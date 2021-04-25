india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today

News18.com | April 25, 2021, 08:52 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. The address comes in the backdrop of a brutal second wave of Coronavirus infections that is battering India and stretched the country’s health care system. In the previous Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi urged citizens to take Covid-19 vaccines and said people should commit to the aim of “dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi”.

In the wake of a deepening health crisis, the Centre decided on Saturday to waive the customs duty and health cess on the import of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a new daily high. With 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 1,66,10481. The number of deaths recorded in 24 hours, 2,624, too was India’s highest ever, pushing the country’s total to 1,89,544.

Apr 25, 2021 08:52 (IST)

US National Security Advisor said the US is 'deeply concerned' over the covid situation in India. "We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," Jake Sulivan wrote on Twitter. 

Apr 25, 2021 08:44 (IST)
Apr 25, 2021 08:38 (IST)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said it has ramped up efforts to contain COVID-19 spread and help the students, staff, teachers and their families residing in the campus. According to a press note, the university administration said like every other institution in Delhi, JNU has been working hard to provide help, both medical and social, to all its residents, ever since COVID-19 struck the country.
Apr 25, 2021 08:32 (IST)

Delhi Records Highest Single-day Deaths | Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 13,898, the bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 32.27 per cent, it added.

Apr 25, 2021 08:30 (IST)
Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with India | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together. A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
Apr 25, 2021 08:29 (IST)
No Shortage of Oxygen in UP Hosps: Adityanath |  Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government will conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes. Urging people not to let their guard down against coronavirus, he said it will be a huge mistake to take it as normal viral fever.
Apr 25, 2021 08:28 (IST)
Bengal Govt Makes Masks in Public Mandatory | The West Bengal government on Saturday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places amid surging COVID-19 cases and directed the police to initiate legal action against the violators under the Disaster Management Act, according to an order.  "Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is grave, all persons are to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety norms of wearing facial mask and maintaining social distancing whenever they go out in public place," the order issued on Saturday evening stated.
Apr 25, 2021 08:26 (IST)
The father of BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, who has succumbed to COVID-19, passed away in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. According to the sources, Ramdutt Diwakar (92) was unwell for the last few days. They said he could not bear the news of his 56-year-old son's death and breathed his last on Saturday. His last rites were performed on the banks of the Yamuna river.
Apr 25, 2021 08:26 (IST)
Arunachal Schools Shut amid Spike in Cases | In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said on Saturday. The internal examinations held so far in the government schools would be counted for assessment of students, and the tests that are scheduled on or after April 26 stand cancelled.
Apr 25, 2021 08:24 (IST)
Bengal Records Highest Spike | West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state taking the total number of cured people to 6,35,802, the bulletin said.
Apr 25, 2021 08:23 (IST)
Two Mathura Temples Ban Entry | Two major temples of the 'Sapta Devalaya' (cluster of seven temples) in Vrindavan on Saturday banned the entry of devotees in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. "Since even priests have been infected in some temples, it has been decided to close the ancient Gokulananda Temple indefinitely for devotees to ensure uninterrupted 'seva-puja' at the shrine," temple mahant Srivatsa Goshwami said. The Radha Raman temple, he said, would now open for only an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening for devotees, who have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.
Apr 25, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Delhi Lockdown Likely to be Extended |  With no let up in the Covid-19 situation, the lockdown is likely to be extended in the national capital, according to sources. Last week chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had noounced a six-day-long curfew to give time to help ramp up the healthcare infrastructure. But with fresh cases and deaths hitting record-high, the extension of the curbs is expected.

Apr 25, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Apr 25, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Women have More Anti-bodies than Men: BMC Survey | As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Brihanmubai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently conducted a third sero survey in Mumbai among other preventive measures undertaken to limit the spread of the virus. Overall 36.30% sero-positivity/IgG antibodies was found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from across all 24 wards in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. Immunoglobulin-G (IgM) antibodies are produced by the immune system of the body in response to exposure to foreign elements like a virus. In a sero survey, citizens undergo blood tests to detect the presence of IgM antibodies which helps in identifying the individuals who were previously infected but had recovered from the virus.

Apr 25, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Apr 25, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Testing Rate in Delhi Drops by 23% | As India reports a massive number of coronavirus cases each day, several states have increased testing, except Delhi which has witnessed a drop of 23 percent in testing in the week between April 16 and 23. On the contrary, Kerala has increased testing by over 92.72 percent for the same period, data says.

 

Apr 25, 2021 07:05 (IST)

TN to Shut Cinemas, Religious Places | Cinemas, places of worship, malls, bars and salons must be shut effective April 26, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Saturday reintroducing more curbs following surging COVID-19 cases. People from abroad and other states shall be allowed entry to Tamil Nadu only if they have registered in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org and information on registration should be produced to authorities on arrival.  Those from neighbouring union territory of Puducherry are exempted from the e-registration norm, the government said in an official release. Recreation clubs, all types of bars, auditoriums, big format shops, shopping complexes and malls shall not be allowed to operate, the government said.

Apr 25, 2021 06:58 (IST)

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am today. The address comes ata a time when second wave of covid-19 rages through the country with record number of fresh cases. 

Apr 25, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Covaxin to be Sold At RS 600 to States and Rs 1200 to Pvt Hosps |  Bharat Biotech will sell its Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus to state governments at Rs 600 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 1200 per dose. In a statement, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost.

“We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies," Ella said. The indigenous vaccines would be exported at $15-20 per dose.

Apr 25, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Mumbai Numbers Show Glimmer of Hope | Mumbai on Saturday reported 5,888 cases, a nearly 50 percent drop from its highest single-day spike of 11,163 on April 4 - marking the Maharashtra capital’s lowest tally in three weeks. The additions since April 19 have been around the 8000-mark. Maharashtra numbers have also been reflecting a consistent downward graph. The state - by far the worst hit in the country and the biggest contributor for months - reported 67,160 fresh infections today.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to coordinate with the Delhi government on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die. The court made it clear that the efforts which Delhi government has to make in this regard cannot be trivialised and they should not leave it entirely to the central government.

The HC also asked the Centre about its preparedness to deal with the Covid-19 second wave — the peak is expected in mid-May — terming the mounting cases as a “tsunami”.

Complaints against the unavailability of beds and medical oxygen, a life-saving resource for critical Covid-19 patients, have poured in from different states with the onset of the brutal second wave, while the government has stressed that there is a need for everyone to pull in all available resources and work together as a unit to defeat the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here