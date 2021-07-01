CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World's 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Assures Efficacy Against Delta
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World's 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Assures Efficacy Against Delta

Coronavirus Updates: Brazil suspended a contract worth 1.6bn reais ($321m) for a vaccine from India’s Bharat Biotech, following allegations of undue pressure within the ministry.

News18.com | July 01, 2021, 08:35 IST
Vaccination at a centre in Raebareli

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus applied to Drugs Controller General of India For emergency use authorisation to launch the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D.

Odisha Health Department says no COVID vaccination session has been planned in 16 out of 30 districts amid vaccine shortage. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has fired a health ministry official who reportedly asked for a bribe in a vaccine deal, the latest graft accusation to rock the government.

This comes after Brazil suspended a contract worth 1.6bn reais ($321m) for a vaccine from India’s Bharat Biotech, following allegations of undue pressure within the ministry. Bharat and the government have denied wrongdoing. Anger is mounting in Brazil over missed opportunities to buy coronavirus vaccines and accusations of corruption undercutting efforts have poured fuel on the fire.

Read More
Jul 01, 2021 08:35 (IST)

Mizoram reported 417 new COVID-19 cases 

Jul 01, 2021 08:33 (IST)

UP Records 165 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths |  Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,06,107 with 165 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 22,591 as three more people succumbed to the disease. Lucknow reported 13 fresh cases, followed by 12 in Ghaziabad and 10 each in Prayagraj and Meerut, the state government said in a statement issued here. The latest deaths were reported from Jhansi, Auraiyya and Farrukhabad, it said. As many as 292 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals the previous day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,80,720.

Jul 01, 2021 08:17 (IST)

READ | Biden Behind On Global Vaccine Sharing, Cites Local Hurdles

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory…

Jul 01, 2021 08:11 (IST)

New CovidD-19 Cases Drop Below 15,000 in West Bengal | Almost after three months, West Bengal's daily COVID-19 count on Wednesday was recorded below the 1,500-mark with 1,478 new cases, the health department said. The death toll rose to 17,708 after 29 fresh fatalities were registered in the state. All of the 29 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department bulletin said. The states coronavirus tally now stands at 14,99,783.

Jul 01, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Patnaik Disburses Rs 386 Crore COVID-19 Package for Landless Farmers | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday disbursed Rs 385.98 crore as a  special COVID-19 package for landless farmers across the state. A total of 17,89,103 landless agricultural farmers will benefit from the package, officials said. The financial benefit (Rs 1,000 each) will be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT), in addition to funding under KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme.

Jul 01, 2021 07:59 (IST)

READ | PM Modi Meets Ministers, Asks Them to 'Lead by Example' to Prevent a Third Covid-19 Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union council of ministers today.

Jul 01, 2021 07:45 (IST)

UPDATE | Zydus Applies To The DCGI For EUA To Launch ZyCoV-D, world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19

Jul 01, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Odisha Vaccination Centres Shut Amid Shortage

Jul 01, 2021 07:36 (IST)

READ | India Asks EU to Accept Covaxin, Covishield; Promises Quid Pro Quo

India on Wednesday formally requested the European Union member states to include both Covishied and Covaxin in their exemption list for the vaccine passport which is likely to come into effect from…

Jul 01, 2021 07:26 (IST)

At Meeting of Council of Ministers, PM Modi Stresses on Vaccination, Covid Protocols | Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating such an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccine to stop the third wave of the pandemic. Underlining that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing. Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he asked them to ensure that the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.

Jul 01, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Manipur Extends Covid Curfew Till July 10 | The Manipur government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World's 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Assures Efficacy Against Delta
Representative image.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s reluctance in accepting Indian-made vaccines has triggered a face-off with New Delhi. India will begin a reciprocal policy when it comes to an exemption from quarantine, said sources in the foreign ministry. This would mean that unless the European Union accepts Covishield and Covaxin certificates, their certificates will not be accepted in the country and people from the EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.
European Union has been told that Covishield and Covaxin must be notified in its digital Covid certificate, sources said.

The Manipur government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccines to stop the third wave of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You