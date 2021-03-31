Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cong Wants Mumbai's Vaccine Rollout to be 'Decentralised', Says Lockdown not the Answer; Kalyan Covid Center Staff Found 'Partying'

Pune Sees 6,206 COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths, 3,268 Recoveries | The COVID-19 tally in Pune district rose by 6,206 in the last 24 hours to reach 5,25,806, while the death toll increased by 45 and the recovery count by 3,268, an official said on Tuesday. The district has so far seen 9,918 deaths from the infection, he added. Of the new cases, 3,226 are in Pune civic limits, 1,837 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said. The caseload in Pune Municipal Corporation area is 2,64,885, while it is 1,37,850 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,23,071 in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.

Maha CM's Wife Admitted in Hospital for Covid-19 Treatment | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted in a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the CM's family said. Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, an official had said. Earlier, the CM's son and minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for coronavirus. The CM and Rashmi Thackeray had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

Covishield, Covaxin Effective Against UK, Brazilian Variants | Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants of coronavirus, while the work against the South African strain was on at several laboratories, the Centre said on Tuesday. Addressing a weekly press conference of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava also said of 11,064 genome samples sequenced in the country, the UK variant of the virus was detected in 807, the South African variant in 47 and the Brazilian variant was found in one.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Undeterred by the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, staff of a coronavirus centre in Mumbai’s Kalyan was allegedly found partying, consuming alcohol and smoking drugs. A video of the incident, shot by a local activist, has gone viral. The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation has sought immediate suspension of the accused staff of Savlaram Covid Centre.

61 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in India | In India, 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered, while 64 million doses have been given to 84 nations under various programmes, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. Virtually participating in a panel discussion on vaccine production and distribution across Asia at the 'World Immunisation and Logistics Summit', he detailed how the infrastructure of India's universal immunization programme provided a pivot for its COVID-19 vaccine drive.

Nashik to Issue Tickets to Enter Marker Area | Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Nashik, the district authorities have imposed restrictions on the market area to prevent it from getting crowded. The Commissioner of Police said that the authorities will issue a ticket of Rs 5 for a person to enter the market area. “We're using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,” Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City said.

Covid-19 Situation Turning from 'Bad to Worse' | The Centre on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse" and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage, and at any level, will have "heavy costs". Asserting that hospitals and the ICUs have to be readied, the Centre also cautioned that if the coronavirus cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system in the country would be "overwhelmed".

Meanwhile, schools in Ladakh have reopened for Class 6 onwards, months after remaining shut due to the pandemic. “We’re following all the SOPs. We have reduced students’ strength to 50% in each class. Students will have to come to school on alternative days,” said a school staff. On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Congress leader Milind Deora has demanded ‘decentralisation’ of Mumbai’s vaccine rollout, and has said that a lockdown in Maharashtra is not the answer. This comes days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the administration to prepare for a ‘shutdown-like’ measure. Shiv Sena’s ally NCP too had rejected the idea of such curbs. “Mumbai accounts for 10% of India’s daily #COVID19 cases & only 1.76% of India’s total vaccine doses administered till date. GoI, GoM & @mybmc need to combat vaccine hesitancy far more aggressively & decentralise Mumbai’s vaccine rollout. Lockdowns are not the answer,” the Congress leader tweeted.

The virtual conference brought together over 1,000 attendees from around the region and the world to discuss key issues of global supply chains as the world faces the largest and most complex logistical operation in history in an effort to deliver life-saving vaccines worldwide, the health ministry said in a statement. It said the panel was informed how India is scaling up production of COVID-19 vaccines and how the government was working with local and international partners to ensure timely distribution of the same.

Reminding everyone that India produces 60 per cent of the world’s vaccine, Vardhan said, “More than 61 million vaccine doses have already been administered in our country and 64 million doses have been given to 84 countries under various programmes. We always feel that benefits of science be delivered to the whole world.” At the summit, he showcased India’s vaccine drive, the development of two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — as well as the priority pyramid of beneficiaries. The Union health minister said that half a dozen vaccines are under clinical trial and around one dozen are in pre-clinical trial which are being monitored by an expert group for vaccine NEGVAC, Vardhan said.

Applauding initiatives for collaboration, including the HOPE consortium, as a welcome step, he observed, “It is going to help in shaping the future policy for equitable distribution of the vaccine.” This will strengthen the efforts of WHO in their commitment to ensuring that there is a common platform invalidation, all manufacturing companies of the world are on the same page and all stakeholders are committed to equitable distribution of vaccine, the minister said. “We have learnt from each other’s experiences and from various guidelines. There is a great need for this exercise to be scaled up. We need to introspect and review till the time everyone on this platform gets vaccinated.” Recollecting the biggest challenges faced by him in terms of rolling out the vaccination programme, Vardhan said India itself with a huge population of 1.35 billion and huge diversity is a big challenge.

“We took this challenge head-on under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On January 17 last year, we had issued an advisory regarding COVID long before it snowballed into the crisis it is today. “We also developed capacities for testing, ventilators, tracking, surveillance, quarantine centre and emphasized that COVID Appropriate Behaviour is the most potent vaccine against COVID,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.