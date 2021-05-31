india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to Have 120mn Vaccine Doses for Local Use in June; New Study Questions Covid-19 Origin
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to Have 120mn Vaccine Doses for Local Use in June; New Study Questions Covid-19 Origin

The Centre on Sunday said that nearly 12 crore doses will be available for administering in June.

News18.com | May 31, 2021, 07:42 IST
covid-19 lockdown hyderabad

Event Highlights

Amid reports of vaccine shortage from various parts of the country, the Centre on Sunday said that nearly 12 crore doses will be available for administering in June.

“For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India,” the ministry said. In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals” the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, a new study has found that Chinese scientists created the virus in a lab in Wuhan, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats.

May 31, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Covid-19 Update: Chhattisgarh government to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the dependent of media persons who died due to Covid19. This assistance will be given under the Media Representative Welfare Assistance Rules.

May 31, 2021 07:39 (IST)
May 31, 2021 07:37 (IST)

READ | UP Eases Curbs in Districts With Less Than 600 Cases; 20 Dists Remain Under Existing Curfew, Check List

In districts that report less than 600 COVID-19 cases, the ‘Corona Curfew’ has been lifted between 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. In case starts recording higher than 600 cases, restrictions on weekdays will be back in place.

May 31, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Covid-19 Update: Delhi reported less than 1,000 Covid cases for the second day in a row at a positivity rate of just 1.25 percent on Sunday. The daily death count was 78 on Sunday, a significant drop from 122 deaths reported on Saturday.

May 31, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Liquor sellers in Saifai say the sub-divisional magistrate have instructed them not to sell liquor to those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. "We're selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper says.

May 31, 2021 07:14 (IST)
 

Nearly 12 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available in June, Says Health Ministry | "For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the ministry said.

May 31, 2021 07:11 (IST)

 IT employee turns his car into what he calls an 'emergency response vehicle' to help COVID patients. "I started this service a month ago. I reached out to oxygen camp in Geeta Colony to transport medicines & other things that patients need," Himanshu Nagia says.

May 31, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Extends Lockdown by 15 Days, Says Need to Be Extra Alert

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the present lockdown-like restrictions in the state valid till June 1 will be extended by a fortnight, adding there may be certain relaxations.

A painting on a road to create awareness against the COVID-19, in Hyderabad, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus has no “credible natural ancestor” and was created by Chinese scientists the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The new research claims that scientists took a natural coronavirus “backbone” found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a new “spike”, turning it into the deadly and highly transmissible Covid-19.

India recorded less than 2 lakh Covid cases for the third consecutive day with 1.65 lakh fresh infections, taking overall case count to 2.78 crore. The positivity rate remained below 10 percent for sixth straight day amid battle against second wave.

In the week ended Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days.

