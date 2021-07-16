Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC to Decide on UP's Kanwar Yatra Nod as Govt Suggests Mandatory Test for Pilgrims; Manipur Announces Curfew

Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on Friday as the city may run out of jabs, officials said. Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government. It said only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles. Only 33,187 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the Cowin portal, while 64,983 doses were administered a day ago.

