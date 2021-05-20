Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No New Variant, Singapore Clarifies Again, Invokes Fake News Law Over Kejriwal's Remarks

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Singapore government has once again clarified that there is no new variant that has originated from the country and that these are unfounded claims. “There is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID 19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India. The existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021,” the Singapore Ministry of Health said in an official statement. Furthermore, the Ministry said that it is aware of “a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms, which implies that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore”.

“The Minister for Health has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue General Correction Directions to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines Pte Ltd (HardwareZone forum). Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines are required to carry the Correction Notice to all end-users in Singapore who use Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com,” the statement said. The controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week claimed that a new variant that has originated from Singapore affects children, and that the Indian government should put all measures in place before the ‘third wave’ strikes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said that the Delhi Chief Minister “does not speak for India”. “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India,” the EAM said on Twitter.