Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana Bids to Make Hyd 100% Vaccinated in 10-15 Days; Shots for Kids May Not Start Before March 2022

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Telangana Government is on the lookout to make Hyderabad a 100 percent Covid-vaccinated city over the next 10-15 days. Speaking at a workshop on Thursday held at the BRKR Bhavan along with the Secretary, Department of Medical Health, GHMC Commissioner, and Collectors of four districts under GHMC among others, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years. Somesh Kumar also encouraged the Health officials and field staff to work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 percent vaccinated.
The government is likely to start vaccination of children against coronavirus only by March 2022, official sources said. This development comes even as three-four vaccines be might get approval for the Under-18 age group by December.
Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is expected to get an emergency use authorisation for the 12-18 cohort by end of August, whereas Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin the world’s only vaccine being tested for use in the age group of 2-18 yrs is also likely to get a go-ahead by September.