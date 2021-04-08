india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus

News18.com | April 08, 2021, 08:03 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi and urged people eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated. “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in,” the PM tweeted. Modi received the first dose of the vaccine on March 1, kick-starting a new phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive in India when the country began covering people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. India has now opened the vaccination drive to anyone above the age of 45 from April 1.

The latest vaccination drive has seen a tug of war between the Centre and states such as Maharashtra. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that India has sufficient stock of vaccines and no state will face problems on this front, adding that “allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless.” Maharashtra, the state with 56.1% of the active cases in the country, has vaccines just for three more days, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra received 1.06 crore doses of the vaccine. With a vaccine wastage rate of 3%, the State, so far, has vaccinated 85,64,908 people. As of Wednesday morning, the State had 14 lakh doses in stock that will last for 3 more days as the state, on an average, is vaccinating 4 lakh people per day.

Chhattisgarh, the state with the second highest number of active cases currently, at 6.21%, is vaccinating 2 lakh people every day and it had just 2 lakh vaccines left in the stock on April 5. State’s Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo says the supply has been mostly erratic as the state nearly ran out of vaccines on Monday.

Read More
Apr 08, 2021 08:03 (IST)

I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of COVAXIN to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him & vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him: Sister P Niveda who vaccinated PM Modi today.

Apr 08, 2021 08:00 (IST)

I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him: Sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today.

Apr 08, 2021 07:44 (IST)

More than 9 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered, till now: Ministry of Health

Apr 08, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Update | 14 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours; case tally at 4,522, active cases at 14.

Apr 08, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Night Curfew in Prayagraj from 10pm-8am | Amid surge of COVID19 cases, night curfew (10 pm to 8 am) will be imposed in Prayagraj from tonight till further notice. Essential services exempted: District Magistrate.

Apr 08, 2021 07:31 (IST)

WHO Report on Virus Origin Lacks Data: US State Dept | What is evident from our review of report is that it lacks crucial data, information, access and represents a picture that is partial and incomplete. That isn't just our view. Many other countries share that view. We urge WHO to ensure that second phase of this study commence without further delay, including in China, in a way that respects and adheres to principles of transparency and openness, is driven by experts and free from interference, including political interference. We also call on WHO to reevaluate criteria and terms of this process. We need to understand – I’m using 'we' collectively here – how this virus started so we can learn lessons that are applicable in this and future cases: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on WHO's COVID19 origins report.

Apr 08, 2021 07:28 (IST)

WATCH | Thin crowd at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai this morning as police security tightens amid surge in COVID19 cases.

Apr 08, 2021 07:22 (IST)

PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose | Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. The two nurses who administered COVID19 vaccine to PM Narendra Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.Modi had received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1.

Apr 08, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Army to Provide 20 Beds for Civilians in Pune | The Army authorities have agreed to allocate 20 beds at its health facility after the Pune district administration wrote to them seeking beds for civilian COVID-19 patients in view of a surge in cases. The Pune district administration sent an SOS to the Army authorities after the surge in cases led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh wrote a letter to Major General Indrajeet Singh, the General-Officer-Commanding, Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Subarea, and requested him to provide beds at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) for treatment of civilian COVID-19 patients. Senior district officials said the Army has agreed to allocate 20 beds, including 10 equipped with ventilators, for COVID-19 patients from today.

Apr 08, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases yesterday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

Apr 08, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Night Curfew in Kanpur from 10pm | Amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Kanpur district administration has imposed night curfew in the area starting from today, April 8 from 10pm till 6 am. The order will remain in place till April 30, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.

Apr 08, 2021 06:52 (IST)

Restrictions in Lucknow, Varanasi for 1 Week | Certain restrictions in place for next one week in Varanasi and Lucknow. In a bid to effectively control the pandemic infection in the district, the Lucknow district administration said that all educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed till April 15. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to protocols. Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am, the official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Gets Second Covid-19 Jab, Says Vaccination Among Few Ways to Defeat Virus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi.

On Chhattisgarh’s allegation, Harsh Vardhan says, “It would be better if the State government focuses its energies on ramping up their health infrastructure rather than on petty politicking.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here