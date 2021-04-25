Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today

US National Security Advisor said the US is 'deeply concerned' over the covid situation in India. "We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," Jake Sulivan wrote on Twitter.
The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon.— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021