Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana Bids to Make Hyd 100% Vaccinated in 10-15 Days; Shots for Kids May Not Start Before March 2022
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana Bids to Make Hyd 100% Vaccinated in 10-15 Days; Shots for Kids May Not Start Before March 2022

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years.

News18.com | August 20, 2021, 07:46 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Telangana Government is on the lookout to make Hyderabad a 100 percent Covid-vaccinated city over the next 10-15 days. Speaking at a workshop on Thursday held at the BRKR Bhavan along with the Secretary, Department of Medical Health, GHMC Commissioner, and Collectors of four districts under GHMC among others, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years. Somesh Kumar also encouraged the Health officials and field staff to work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 percent vaccinated.

The government is likely to start vaccination of children against coronavirus only by March 2022, official sources said. This development comes even as three-four vaccines be might get approval for the Under-18 age group by December.

Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is expected to get an emergency use authorisation for the 12-18 cohort by end of August, whereas Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin the world’s only vaccine being tested for use in the age group of 2-18 yrs  is also likely to get a go-ahead by September.

Aug 20, 2021 07:46 (IST)
 

Rich Countries Decision to Roll-out Booster Shots Make 'Mockery' of Vaccine Equity | Rich countries decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster shots threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa, the Africa director for the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning that as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.

Aug 20, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Update | Ranji Trophy to start from January 5, squads can pick 30 members with eye on Covid-19

Aug 20, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Odisha Fully Prepared to Tackle Any Possible 3rd Covid Wave, Says Govt | In view of the possible third wave, the Odisha government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle the situation. The Director of the Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra, said even as the State has been detecting over 100 cases in the age group 0-18 every day since the last few days, there is no need to be panic as an equal number of children were getting infected during the first and second wave too.

Aug 20, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Kerala administrated over 2.5 crore doses (2,55,20,478 doses) of #COVID vaccine including first and second doses. Of these, 1,86,82,463 were given the first dose and 68,38,015 were given second dose: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement, yesterday.

Aug 20, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Vaccination of Children Against Covid-19 May Only Start by March 2022 | The government is likely to start vaccination of children against coronavirus only by March 2022, official sources said. This development comes even as three-four vaccines be might get approval for the Under-18 age group by December

Aug 20, 2021 07:13 (IST)

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years

Aug 20, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Aug 20, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Telangana Government is on the lookout to make Hyderabad a 100 percent Covid-vaccinated city over the next 10-15 days.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana Bids to Make Hyd 100% Vaccinated in 10-15 Days; Shots for Kids May Not Start Before March 2022
There have been concerns about infection among children upto the age of 19. (PTI/File)

