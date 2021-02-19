Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ministers, Top NCP Leader Hit by Maha Covid-19 Surge; U'khand's Virus Rule for Kumbh Mela 2021

Event Highlights Maharashtra Health Minister Tests Covid Positive

Read More Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The grim Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has not even spared the ministers as two of them -- health minister Rajesh Tope and water resources minister Jayant Patil -- tested positive for the virus. NCP leader Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law and MP Raksha Khadse too have contracted the infection. The spike in cases has forced the Maharashtra administration to tighten the existing SOPs in Mumbai, impose weekend curbs in Amravati and a 10-day lockdown in Yavatmal.According to a report in Mumbai Live, the eastern suburbs have emerged as new hotspots. The maximum containment zones in slums and chawls are in Ghatkopar (N ward) where 14 slums have been declared contained zones and 10 slums in Bhandup, Vikhroli (S ward). T ward, S ward and N ward covering Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar are also among eight wards that have so far seen more than Feb 19, 2021 08:29 (IST) The Maharashtra government in order to contain the rising coronavirus cases has started designating areas with high prevalence of Covid as containment zones. In a recent order it said, "It is seen that there is a upsurge in the number of positive cases in the Achalpur taluka and the Amravati Municipal corporation area in the Amravati district, areas under the Yeotmal district and Akot Taluka, Murtizapur taluka and area under the Akola Municipal Corporation in Akola district." The state government has ordered the Collector of Amravati, Yeotmal and Akola to declare the areas as containment zones. Feb 19, 2021 08:05 (IST) Africa COVID-19 Deaths Cross 100,000 After Second Wave | Africa's coronavirus death toll surpassed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals in the continent. So far, the region has reported 3,818,608 cases and 100,003 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. As per the Reuters tally, South Africa alone accounts for nearly half of all the reported cases in the continent with 48,478 reported deaths. Feb 19, 2021 07:51 (IST) 48,006 Persons Vaccinated in Maharashtra on Thursday | As many as 48,006 persons received coronavirus vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said. Of them, 40,931 received their first dose while 7,075 received the second jab. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine included 14,673 healthcare workers and 26,258 frontline workers. Thus, the cumulative figure of those who have received the first dose in the state reached 8,30,345, the official added. Feb 19, 2021 07:34 (IST) Maharashtra's Amravati Announces Weekend Lockdown | Eastern Maharashtra's Amravati administration has announced a weekend lockdown in the district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. However, essential services will remain unaffected, it said. Collector Shailesh Naval said on weekdays, all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm). Feb 19, 2021 07:19 (IST) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says he was tested positive for Covid-19. माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईल. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणे दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 18, 2021 Feb 19, 2021 07:14 (IST) As per fresh guidelines, wearing masks has become mandatory for people in all public places, otherwise, a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed. Moreover, wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are flouting Covid-19 rules. No gatherings will be held without attendees wearing masks. Updated guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that we don’t let #COVID19 get the better of Mumbai.#NaToCorona#MissionZero pic.twitter.com/Aq3xAdzdaf — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 18, 2021 Feb 19, 2021 07:13 (IST) Precautionary Measures Tightened in Mumbai | "Hands of those in home quarantine will be stamped. At least 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people travelling in local trains without a face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said. Chahal also clarified that the BMC has just made the existing SOPs stringent in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus in Mumbai city. Feb 19, 2021 07:12 (IST) BMC Tightens Curbs as Maharashtra Reports Over 5,000 Fresh Cases | Apart from a strict weekend clampdown in two Vidarbha districts, fresh curbs have also been announced for Mumbai as Maharashtra reported a 75-day high in fresh infections on Thursday. As per the new rules, if five or more Covid-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed. Maharashtra on Thursday evening recorded 5,427 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 736 cases were reported from Mumbai.

East (Andheri east). Meanwhile, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, preparation are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 that will be held between April 1 and 30 in Haridwar. Personnel posted on duty will soon be administered with Covid-19 vaccines. A negative Covid-19 report, not less than 72 hours, is must for all visitors.



Mumbai on Thursday reported 736 new coronavirus cases, which increased its overall tally to 3,16,487, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported over 700 new infection cases. On Wednesday, there were 726 cases in the city.



On Monday and Tuesday, the number of daily cases had gone below the 500-mark. The city's death toll due to the infection has now reached 11,430 with four new deaths, the BMC said in its data.



According to it, the number of recovered patients jumped to 2,97,995 as 473 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals, while the count of active patients also surged to 6,201. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.17 per cent and the average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 417 days.



With 22,382 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday, the total test count increased to 30,80,528. Earlier this month, the civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19 tests daily, but in view of the rising infection cases, it has increased the tests since Wednesday.



According to a BMC official, 13,413 people, including 3,316 healthcare workers and 10,197 frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 28 vaccination centers in the city during the day, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,47,438. Officials said that of the 13,414 people, 954 were administered the second dose of the vaccine, which took the count of people who got the second jab to 1,630.