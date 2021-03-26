india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sharp Surge in Punjab, Maharashtra, MP Takes India's Daily Covid Tally to 59,118
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sharp Surge in Punjab, Maharashtra, MP Takes India's Daily Covid Tally to 59,118

News18.com | March 26, 2021, 09:38 IST
A man walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Navi Mumbai, India, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As Covid-19 vaccination drives get into gear across the United States, some businesses are offering transportation, paid time off and bonuses of up to $500 to encourage workers to get the jab.

Labor-intensive industries like slaughterhouses, supermarkets and farms, whose workers are at higher risk of contracting the virus, have taken the lead, with several large grocery chains offering two to four hours paid leave time for employees to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in India, authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in west as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed on Thursday.

Mar 26, 2021 09:38 (IST)

Near 60K New Cases in 24 Hrs | India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,18,46,652
Total recoveries: 1,12,64,637  
Active cases: 4,21,066
Death toll: 1,60,949
 
Total vaccination: 5,55,04,440

Mar 26, 2021 09:08 (IST)

500+ New Cases in Telangana | 518 fresh Covid-19 cases and three new deaths have been reported in Telangana in last 24 hours. Over 57,000 samples tested for coronavirus yesterday.

Mar 26, 2021 08:51 (IST)
Dismal Vaccination Rate in Punjab Triggers Concern Amid Surging Covid Cases

While the surge in Covid-19 cases continue to pose a stiff challenge, health authorities in Punjab are also confronted by a dismal vaccination percentage with the State not having consumed even half…

Mar 26, 2021 08:37 (IST)

Sunday Lockdown Extended In Indore | Sunday lockdown extended till Monday in Indore following record 600 positive coronavirus cases in the city during past 24 hours.

Mar 26, 2021 08:23 (IST)

READ | India Has Not Banned Export of Coronavirus Vaccines, Will Continue Supply: Govt Sources

India has not imposed any ban on export of coronavirus vaccines and it will continue to supply them to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner, sources said on Thursday.

Mar 26, 2021 08:02 (IST)

READ | Covid-19: Mumbai, Maharashtra on Edge With Record High Cases; Goa and MP Show Steady Rise Too

The situation in Mumbai, which has broken all pandemic records this past week in terms of daily infections, is worsening every day and is in the critical stage right now.

Mar 26, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Internationally renowned research scientist Professor Salim Abdool Karrim has stepped down as co-chair of the South African government's COVID-19 advisory committee, after serving in the position for a year. Karim, who became the face of COVID-19 in numerous interviews in the media, said he wanted to concentrate on his world-acclaimed research into HIV/AIDS at the Durban-based Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa, which he heads. He also stepped down from his position on the government's COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee.

Mar 26, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Biden Sets 200 Mn Vaccine Goal | US President Joe Biden has set the target of achieving 200 million shots of COVID19 vaccination in the first 100 days of his administration. Biden has already achieved his previous goal of 100 million shots in 100 days, 42 days ahead of the schedule. On December 8th, I indicated that I hoped to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule. Now today I'm setting a second goal, and that is we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people's arms. That's right, 200 million shots in 100 days, Biden told reporters at his maiden solo news conference. I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it. Today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities as a consequence of the virus by investing an additional USD 10 billion in being able to reach them, he said.

Mar 26, 2021 07:19 (IST)

US Lawmaker Applauds India for Sending Covid-19 Vaccines to African Countries | A top American lawmaker has praised India for sending COVID-19 vaccines to African countries, asserting it has shown good faith in humanity. India has made vaccines available to 30 other countries in Africa, Congresswoman Karen Bass said on India's vaccine delivery efforts in Africa during a markup of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Although there are reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the continent, they have shown a good faith in humanity, Bass, the Democratic Congresswoman from California, said as she referred to her recent meeting with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. India, among others, made a grant in a delivery of 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana, she said.

Mar 26, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Pfizer, BioNTech Test Vaccine in Children | Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE began testing their Covid-19 vaccine in children under 12, reports Reuters.

Cases have surged across several states in since late February, following a near-full reopening of the economy and flouting of safety measures such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, health officials say.

More than half the new infections were reported from western Maharashtra state, home to financial capital Mumbai, where millions have returned to work in offices and factories.

The local government imposed a full lockdown for ten days in the worst-affected towns Nanded and Beed following a cabinet meeting, an official said. “It was suggested to allow local administration to impose localized lockdowns instead of imposing lockdown across the state,” said a senior government official who declined to be named, referring to comments made during the meeting.

Maharashtra has also reported a new variant of the virus, called a “double mutant,” adding to concerns about the surge in cases.

India’s overall case load stands at 11.8 million, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil. The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, data showed.

Businesses have been urging governments to ease curbs in the run-up to the big Hindu festival of Holi this weekend. Restrictions have been lifted in the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra and large crowds have been seen in shopping areas, state police said.

“It is a Catch-22 wherein closure of shops led to a lot of inconvenience for traders and people but on the other side is COVID, which is spreading,” police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told Reuters.

