Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana Bids to Make Hyd 100% Vaccinated in 10-15 Days; Shots for Kids May Not Start Before March 2022 Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years. News18.com | August 20, 2021, 07:46 IST