7, 2021
A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused, Oxford University said Tuesday, as global regulators rush to assess its possible link to rare blood clots in adults.
Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India per year: Statement pic.twitter.com/bX9qYepRLX— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021
EU drug Agency Denies Already Dinding Causal Link between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots | Europe’s drug regulator has denied it has already established a causal connection between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare blood clotting syndrome, after a senior official from the agency said there was a link. In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it had “not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing”, adding that it expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday.
The sudden spike in coronavirus cases has been a cause of worry for the government.
Two Policemen Thrash Man in Indore for Not Wearing Mask Properly, Video Goes Viral | "Was taking food for my father in hospital when Police asked me to come to PS as my mask had slipped. I requested that I could report later but they began hitting me," he said When those two cops tried to escort this man to Police Station for not wearing mask, he tried to assault them. That part has been cropped in the video to malign Police' image. What those cops did was also wrong, they've been suspended. Inquiry underway, said Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of police.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's demands From Centre Amid Rising Cases
-Make Remdesivir available
-Supply vaccines as per demand
-Direct neighbouring states to supply oxygen to Maharashtra
-Allow vaccination of everyone above 25 years
-Give technical training and guidance for 100 per cent ventilator usage
Biden Announces All US Adults will be Eligible for Covid Vaccine by 19 April | "We are moving the date up from May 1 to April 19, nationwide. By no later than April 19, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions," said United States President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 shots within two weeks, while economic powerhouse California set a June 15 target to fully reopen businesses. The positive news from the United States — which has reported the most coronavirus deaths of any country but is now a leader in the vaccine rollout — contrasted with a record daily toll in Brazil and Europe’s troubled rollout of the AstraZeneca shot. Biden announced in a White House speech that he is moving up the deadline for all over 18 to be eligible for vaccines to April 19. The previous target had been May 1. “Our vaccine program is in overdrive. We’re making it easier to get a vaccination shot,” Biden told the nation. “We’re the first country to administer 150 million shots and the first country to fully vaccinate over 62 million people.”