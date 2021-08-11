CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Shops, Malls to Reopen in Kerala from Today as 11 Dists in State See Rising Trend in Infections
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: All persons visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

News18.com | August 11, 2021, 08:04 IST
Covid vaccine

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Union Health Ministry said 44 districts in India are reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity rate and Kerala is the only state which has more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. It also noted that a total of 37 districts from nine states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are a matter of “concern” as they are showing rising trend in daily coronavirus cases over last two weeks.

Addressing a routine press briefing on Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry said, “51.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala. A total of 37 districts from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are still showing increasing trend. Of these, 11 are from Kerala.”

It also said that an overall declining trend has also been observed across the country in weekly positivity since week ending May 10. “Weekly positivity less than 2 per cent for second consecutive week. In India, 44 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Only one state (Kerala) has more than 1 lakh active cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Aug 11, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Australia Extends Lockdown in Melbourne for 7 Days | Australian authorities on Wednesday extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 as authorities fight to get on top of the highly infectious Delta variant. "If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney right now," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Aug 11, 2021 07:39 (IST)

21,119 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, TPR Rises to Nearly 16% in Kerala | Kerala on Tuesday reported 21,119 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 35,86,693, with the test positivity rate in the state rising close to 16 per cent. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 18,004 with 152 more deaths. As many as 18,493 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 33,96,184 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,71,985, a state government release said.

Aug 11, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Kerala May Witness Around 4.6 Lakh Covid Cases from Aug 1-20: Central Team | A six-member central team that visited eight districts of Kerala has said from August 1 to August 20, the state may witness around 4.6 lakh COVID-19 cases. The unlocking of activities, approaching of the Onam festival (August 20) and reopening of tourism pose challenging scenarios and it is a cause of concern, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Singh, who headed the central team, said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Aug 11, 2021 07:22 (IST)

A six-member team, headed by National Centre for Disease Control’s director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, sent to monitor and help the state authorities deal with coronavirus spread found that containment zones are not made according to union health ministry’s guidelines, in which concentration of diseased determines the anatomy of the zones.

Aug 11, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Delta Variant in 80% Cases, R Rate Above 1 in Kerala | Kerala has 11 districts showing an increasing trend in daily average cases, said the Union Health Ministry said today in a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country. With Kerala registering 51.51 percent of the total Covid cases reported last week, the state has been contributing the highest share of daily caseload.

The Kerala government has also announced that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who've not received first dose shall be vaccinated before August 15. (PTI Photo)

Amid the surge in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the reopening of shops in malls starting from Wednesday. The shops will reopen in accordance with the guidelines issued for other shops and commercial establishments, requiring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. According to the latest guidelines issued last Wednesday, shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other, financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala can presently function six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The weekend lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

No public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super spreaders of the COVID-19 infection, the Kerala government said on Tuesday. In view of the central government advice, the Kerala government has decided that “no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during the above mentioned festivals in the State”, the order said.

The Kerala government has also announced that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who’ve not received first dose shall be vaccinated before August 15. District Collectors will coordinate with the Health Department for planning vaccination, the order said. Meanwhile, all persons visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. August 13, the state government said.

