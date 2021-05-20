Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No New Variant, Singapore Clarifies Again, Invokes Fake News Law Over Kejriwal's Remarks

Ladakh Reports 134 Fresh Cases
Ladakh reported 134 new #COVID19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking total cases to 1,589. pic.twitter.com/56QusgSvzT— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Singapore government has once again clarified that there is no new variant that has originated from the country and that these are unfounded claims. “There is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID 19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India. The existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021,” the Singapore Ministry of Health said in an official statement. Furthermore, the Ministry said that it is aware of “a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms, which implies that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore”.
“The Minister for Health has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue General Correction Directions to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines Pte Ltd (HardwareZone forum). Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines are required to carry the Correction Notice to all end-users in Singapore who use Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com,” the statement said. The controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week claimed that a new variant that has originated from Singapore affects children, and that the Indian government should put all measures in place before the ‘third wave’ strikes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said that the Delhi Chief Minister “does not speak for India”. “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India,” the EAM said on Twitter.
'No New Variant': Singapore Govt Directs POFMA to Issue Correction Directions to Social Media | The Singapore government on Thursday once again clarified that there is no new variant that has originated from the country and that these are unfounded claims. "There is no new "Singapore" variant of COVID 19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is 'extremely dangerous for kids'. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India. The existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021," the Singapore Ministry of Health said in an official statement.
DST Think-tank Suggests COVID Command Centre in Each District to Manage Pandemic in Villages | A COVID-19 command centre should be established in each district, equipped with necessary infrastructure and manpower to ensure both way information flow between it and villages, a think tank under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has suggested. This can help achieve an optimum use of available resources and also usage of data for other scientific purposes, the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) suggested. According to TIFAC, all the districts COVID-19 Command Centres should be connected with the State COVID-19 Command Centre, which will be the repository of information of the entire state.
Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia Dies of COVID | Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.
Mizoram Reports 192 Fresh Cases
#COVID19 | Mizoram reported 192 new positive cases on Wednesday; total active cases at 2,143, total cases at 9,444 and total deaths at 30. pic.twitter.com/dxPK8jgYlz— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
US has Provided Over USD 500 Million in COVID Relief to India, Says White House | The US has so far provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries. "To date, the United States has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call.
Indian Army distributes food to needy in Jammu.
Indian Army distributes food to the needy outside Government Medical College in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. "In view of COVID-19, we have started this food drive to provide meals to the needy here. Per day, we distribute 100 meals," said Subedar Sham Pal (19.05) pic.twitter.com/rkrquyqaIr— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
Singapore on Wednesday summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed “strong objection” to Kejriwal’s remark, the government said, adding that the envoy had told them Kejriwal “had no competence” on Covid variants.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday evening reminded Kejriwal that international passenger flights to and from India have been suspended – with some exceptions – since March last year, when the country went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
