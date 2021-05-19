Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Remdesivir May be Dropped from Covid Treatment Soon; Black Fungus Cases Rising in Delhi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr DS Rana has said that Remdesivir is also being considered to be dropped from Covid-19 treatment soon as there is no evidence of its effectiveness in treating patients. This move comes after, the use of convalescent plasma has been dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for Covid-19, according to advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Dr S Rana said, “In plasma therapy, we give a pre-forwarded antibody to someone who has been infected before, so that the antibody can fight with the virus. Antibodies usually form when the coronavirus attacks. We have seen in the last one year that giving plasma does not make any difference in the condition of the patient and other people. Also, it is not easily available. Plasma therapy was started on a scientific basis and has been discontinued on the basis of evidence.”

“If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued”, said Dr Rana. “All the experimental medicines, be plasma therapy (which is now discontinued) or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working”, Dr Rana said.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Delhi have reported a rise in the number of back fungus cases or mucormycosis among people recovering from COVID-19 during the second wave and it could be ascribed to “irrational” use of steroids at home without consulting a doctor, medical experts said on Tuesday. The fungal infection, which affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses, can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems. According to Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, Senior Consultant, ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, mucormycosis is more prevalent among people with low immunity due to diabetes, kidney disease, liver disorder, old age, cardiac issues, or those on medication for auto-immune disease like rheumatoid arthritis. “If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive,” he said.