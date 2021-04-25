Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation on Mann Ki Baat Today

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. The address comes in the backdrop of a brutal second wave of Coronavirus infections that is battering India and stretched the country’s health care system. In the previous Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi urged citizens to take Covid-19 vaccines and said people should commit to the aim of “dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi”.

In the wake of a deepening health crisis, the Centre decided on Saturday to waive the customs duty and health cess on the import of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a new daily high. With 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 1,66,10481. The number of deaths recorded in 24 hours, 2,624, too was India’s highest ever, pushing the country’s total to 1,89,544.