Maharashtra Reports 12,557 New Covid Cases, Lowest in Nearly 3 Months; Death Count Tops 1 Lakh

The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh-mark on Sunday as 233 patients succumbed to the infection. The death toll now stood at 1,00,130. The state reported 12,557 new infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 58,31,781. A total of 14,433 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 55,43,267, the department said in the statement.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is now 95.05 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent. There are 1,85,527 active cases in the state at present. As 2,37,514 tests were conducted during the day, the overall test tally reached 3,65,08,967, it said. Mumbai reported 786 cases and 20 deaths, due to which its infection count reached 7,10,643 and death toll 14,971.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,420 cases and 33 deaths. The case count there is now 15,48,494, while the number of deaths is 28,267. Nashik division reported 1,194 cases, Pune division 2,999 cases, Kolhapur division 3,864 cases, including 1,152 in Kolhapur district, 850 in Sangli district, 629 in Sindhudurg and 777 in Ratnagiri.

Aurangabad division reported 373 cases, Latur division 570cases, Akola division 718 cases, Nagpur division 419 cases. The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 58,31,781; death toll 1,00,130; recoveries 55,43,267; total tests 3,65,08,967; active case 1,85,527; tests today 2,37,514.

Meanwhile, Nagpur may be in category one of the Maharashtra government’s five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from Monday based on positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancy but several curbs would remain in order to contain the outbreak, state minister Nitin Raut said on Sunday. In the first category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, can open up completely, as per the state government’s directive.

“Nagpur may be in category 1 but the relaxation will be implemented with restrictions, along with a phase-wise review every Friday. From Monday, shops dealing in essential and non-essential items will be open till 5pm on all days," he said. “Malls will be open till 5pm, while restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Local trains will operate regularly, and areas earmarked for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9am and 5 pm to 9 pm," he added. The minister said private offices will be functional till 5pm while government offices can operate with 100 per cent staff.

“Social gatherings for cultural, entertainment and marriage purposes will be allowed with 100 persons or 50 percent seating capacity of the venue. There is a limit of 50 people for funerals and five people at places of worship," the minister said. Public transport buses will operate with 100 per cent seating and no standees allowed, the minister said.

“Schools, colleges will remain shut, but practical exams or administrative work can be conducted till 5pm.Swimming pools and amusement parks will remain shut, and gyms and salons will be allowed till 5pm," he added.

