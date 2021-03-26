Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sharp Surge in Punjab, Maharashtra, MP Takes India's Daily Covid Tally to 59,118

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As Covid-19 vaccination drives get into gear across the United States, some businesses are offering transportation, paid time off and bonuses of up to $500 to encourage workers to get the jab.

Labor-intensive industries like slaughterhouses, supermarkets and farms, whose workers are at higher risk of contracting the virus, have taken the lead, with several large grocery chains offering two to four hours paid leave time for employees to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in India, authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in west as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed on Thursday.