Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Just Give Us the Vaccine, Pleads WHO Amid Scarcity in Poor Nations; Warns Against 'Most Transmissible Delta'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation said Delta Variant is the “most Transmissible” variant identified so far and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. Rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people who are not at great risk from COVID-19, while the poorest countries cruelly lack doses, the World Health Organization said.

Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government’s phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Cases of the Delta virus are up by nearly 50 per cent in a week in the United Kingdom.

As many as 15,810 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 18 deaths were recorded, the UK government figures show. In the last seven days, 90,511 people tested positive – an increase of 47.9% on the previous week. 110 people have died in the last seven days – a 52.8% rise on the previous week.