Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet CMs of 11 States with Low Vax Coverage; WHO to Discuss Covaxin's Emergency Use

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold a review meeting to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states with low vaccination coverage.
A meeting will be convened by the Union Health Ministry in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Union health ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Bharti Pawar on November 3 to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states whose current numbers are below the national average. The meeting, to be held via video conferencing at 12 pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The chief ministers of the 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.
U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizers kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nations vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines. The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizers shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded new Covid-19 infections below 1,000 for the second straight day by adding 973 cases, pushing the tally to 27,04,586, the Health department said. As many as 21 people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 36,157, a medical bulletin said. After several months, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported new infections below the 1,000 mark.
China’s new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing in the run-up to a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week. The National Health Commission confirmed on Wednesday 93 new local symptomatic cases for Nov 2, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since Aug 9 at the peak of China’s last major outbreak. Beijing reported eight new local infections, the most since Jan. 19.
The World Health Organisation, which has sought clarifications from Bharat Biotech on its Covid-19 vaccine – Covaxin – and will meet on Wednesday for a final risk-benefit assessment for its Emergency Use Listing. The WHO Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure, WHO said in a tweet.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 107 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. As many as 37,38,574 doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 per cent of India’s eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both the shots.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally on Tuesday went up to 15,94,495 after 862 fresh cases, 137 more than the previous day, were reported from several districts, a health department bulletin said. The state had reported 725 new cases on Monday. Kolkata which reported 249 infections accounted for the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths were reported in the state during the day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 19,160.
The Prime Minister will interact with more than 40 District Magistrates in Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other States. The chief ministers of the 11 states will be in attendance.
Sources also told CNN-News18 that PM Modi will officially flag-off the door-to-door vaccination drive on the day, which the Centre has named “Har Ghar Dastak”.
It has also come to the Centre’s notice that close to 11 crore people have not come forth to take the second dose despite them being overdue. In total, it is the population from 17 states that has contributed to this number. More than 1.6 crore population of Uttar Pradesh has not come for the second dose; of this, more than 50,000 are those who have crossed more than four weeks which is over and above the prescribed interval between two doses.
A World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet today on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin, which will amount to a recognition and help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries.
The WHO Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure, the WHO tweeted.
The Technical Advisory Group had met October 26 and sought additional details from Bharat Biotech. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.
