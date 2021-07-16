CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC to Decide on UP's Kanwar Yatra Nod as Govt Suggests Mandatory Test for Pilgrims; Manipur Announces Curfew
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC to Decide on UP's Kanwar Yatra Nod as Govt Suggests Mandatory Test for Pilgrims; Manipur Announces Curfew

Coronavirus Updates: The Sikkim government imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

News18.com | July 16, 2021, 08:30 IST
The DGP said if a pilgrims are seen on the road, he or she should be sent back by a bus or some other means of transport.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After the Uttar Pradesh government allowed the Kanwar Yatra which has been suspended by neighbouring Uttarakhand amid fears of a possible third Covid-19 wave, the Supreme Court sought responses by Friday from the Centre and the governments of UP and Uttarakhand. With the wide prevalence of the Delta variant, the Manipur Government has announced a total curfew for 10 days, starting July 18.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. According to officials, marriage ceremonies, pujas, birthday parties, and get-togethers will remain banned for the next 30 days, both in urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said, it fixed July 16 for the matter to be heard next, pointing out that “it is necessary to fix a short time period for this case” as the Yatra is set to take off from July 25. Experts have termed Kanwar Yatra as a ‘superspreader’ and said the footfall would be much more than Kumbh Mela. However, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra and directed strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol. The government added that negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims, if required.

Read More
Jul 16, 2021 08:30 (IST)

READ | Third Wave Likely to Hit End of August, May Not be as Deadly as Second Wave:ICMR Body

India is likely to be hit by the third wave of coronavirus at the end of August, although the intensity will be a little lesser than the second wave, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and…

Jul 16, 2021 08:21 (IST)

WHO Chief Says it Was ''Premature'' to Rule Out Covid-19 Lab Leak | The head of the World Health Organisation acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he said Thursday he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. In a rare departure from his usual deference to powerful member countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of COVID-19. The first human cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Jul 16, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Sikkim Bans Socio-religious, Entertainment Activities for 30 Days Due to Covid-19 Situation | The Sikkim government imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, officials said. According to officials, marriage ceremonies, pujas, birthday parties, and get-togethers will remain banned for the next  30 days, both in urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state.

Jul 16, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Haryana Govt Hugely Undercounting Covid Deaths: Congress' Surjewala | Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of "hugely undercounting" the deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic "to cover up its mismanagement". He demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of all Covid victims and an apology from the chief minister. "The number of excess deaths registered by the Civil Registration System (births/deaths) in Haryana ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit from April 2020 to May 2021 was 60,397, which is 7.3 times the official reported figure of 8,303 COVID-19 deaths for the same period.

Jul 16, 2021 07:58 (IST)

Manipur Announces Total Curfew Amid Rising Covid Cases

Jul 16, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Nagaland Reports 132 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 26,381 | Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to  26,381 as 132 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 516 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said. Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Mokokchung (26) and Dimapur (18), the bulletin said. The total number of recoveries crossed the 24,000-mark as 97 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery count now stands at 24,084.

Jul 16, 2021 07:46 (IST)

READ | Third Wave Likely to Hit End of August, May Not be as Deadly as Second Wave:ICMR Body

India is likely to be hit by the third wave of coronavirus at the end of August, although the intensity will be a little lesser than the second wave, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and…

Jul 16, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Minimum No. Of Pilgrims, RT-PCR Can Be Mandatory: UP On Kanwar Yatra | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra and directed a strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol. The state government, which has allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, the government said a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims, if required.

Jul 16, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Covid Vaccination Centres May be Shut on Friday as Delhi May Run Out of Jabs | Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on Friday as the city may run out of jabs, officials said. Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government. It said only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles. Only 33,187 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the Cowin portal, while 64,983 doses were administered a day ago.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC to Decide on UP's Kanwar Yatra Nod as Govt Suggests Mandatory Test for Pilgrims; Manipur Announces Curfew
The DGP said if a pilgrims are seen on the road, he or she should be sent back by a bus or some other means of transport.

Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on Friday as the city may run out of jabs, officials said. Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government. It said only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles. Only 33,187 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the Cowin portal, while 64,983 doses were administered a day ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News