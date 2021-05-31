Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to Have 120mn Vaccine Doses for Local Use in June; New Study Questions Covid-19 Origin

Amid reports of vaccine shortage from various parts of the country, the Centre on Sunday said that nearly 12 crore doses will be available for administering in June.

“For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India,” the ministry said. In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals” the health ministry said.

