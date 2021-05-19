india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Remdesivir May be Dropped from Covid Treatment Soon; Black Fungus Cases Rising in Delhi
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr DS Rana said all experimental medicines for Covid-19 may be dropped soon.

News18.com | May 19, 2021, 07:57 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr DS Rana has said that Remdesivir is also being considered to be dropped from Covid-19 treatment soon as there is no evidence of its effectiveness in treating patients. This move comes after, the use of convalescent plasma has been dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for Covid-19, according to advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Dr S Rana said, “In plasma therapy, we give a pre-forwarded antibody to someone who has been infected before, so that the antibody can fight with the virus. Antibodies usually form when the coronavirus attacks. We have seen in the last one year that giving plasma does not make any difference in the condition of the patient and other people. Also, it is not easily available. Plasma therapy was started on a scientific basis and has been discontinued on the basis of evidence.”

“If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued”, said Dr Rana. “All the experimental medicines, be plasma therapy (which is now discontinued) or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working”, Dr Rana said.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Delhi have reported a rise in the number of back fungus cases or mucormycosis among people recovering from COVID-19 during the second wave and it could be ascribed to “irrational” use of steroids at home without consulting a doctor, medical experts said on Tuesday. The fungal infection, which affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses, can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems. According to Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, Senior Consultant, ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, mucormycosis is more prevalent among people with low immunity due to diabetes, kidney disease, liver disorder, old age, cardiac issues, or those on medication for auto-immune disease like rheumatoid arthritis. “If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive,” he said.

May 19, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Spain Approves Pfizer Shots for Under-60s Who got AstraZeneca First Dose

Spain's public health commission has approved a proposal by the health ministry that Spaniards under 60 who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine get a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. The proposal will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who received the AstraZeneca shot before the government banned it for those aged under 60 due to blood clot concerns.

May 19, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Uttarakhand govt releases SOP to issue anti-fungal drug, Amphotericin B, used for Mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment. "Medicine to only be issued to medical colleges & institutions of state, and no other private or individual prescription will be entertained," the order reads

May 19, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Covid Update: Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited (Telangana-based pharmaceutical company) on manufacturing of Johnson COVID vaccine. We're working around clock to develop & broadly activate manufacturing capabilities to supply vaccine worldwide: Johnson & Johnson statement

May 19, 2021 07:42 (IST)

No Truth Behind It: Singapore Embassy Reacts to Kejriwal's Remark on New Coronavirus Strain

“There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore," the embassy said in a tweet.

May 19, 2021 07:35 (IST)
May 19, 2021 07:34 (IST)

'Anything Beyond 6 Months is Risky': Doctors on Taking Covid Jab 9 Months After Recovery | As the government panel on Tuesday suggested covid-recovered patients to defer the vaccine by nine months, experts have weighed in saying that anything beyond six months could be risky owing to chances of reinfection. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr Priya Sampathkumar and Dr Rahul Pandit said the antibodies against covid-19 last upto six months and any delay in getting a vaccine after that would mean higher chances of getting the infection again. 

May 19, 2021 07:24 (IST)

2 girls from Bengaluru join a volunteer group for burying Covid-19 patients. "Our families have been doing COVID relief work, so we got inspired from them. It feels good to help in some way. Risk is everywhere but sitting idle at home is even worse," they said

May 19, 2021 07:19 (IST)
May 19, 2021 07:13 (IST)
 

Vaccine for Kids Soon? Govt Says Covaxin Trials to Begin in 10-12 Days | The government said on Tuesday trials on Covaxin’s efficacy against coronavirus on children between 2-18 years of age to begin in 10-12 days. Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase II and III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. “I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Dr Paul said.

May 19, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Covid Update: Remdesivir may be dropped soon as there is no proof of its effectiveness in treating Covid-19 patients: Dr Rana 

May 19, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Mumbai Reports Less Than 1,000 Covid-19 Cases after Two and Half Months | Mumbai reported 953 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its tally of cases to 6,90,889 and death toll to 14,352, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. For the first time since March 2 the city reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, though the number of tests also dropped.

May 19, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Greater Chennai Corporation Warns of Consequences if People are Found Violating Covid Protocols 

Those under home quarantine will be fined Rs 2000 if found violating the protocols. In case of repeated violation of home isolation norms, concerned person/people will be taken to Covid care centres, warns Greater Chennai Corporation 

May 19, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Agartala Municipal Corporation uses graffiti to convey awareness on Covid-19. "As part of city beautification project, we are refurbishing old walls with social messages. Our latest paintings highlight COVID appropriate behaviour," says Municipal Commissioner. 

People in masks walk past a mural in Hyderabad. (AP)

Dr Naruka said he has been dealing with three to four patients with severe mucormycosis every day as compared to one or two cases a month before COVID-19 began. COVID-19 kills one or two per cent of the people infected, while black fungus has a mortality rate of 75 per cent, he said.

Drugs used in the treatment of mucormycosis have severe side-effects, and can lead to kidney issues, neurological dysfunction and stroke, the doctor said. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Department of ENT at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, termed the mucormycosis situation “terrible”. “We have more than 35 cases, of which around 10 are Covid positive. The rest developed the fungal infection post Covid,” he said.

Mucormycosis is a serious disease and requires hospital admission. Maybe, if diagnosed early, it might not require surgical intervention, Dr Swaroop said. Amphotericin B Liposomal, used for the treatment of the fungal infection, is unavailable at most of the pharmacies, he said.

Dr Sumit Mrig, Head ENT, Max Hospital, Saket, said 15 to 20 cases have been reported at their facility in the last three to four days. “We have operated on 14-15 patients so far and four to five surgeries are planned for Tuesday. The factors responsible are extensive use of steroids to an extent that people have taken them without doctor’s advice at home,” he said.

Patients from rural areas are also coming in with mucormycosis, Dr Mrig added. Sugar monitoring is important. The fasting sugar should be around 100-110 and thereafter, the level should not rise above 140, he said, adding one should seek medical advice if experiencing symptoms such as unilateral headache, facial pain, pain in the eye, decreased sensation on one side of the face, bloody nasal discharge.

Dr Abhinit Kumar, Head of ENT, Aakash Healthcare, said he has been coming across one or two such cases a day for the last 10 days. Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the Delhi government’s largest healthcare facility, said steroids should be used under medical supervision when oxygen saturation is below 93 per cent. The hospital said it has four cases of mucormycosis currently.

“All these patients have been referred here from private hospitals and nursing homes, which did not have Amphotericin B for their treatment,” he said, adding LNJP has stock of three months. Before COVID, the drug was not being used much. Now, the demand has risen, leading to a shortage of it, Dr Kumar said.

Dr Yudhyavir, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology and Critical Care), AIIMS, said the drug is not commonly available and is manufactured in lesser quantities. He said steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs, but also reduce immunity and increase blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic Covid patients.

This is leading to an explosion in the number of black fungus cases. “This time people are aware of a lot of steroids being used in treatment of COVID and are using them without medical supervision. Even some administration officials are promoting use of steroids, which is dangerous, and leading to cases of mucormycosis,” the doctor said.

Another official from the central government-run hospital said the healthcare facility has around 30 mucormycosis patients at present. Dr Mohit Agarwal, Additional Director and Head of Medical Oncology Department, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said people have been self-medicating without consulting a doctor.

“Some patients have been taking medicines that doctors had prescribed to their friends or family members earlier. This is leading to inadvertent use of steroids.” The increase in the number of “black fungus” cases this year can be attributed to the high COVID caseload and more severe cases during the second wave. “The use of steroids has increased because of limitations of resources,” Dr Agarwal said.

