Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3 More Cases of UK Strain in Chennai; WHO 'Disappointed' as China Blocks Entry to Covid-19 Experts

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The United States broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again Tuesday, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university. The worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic also recorded more than 250,000 new cases in the period up until 8.30 pm Tuesday (0130 GMT Wednesday), the Baltimore-based university's records showed. That brings the US to more than 21 million cases and 357,000 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus. The 10-strong team had been due to set off in early January as part of a long-awaited mission to probe early cases of the coronavirus, first reported over a year ago in China's Wuhan. "Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news conference in Geneva.