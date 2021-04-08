Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi and urged people eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated. “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in,” the PM tweeted. Modi received the first dose of the vaccine on March 1, kick-starting a new phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive in India when the country began covering people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. India has now opened the vaccination drive to anyone above the age of 45 from April 1.

The latest vaccination drive has seen a tug of war between the Centre and states such as Maharashtra. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that India has sufficient stock of vaccines and no state will face problems on this front, adding that “allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless.” Maharashtra, the state with 56.1% of the active cases in the country, has vaccines just for three more days, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra received 1.06 crore doses of the vaccine. With a vaccine wastage rate of 3%, the State, so far, has vaccinated 85,64,908 people. As of Wednesday morning, the State had 14 lakh doses in stock that will last for 3 more days as the state, on an average, is vaccinating 4 lakh people per day.

Chhattisgarh, the state with the second highest number of active cases currently, at 6.21%, is vaccinating 2 lakh people every day and it had just 2 lakh vaccines left in the stock on April 5. State’s Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo says the supply has been mostly erratic as the state nearly ran out of vaccines on Monday.