Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plans for Lockdown in Karnataka, Says Health Min as Cases Rise; U'khand's Curfew from Today

The Uttarakhand government has decided to reimpose Covid-19 curfew for a week in a bid to prevent surging Covid-19 infections. The curfew will be in place from 6am on August 10 to 6am August 17 across the state. All previous curfew guidelines will stay in place. The district administrations have been directed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

The order issued by state chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid protocols. Uttarakhand recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday while 47 patients recovered, according to the health department.

