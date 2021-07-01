Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World's 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Assures Efficacy Against Delta

Meanwhile, the European Union’s reluctance in accepting Indian-made vaccines has triggered a face-off with New Delhi. India will begin a reciprocal policy when it comes to an exemption from quarantine, said sources in the foreign ministry. This would mean that unless the European Union accepts Covishield and Covaxin certificates, their certificates will not be accepted in the country and people from the EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.

European Union has been told that Covishield and Covaxin must be notified in its digital Covid certificate, sources said.

The Manipur government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccines to stop the third wave of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here