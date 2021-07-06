CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V at Govt Centres Soon; Jabbed, Covid Recovered are More Protected Against Delta, Says ICMR
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V at Govt Centres Soon; Jabbed, Covid Recovered are More Protected Against Delta, Says ICMR

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The first foreign-made Covid vaccine to be introduced in India was soft-launched in Hyderabad in the month of May at a maximum retail price of Rs 995.40 per dose

News18.com | July 06, 2021, 08:49 IST

July 06, 2021, 08:49 IST
dharavi

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V will soon become the third Covid vaccine to be made available for free at government-run vaccination sites in the country, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group told TOI. “Currently, Sputnik V is available only in the private sector. Depending on supply, we want to make it available under our free vaccination programme soon,” he said. The first foreign-made Covid vaccine to be introduced in India was soft-launched in Hyderabad in the month of May at a maximum retail price of Rs 995.40 per dose, inclusive of GST. As per reports, Sputnik V requires a storage temperature of -18°C. Arora said cold chain facilities preserving polio vaccines would be used to store Sputnik V, a plan that will also ensure it reaches the country’s rural areas, he said.

Arora also added that some regions may have seen a slowdown in Covid vaccination due to the ongoing polio drive. “The Covid vaccination programme will be streamlined within the coming week,” he said.

Meanwhile, a study by ICMR has revealed that breakthrough cases & Covid-19 recovered individuals who’ve received one or both doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield

Jul 06, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Germany Relaxes Restrictions For Travelers From UK And Other Countries | Germany’s public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer “areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving in Germany from those countries. All four countries had been downgraded to “high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.

Jul 06, 2021 08:45 (IST)

Bar & restaurants in Goa reopened with 50% seating capacity yesterday after nearly 2 months."It's a good decision to allow us to operate businesses... We're following all guidelines issued by Govt. Only two people are allowed to sit at a table," a restaurant owner said. 

Jul 06, 2021 08:25 (IST)

'Vaccination on Boat' Programme Launched in Sundarbans

The West Bengal government on Monday started the Covid-19 vaccination on boat programme in an island of Sundarbans and inoculated 150 people, most of whom are migrant labourers, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulganathan said. A boat carrying health officials reached Kumirmari island for the programme and it will be stationed there for five more days, he said.

Jul 06, 2021 08:01 (IST)

Dhobi Khana (public laundry) workers in Kochi's Veli struggle to make a living due to COVID. "Due to absence of tourists in hotels, we're not getting work regularly. In last 41 years, I have never had such experience before," says a worker AS Jayaprakash. 

Jul 06, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Third Covid-19 Wave May Hit India by Mid Next Month, Peak in September, SBI Report Says | The report titled ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’, published by SBI Research, stated that vaccination is the only saviour as global data shows that, on an average, the third wave peak cases are around 1.7 times the peak cases at the time of second wave. A previous report by SBI had more or less correctly predicted that the second wave of infections in India may peak in the third week of May.

Jul 06, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on 6th July against AAI Management regarding the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19.

Jul 06, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Tourists violate Covid restrictions, throng Manali town as Himachal Pradesh government eases restrictions

Jul 06, 2021 07:30 (IST)
 

Sputnik To Be Made Available at Govt Vaccine Sites Soon | Sputnik V will soon become the third Covid vaccine to be made available for free at government-run vaccination sites in the country, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group told TOI. “Currently, Sputnik V is available only in the private sector. Depending on supply, we want to make it available under our free vaccination programme soon,” he said.

Jul 06, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A recent study by ICMR reveals that breakthrough cases & COVID19 recovered individuals who've received one or both doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V at Govt Centres Soon; Jabbed, Covid Recovered are More Protected Against Delta, Says ICMR
