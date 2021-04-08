Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi and urged people eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated. “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in,” the PM tweeted. Modi received the first dose of the vaccine on March 1, kick-starting a new phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive in India when the country began covering people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. India has now opened the vaccination drive to anyone above the age of 45 from April 1.
The latest vaccination drive has seen a tug of war between the Centre and states such as Maharashtra. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that India has sufficient stock of vaccines and no state will face problems on this front, adding that “allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless.” Maharashtra, the state with 56.1% of the active cases in the country, has vaccines just for three more days, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra received 1.06 crore doses of the vaccine. With a vaccine wastage rate of 3%, the State, so far, has vaccinated 85,64,908 people. As of Wednesday morning, the State had 14 lakh doses in stock that will last for 3 more days as the state, on an average, is vaccinating 4 lakh people per day.
Chhattisgarh, the state with the second highest number of active cases currently, at 6.21%, is vaccinating 2 lakh people every day and it had just 2 lakh vaccines left in the stock on April 5. State’s Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo says the supply has been mostly erratic as the state nearly ran out of vaccines on Monday.
WHO Report on Virus Origin Lacks Data: US State Dept | What is evident from our review of report is that it lacks crucial data, information, access and represents a picture that is partial and incomplete. That isn't just our view. Many other countries share that view. We urge WHO to ensure that second phase of this study commence without further delay, including in China, in a way that respects and adheres to principles of transparency and openness, is driven by experts and free from interference, including political interference. We also call on WHO to reevaluate criteria and terms of this process. We need to understand – I’m using 'we' collectively here – how this virus started so we can learn lessons that are applicable in this and future cases: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on WHO's COVID19 origins report.
WATCH | Thin crowd at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai this morning as police security tightens amid surge in COVID19 cases.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Thin crowd at Byculla vegetable market this morning as police security tightens amid surge in #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/78OXnSIFP9— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021
PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose | Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. The two nurses who administered COVID19 vaccine to PM Narendra Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.Modi had received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1.
Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021
Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.
If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan
Army to Provide 20 Beds for Civilians in Pune | The Army authorities have agreed to allocate 20 beds at its health facility after the Pune district administration wrote to them seeking beds for civilian COVID-19 patients in view of a surge in cases. The Pune district administration sent an SOS to the Army authorities after the surge in cases led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh wrote a letter to Major General Indrajeet Singh, the General-Officer-Commanding, Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Subarea, and requested him to provide beds at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) for treatment of civilian COVID-19 patients. Senior district officials said the Army has agreed to allocate 20 beds, including 10 equipped with ventilators, for COVID-19 patients from today.
Night Curfew in Kanpur from 10pm | Amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Kanpur district administration has imposed night curfew in the area starting from today, April 8 from 10pm till 6 am. The order will remain in place till April 30, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.
Restrictions in Lucknow, Varanasi for 1 Week | Certain restrictions in place for next one week in Varanasi and Lucknow. In a bid to effectively control the pandemic infection in the district, the Lucknow district administration said that all educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed till April 15. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to protocols. Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am, the official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.
On Chhattisgarh’s allegation, Harsh Vardhan says, “It would be better if the State government focuses its energies on ramping up their health infrastructure rather than on petty politicking.”
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here