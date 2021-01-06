Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3 More Cases of UK Strain in Chennai; WHO 'Disappointed' as China Blocks Entry to Covid-19 Experts

Jan 06, 2021 09:41 (IST)

Today's Data Highlights

- 18k new cases, 21.3k new recoveries, 264 new deaths, 3.5k dip in active cases

- 9.3 lakh tests on Tuesday. Tests below 10 lakh for the 4th day

- COVID-19 deaths cross the 1.5 lakh mark in India (India accounts for 8% of global deaths and 12% of total cases)

- Maharashtra accounts for 33% of total deaths in India, Tamil Nadu 8.11%, Karnataka 8.07%, Delhi 7.07%, West Bengal 6.56%

- New cases below 20k for the 5th consecutive day

- Tests below 10 lakh for the 5th consecutive day (9.31 lakh tests on Tuesday)

- Kerala reports 5.6k new cases, Maharashtra 3.2k, Chattisgarh 1k

- Maharashtra reports 64 new deaths, Chhattisgarh 25, Kerala 24

- Active cases in Karnataka now below 10k. Only 3 states now have more than 10k active cases

- India's total recoveries likely to cross 1 crore today