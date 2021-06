Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As India continues its fight against the coronavirus, a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of anti-viral drug Favipiravir arrived in the country from Iceland early morning on Wednesday. Favipiravir inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of the influenza virus. This comes a day after India received the third and largest consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia. Favipiravir is widely used for the treatment of Covid-19, and several companies like Bal Pharma and Pharma company Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) have come out with their own and ‘Made in India’ versions of the drug

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, two vaccination centres in Meerut are jabbing parents of children below 12 years. Meerut CMO Akhilesh Mohan said that the parents can register themselves online and need to show their child’s birth certificate or Aadhar card at the vaccination centre. Several experts believe that vaccinating parents and elders around children is the best way to keep them protected as vaccination for people below 18 years is yet not available in India. Considering the “stressful situation” arisen due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that there will be no Class 12 board exams this year. Both CBSE and CISCE Class 12 exams have been cancelled. The PM’s office quoted him as saying, “The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect.”

Hours after Modi’s announcement, the Karnataka government said it will too take a call on whether to conduct SSLC and II PU exams. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said, “We need to take a suitable decision after weighing all the options.” Meanwhile, the Kerala government will bring in a resolution in the legislative assembly, asking Centre to provide vaccines free of cost at the earliest.