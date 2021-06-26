CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Just Give Us the Vaccine, Pleads WHO Amid Scarcity in Poor Nations; Warns Against 'Most Transmissible Delta'
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Just Give Us the Vaccine, Pleads WHO Amid Scarcity in Poor Nations; Warns Against 'Most Transmissible Delta'

Coronavirus updates: The Mumbai civic body has informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks.

News18.com | June 26, 2021, 08:09 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation said Delta Variant is the “most Transmissible” variant identified so far and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. Rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people who are not at great risk from COVID-19, while the poorest countries cruelly lack doses, the World Health Organization said.

Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government’s phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Cases of the Delta virus are up by nearly 50 per cent in a week in the United Kingdom.

As many as 15,810 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 18 deaths were recorded, the UK government figures show. In the last seven days, 90,511 people tested positive – an increase of 47.9% on the previous week. 110 people have died in the last seven days – a 52.8% rise on the previous week.

Jun 26, 2021 08:09 (IST)

51 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Detected Across 12 States, Maharashtra has Maximum: Govt | Fifty-one cases of Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 12 states in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22, the Centre said on Friday, stressing that there are still very limited cases of this mutation and it cannot be inferred that it is showing an upward trend. These 51 cases were detected from over 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country. Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Maharashtra, followed by nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka.

Jun 26, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Mizoram reported 232 new COVID-19 cases

Jun 26, 2021 07:47 (IST)

EU Okays New J&J COVID Vaccine Production Site | The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should boost production of the one-dose vaccine across the 27-nation EU. In a statement Friday, the EU drug regulator said the new site in Anagni, Italy, will finish manufacturing of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use in adults across Europe in March. Production problems have stalled J&J's roll-out across the European Union in recent months and millions of doses made at a U.S. factory had to be thrown out after contamination issues. The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and was expecting 55 million by the end of June; to date, fewer than 14 million doses have been distributed.

Jun 26, 2021 07:44 (IST)

READ | Here's What Has Changed in Maharashtra Lockdown Plan Amid Delta Plus Concerns

In view of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday announced 'state-level trigger' for imposing restrictions in administrative units…

Jun 26, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Delta Variant is "Most Transmissible" Identified So Far: WHO | The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission. He described a recent meeting he attended of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines. They were disappointed because there is no vaccine to allocate, he said, criticizing rich countries for declining to immediately share shots with the developing world. If there is no vaccine, what do you share?  Tedros said the global community was failing and risked repeating the mistakes made during the AIDS crisis decades ago and during the 2009 swine flu pandemic  when vaccines only arrived in poor countries after the outbreak ended.

Jun 26, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Mumbai to Remain Under 'Level 3' Instructions | Mumbai will continue to remain under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government's phased unlock plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. The Mumbai civic body has informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks. In order to control the spread of the Delta plus virus, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration brought back stricter restrictions in the state.

Mumbai: A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger as a precaution against the coronavirus, at a railway station in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has informed that the city has had an average positivity rate of 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04% over the last two weeks. In order to control the spread of the Delta plus virus, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration brought back stricter restrictions in the state. Last week, despite the city’s positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels trickling down to the requirements of Level 1, the BMC had decided to continue to keep its Level 3 curbs.

The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should boost production of the one-dose vaccine across the 27-nation EU. The EU drug regulator on Friday said the new site in Anagni, Italy, will finish manufacturing of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use in adults across Europe in March.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

