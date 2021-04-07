Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Records Over 1.15L Cases in 24 Hrs in Biggest Spike Ever; Wearing Mask Mandatory Even if Travelling Alone in Car, Says Delhi HC

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to8,43,473comprising 6.59per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

As Maharashtra battles a spike in coronavirus cases, the state has sought immediate help from the Centre to make Remdesivir available and supply vaccines as per the demand. Health Minister Rajesh Tope asked the Centre to direct neighbouring states to supply oxygen to Maharashtra, reiterating the demand to vaccinate everyone above 25 years of age. Maharashtra also wants the Centre’s help to find out if a new strain of virus is leading to the case load. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354, while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. State capital Mumbai saw 10,030 new cases the second highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end.

At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4. The 31 fresh deaths were the highest in a 24-hour period since October-end, the data showed. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 82.98 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday, when it added over 57,000 infections. With 2,01,693 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,09,17,486, it said.