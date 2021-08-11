Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Shops, Malls to Reopen in Kerala from Today as 11 Dists in State See Rising Trend in Infections

Amid the surge in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the reopening of shops in malls starting from Wednesday. The shops will reopen in accordance with the guidelines issued for other shops and commercial establishments, requiring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. According to the latest guidelines issued last Wednesday, shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other, financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala can presently function six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The weekend lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

No public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super spreaders of the COVID-19 infection, the Kerala government said on Tuesday. In view of the central government advice, the Kerala government has decided that “no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during the above mentioned festivals in the State”, the order said.

The Kerala government has also announced that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who’ve not received first dose shall be vaccinated before August 15. District Collectors will coordinate with the Health Department for planning vaccination, the order said. Meanwhile, all persons visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. August 13, the state government said.

