Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V's Commercial Roll-out in Coming Weeks; Dirty Air Makes Covid-19 Worse, Says Study
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V's Commercial Roll-out in Coming Weeks; Dirty Air Makes Covid-19 Worse, Says Study

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand government extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till July 20, and authorised DMs to cap the number of tourists, if necessary.

News18.com | July 13, 2021, 07:46 IST
Sputnik V

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has assured to strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines in India in the coming weeks. The Sputnik V vaccine, which was the third vaccine to get approval in India, was launched on a soft pilot basis earlier on May 14. The nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across the nation.

“We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement on Twitter, Hindustan Times reported.

The vaccine was first launched in Hyderabad and rolled out in other cities including Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi and others.

Jul 13, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Increases Risk of Rare Nerve Disorder: Report | The US Food and Drug Administration warned of a rare neurological disorder after taking the Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of a rare neurological disorder in the six weeks after inoculation. In a letter to the company, the FDA classified the chances of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after vaccination as being “very low.” Still, it said J&J vaccine recipients should seek medical attention if they have symptoms including weakness or tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements, France 24 reported.

Jul 13, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 43 new cases and 64 recoveries today; the number of active cases in the state is 390.

Jul 13, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Sputnik V's Commercial Roll-out in Coming Weeks

Jul 13, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Assam reported 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 2,916 recoveries, and 37 deaths on Monday.

Active cases: 19,594
Total recoveries: 5,10,432
Death toll: 4,865

Jul 13, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Assam Reports 2,575 New Cases, 37 More Deaths | Assam reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fresh fatalities on Monday, increasing the caseload to 5,36,238, National Health Mission bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,865, while the number of active cases currently in the state is 19,594. Five deaths each were reported from Baksa and Sonitpur districts, four each from Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur, three each from Dibrugarh and Nagaon, and two each from Kamrup Metro and Sivasagar. 

Jul 13, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Nagaland Reports 76 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fresh Fatalities | Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 26,052 on Monday as 76 more people tested positive for the infection while four fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 511, a health bulletin said. The state registered more recoveries than fresh cases as 83 more patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Jul 13, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Uttarakhand Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till July 20 | The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state by another week till July 20, and authorised district magistrates to cap the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary. While a negative Covid test report and a registration on the smart city portal are mandatory for tourists, district magistrates are authorised to put a limit on weekend visitors in their jurisdictions, the latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said.

Representational photo

Dirty air contributes to Covid-19 severity, according to a study from one of America’s most polluted cities. Researchers who studied 2,038 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Detroit area found those who needed intensive care and machines to help them breathe were more likely to live in neighborhoods with higher levels of air pollution and lead paint, Reuters reported.

The worse the local air contamination, the higher the odds of needing intensive care and mechanical ventilation. Dr. Anita Shallal of Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital said long-term exposure to air pollution may impair the immune system and make it more susceptible to viral infections, while fine particles in air pollution may also act as a carrier for the virus and help it spread.

The study “calls attention to the systemic inequalities that may have led to the stark differences in COVID-19 outcomes along racial and ethnic lines,” Shallal said in a statement from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, where she presented the findings on Friday. “Communities of color are more likely to be located in areas closer to industrial pollution, and to work in businesses that expose them to air pollution.”

