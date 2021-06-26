Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Just Give Us the Vaccine, Pleads WHO Amid Scarcity in Poor Nations; Warns Against 'Most Transmissible Delta'

51 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Detected Across 12 States, Maharashtra has Maximum: Govt | Fifty-one cases of Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 12 states in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22, the Centre said on Friday, stressing that there are still very limited cases of this mutation and it cannot be inferred that it is showing an upward trend. These 51 cases were detected from over 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country. Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Maharashtra, followed by nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka.