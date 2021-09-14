Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC Asks Centre to Consider Suicides by Covid Positive for Govt Compensation; Book on 'Dharavi Model' Out Today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will release a book on the success of Dharavi’s Covid-19 management model on Tuesday. Dharavi’s model to fight the coronavirus pandemic was much appreciated all over the world. The book has been written by an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who was responsible for the acclaimed model to beat the lethal virus. Dharavi was reporting close to 100 cases daily in April, which was the period of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India. Authorities said “Dharavi model” of Covid-19 management and vaccination drive had helped keep the second wave at bay. Dharavi is a sprawling and congested shanty town that was once a Covid-19 hotspot. Dharavi recorded its first Covid case in April 1, 2020, about 20 days after Mumbai reported its first case.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider suicide committed by Covid positive patients as Covid death cases to enable their family members for compensation as the person must have taken the extreme step due to the suffering from Covid infection.
A bench of Justice M R Shah and A S Bopanna expressed its satisfaction over guidelines framed by the Centre for issuing Covid death certificates and payment of compensation but said three to four issues needed to be sorted out, including bringing those who committed suicide while being Covid positive under its ambit.