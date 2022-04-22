Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Noida’s New Covid Cases Make Up for Over 50% of UP's Active Caseload; Tamil Nadu Ramps Up Testing as 12 Test +ve in IIT-M

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19 as the district accounted for over 50 per cent of the active infections in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed. According to data issued by the state health department, the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 467 while the total number of active infections in Uttar Pradesh was 856. Meanwhile, 47 people Read More
Telangana on Thursday recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,709 so far. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 12. A bulletin said 24 people recuperated from the infectious disease, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,411. The recovery rate stood at 99.46 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred and its toll continued to be 4,111.
The precaution doses for all eligible beneficiaries will be available free of cost at all government vaccination centres in Delhi, it was announced on Thursday. “In order to give the benefits of precaution doses to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years of age group, free of cost in all Government CVCs from April 21,” the Directorate of Family Welfare said. However, the provision of paid precaution dose in private CVCs will also continue to be available, it added further. The same vaccines, as used for previous dose, will be available for the precaution doses. It said that the citizens need not to register afresh for the administration of precaution doses.
Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one person died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed. Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent.
Tamil Nadu on Thursday posted 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 34,53,390 as the state continued to witness an increasing trend. The toll remained 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. Taking cognizance of the rise in new cases, the government directed the health department to step up testing of samples to around 25,000 a day from the present 18,000 cases. After visiting the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said 12 people at the campus have tested COVID-19 positive.
Meanwhile, Nepal on Thursday urged its citizens to follow health safety protocols in view of the risk of coronavirus infection in the country following an “increasing trend” of Covid cases in neighbouring countries, including India. In a press release issued by the health ministry, spokesperson Sangeeta Kaushal Mishra said that though the number of Covid infections seems to have somewhat decreased in Nepal, the risk of the disease is still prevalent.
On the vaccination front, vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India, where less than 2 per cent of the population has received a Covid booster, and the globe with 56 countries unable to inoculate even 10 percent of their people, as per a Johns Hopkins scientist, Amita Gupta. Tracking hospitalisation rates which provide an indicator of severity of illness is key, the chief of the Division of Infectious Disease, and Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said while stressing that no one is safe from Covid until everyone in the world gets vaccinated.
Global vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India and globally. For example, in the continent of Africa less than 20 per cent of the population is currently vaccinated and there are countries in Africa still with less than 2 per cent vaccinated, Gupta told.
