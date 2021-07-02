CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Vaccine Centres Open for 3 Hrs Amid Shortage; Indonesia Triples O2 Supply as 'Delta' Wreaks Havoc
Coronavirus Updates: Amid vaccine shortage, in Mumbai, Covaxin will be given only for the second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age.

News18.com | July 02, 2021, 07:23 IST
Vaccination at a centre in Raebareli

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that COVID vaccination will take place only for three hours (2pm-5pm) at a limited number of centres in Mumbai today. Indonesia is tripling its oxygen supplies to hospitals as data suggests the Delta variant of coronavirus is now driving the country’s worsening outbreak, accounting for more than 60% of recent cases.

In Mumbai, Covaxin will be given only for the second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age. The Guardian reported hospitals in Jakarta and across the island of Java have been unable to cope with demand, prompting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to warn this week that the country was on the brink of catastrophe.

Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have begun administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday and around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Jul 02, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Nearly 79 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in Delhi | A total of 78,93,609 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday. Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Of these, 1,21,810 beneficiaries received the first dose and 24,415 were given the second dose, the bulletin stated. Out of the people vaccinated on Wednesday, 36,630 were in the 45-60 age group and 1,09,277 were in the 18-44 age group, it said.

Jul 02, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Nagaland MLA dies of Covid-related complications in Delhi | Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in  Delhi, died on Thursday. He was 56. Wungtung was also advisor to the government for Information and Public Relations, and is the second legislator from Nagaland after C M Chang to have succumbed to coronavirus. He had contested the 2018 elections on a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.

Jul 02, 2021 07:19 (IST)

READ | Vaccination Nearly Doubled in June Compared to May, But a Mammoth Task Still Ahead

The pace of monthly Covid vaccination, from May to June, went up by 96% while daily vaccination went up by 102%.

Jul 02, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Fortis, Apollo Roll Out Sputnik V at 2 Hospitals in Delhi-NCR, Over 3,000 Vaccinated | Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have started administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday. Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said. "On-the-spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted, we are encouraging beneficiaries to take appointments through the CoWin app," the official said. According to a Fortis Healthcare official, the hospital chain started providing Sputnik V jabs last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Representative image.

Despite Gujarat government’s permission, cinema hall owners in Rajkot, Gujarat have decided to keep the halls shut “since no new movie has been released in the recent past, there is no point in reopening cinema halls,” Hasmukh Bhai Soni, owner of Rajshree Cinema told ANI.

Meanwhile, the South African Medical Association has threatened to take the government to court because scores of new junior doctors cannot find placements despite massive staff shortages during the pandemic. SAMA said it was “scandalous” that, during the third wave of infections, 228 medical interns who graduated in March and April were waiting for the government to place them at public hospitals to complete their training.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

