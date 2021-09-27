Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Over 2,400 Cases in Lowest Count Since Feb 8, 32 Deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reported 2,432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since February 8, and 32 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,41,762 and the toll to 1,38,902, a health department official said. At 2,432, the state has reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections since February 8, when it had witnessed 2,216 cases.

Maharashtra witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as well as deaths as compared to Sunday, when it reported 3,206 infections and 36 fatalities. The official said with 2,895 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,62,248. Maharashtra now has 37,036 active cases.

The state has 2,57,144 people in home quarantine and another 1,517 in institutional quarantine, according to the official. He said Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,82,86,036, of which 1,28,036 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said. In Maharashtra, nine districts (rural areas) and four municipal corporations (urban centres) did not report any new COVID-19 cases, he said.

