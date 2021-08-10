CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plans for Lockdown in Karnataka, Says Health Min as Cases Rise; U'khand's Curfew from Today
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plans for Lockdown in Karnataka, Says Health Min as Cases Rise; U'khand's Curfew from Today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru had increased since August 2 on a week-on-week basis for the first time in more than two months.

News18.com | August 10, 2021, 08:14 IST
Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar has clarified that there will no state wide lockdown after CM Basavaraj Bommai announced a weekend curfew and additional curbs to contain Covid-19. In an interview to The New Indian Express, Sudhakar said that “there was no question” of imposing a state-wise lockdown. He added that curbs have been enforced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala.

The statement comes as Bengaluru witness an increasing number of hospital admissions for Covid-19, while the positivity rate has improved. A report in The News Minute said 156 patients were admitted in government quota beds across the city for the week ending August 7. The August 7 tally indicated a surge that the previous days where the admission was 127. Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru had increased this month on a week-on-week basis for the first time in more than two months.

Karnataka has reported 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, taking the total number of the infected to 29,19,711 and the fatalities to 36,817 till date, the Department of Health said on Monday. The day saw 1,776 getting discharged and the number of recoveries so far is 28,59,552, the department said. Out of 1,186 new cases reported today, 296 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 410 getting discharged and one dying of the infection. The number of active cases was 23,316.

Read More
Aug 10, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Goa government has extended the state-level curfew for one week with the same conditions/relaxations. The curfew will continue as long as the positivity rate doesn't decrease: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Aug 10, 2021 07:57 (IST)
Foreign Nationals Can Now Get Vaccinated in India, Register on CoWin Using Passport

The Union Ministry of Health on Monday decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aug 10, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Maharashtra reports 4,505 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7,568 recoveries, and 68 deaths today.

Active cases: 68,375
Total recoveries: 61,51,956
Death toll: 1,34,064

Aug 10, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 14 new Covid-19 infections and 23 recoveries as per the State Health Department.

Active cases: 202
Total recoveries: 3,42,074
Death Toll: 5,130

Aug 10, 2021 07:27 (IST)

India's Covid Situation Getting Worse: Scientist Who Predicted 3rd Wave | There is a worrying trend of Covid-19 pattern in the country, said Dr Vipin Srivastava, former pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and prominent physicist, who anticipated the onset of the third wave of the pandemic on July 4. The Covid-19 curve, which Dr Vipin postulated based on daily death load (DDL), has not only persisted since July 4, but has also gotten worse in recent weeks, reported the Times of India.

Aug 10, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Canada to Extend Ban on Arriving Passenger Flights from India | Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to Sept. 21 because of the risks posed by COVID-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday. The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.

Aug 10, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Britain to Relax Some Travel Restrictions for COP26 | Britain will relax some travel restrictions to help delegates attend the U.N. climate conference in Scotland later this year, including a shorter quarantine period for those from so-called "red list" countries who have been vaccinated. PM Boris Johnson has pushed for COP26 to be in-person rather than virtual, believing face-to-face negotiations will achieve more in the battle against global warming, which a United Nations panel said on Monday was close to being out of control.

Aug 10, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Maharashtra Govt Planning More Relaxations in Curbs: Official | Maharashtra COVID task force on Monday discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while observing precautions, an official said, adding the government is identifying new areas and preparing guidelines. The meeting of the task force, held in the evening, was attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, state COVID task force head Dr Sanjay Oak and other members.  

Aug 10, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Assam Logs 1,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths | Assam on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,404, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,75,220 with 1,120 new cases, it said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plans for Lockdown in Karnataka, Says Health Min as Cases Rise; U'khand's Curfew from Today
Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru had increased since August 2 on a week-on-week basis for the first time in more than two months. (Image: PTI)

The Uttarakhand government has decided to reimpose Covid-19 curfew for a week in a bid to prevent surging Covid-19 infections. The curfew will be in place from 6am on August 10 to 6am August 17 across the state. All previous curfew guidelines will stay in place. The district administrations have been directed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

The order issued by state chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid protocols. Uttarakhand recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday while 47 patients recovered, according to the health department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News