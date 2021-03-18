india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Wednesday’s tally is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

News18.com | March 18, 2021, 07:28 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Active Tally Crosses 1.5 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Cases; K'taka’s Bengaluru Tops State With Maximum Infections

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day in Maharashtra as the state broke another record on Wednesday with 23,179 new cases, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw whopping 4,811 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the western state has increased vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs a day earlier — the highest number since the inoculation drive began in January. A health official said that Wednesday’s tally is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra’s overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added. The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

The number of new single-day cases started gradually going down by the end of last year, although the count started witnessing an upward trend once against from mid-February this year. With 84 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count jumped to 53,080, the official said. As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391. There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state at present. Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai city.

Mar 18, 2021 07:28 (IST)

READ | No Exams Till Class 5 in Rajasthan Govt Schools Due to Covid-19

The Rajasthan government decided on Wednesday not to conduct any examination till the fifth grade in state-run schools in the current academic session due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Mar 18, 2021 07:18 (IST)

1,275 New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, 4 Deaths | Karnataka logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengalluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Mar 18, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Thane's Mira Bhayendar to Fine Offenders | Thane's Mira Bhayendar to slap Rs 25,000 fine on shops, restaurants, banquet halls, malls, if people are found flouting Covid norms. If patrons don't wear masks properly, these establishments will now have to pay a fine.

Mar 18, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Centre Says Covid Vaccine Wastage in India is 6.5% | The average of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recording 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively, the Centre said on Wednesday as it called for optimal utilisation of the jabs. Addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 3.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, which include 1.38 crore beneficiaries aged 45-60 years with specific co-morbidities and those above 60 years who have been given the first dose.

Mar 18, 2021 06:45 (IST)

India Records 35,886 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest in 102 Days | India recorded highest Covid tally in 102 days on Wednesday with 35,886 patients testing positive for Covid as Maharashtra  accounts for 64 percent of the daily count in the country.

Mar 18, 2021 06:42 (IST)

India Backs AstraZeneca Shot as Covid-19 Cases Hit Three-month High | India said on Wednesday its coronavirus immunisation campaign would continue with “full rigour” despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine it relies heavily upon as infections hit a three month high. The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the vaccine in the region.

Mar 18, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Mumbai division reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which pushed its overall caseload to 7,71,389 and death toll to 19,995. Nashik division has so far reported at 3,27,190 cases and 5,399 deaths, Pune division 5,71,786 cases and 11,887 deaths, Kolhapur division 1,21,608 cases and 4,092 deaths, Aurangabad division 95,053 cases and 2,127 deaths, Latur division 94,462 cases and 2,576 deaths, Akola division 1,23,095 cases and 1,941 deaths, Nagpur division 2,64,778 cases and 4,971 deaths.

Mar 18, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Pune division, which comprises civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as districts including Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported 5,268 cases during the day, which is the highest for the day across all the divisions in the state. Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,49,974 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,551.

Mar 18, 2021 06:39 (IST)

With 23,179 Cases in 24 Hrs, Maharashtra's Active Covid Tally Crosses 1.5L | The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day in Maharashtra as the state broke another record on Wednesday with 23,179 new cases, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw whopping 4,811 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the western state has increased vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs a day earlier — the highest number since the inoculation drive began in January.

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti in Navi Mumbai, March 8, 2021. (REUTERS)

Karnataka, meanwhile, logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Of 10,220 active cases, 10,086 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 134 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban reported three of the four deaths on Wednesday, the other coming from Mysuru.

Among districts, Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban with 72 cases, Kalaburagi had 61, Bidar 47, Udupi 42, Mysuru 35, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,13,485, followed by Mysuru 54,584 and Ballari 39,431.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,01,610, followed by Mysuru 53,295 and Ballari 38,716. A total of over 2,00,08,072 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,648 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Recommended For You