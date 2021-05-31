Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to Have 120mn Vaccine Doses for Local Use in June; New Study Questions Covid-19 Origin

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus has no “credible natural ancestor” and was created by Chinese scientists the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.
The new research claims that scientists took a natural coronavirus “backbone” found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a new “spike”, turning it into the deadly and highly transmissible Covid-19.
India recorded less than 2 lakh Covid cases for the third consecutive day with 1.65 lakh fresh infections, taking overall case count to 2.78 crore. The positivity rate remained below 10 percent for sixth straight day amid battle against second wave.
In the week ended Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here