Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Active Tally Crosses 1.5 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Cases; K'taka’s Bengaluru Tops State With Maximum Infections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day in Maharashtra as the state broke another record on Wednesday with 23,179 new cases, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw whopping 4,811 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the western state has increased vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs a day earlier — the highest number since the inoculation drive began in January. A health official said that Wednesday’s tally is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra’s overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added. The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

The number of new single-day cases started gradually going down by the end of last year, although the count started witnessing an upward trend once against from mid-February this year. With 84 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count jumped to 53,080, the official said. As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391. There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state at present. Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai city.