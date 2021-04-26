india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Set Up More Testing Centres, Delhi HC Tells AAP Govt
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Set Up More Testing Centres, Delhi HC Tells AAP Govt

News18.com | April 26, 2021, 13:07 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid India seeing unabated Covid-19 cases in the country, the UK has said it is sending vital medical equipment to support the country. This will include ventilators and oxygen concentrators. AFP reported that London will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India and Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging the UK would do “all it can” to help. “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19,” Johnson said in a statement.

India saw 22.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last one week, the highest ever the world has seen, pushing India’s health infrastructure to a brim.

Apr 26, 2021 13:07 (IST)

China's State-run Airline Suspends Cargo Flights Rushing Medical Supplies to India | China's state-run Sichuan Airlines has suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days, causing major disruption to private traders' efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China despite Beijing offering "support and assistance" to the country to deal with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. In a letter to the sales agents on Monday, the Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines said the airline has suspended its cargo flights on six routes, including Xian to Delhi, amid hectic efforts by private traders from both sides to procure oxygen concentrators from China.

Apr 26, 2021 12:46 (IST)

'Oxygen Express' with 3 Tankers Arrives in Maharashtra | A train carrying three tankers loaded with liquid medical oxygen arrived at Kalamboli near Mumbai from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday, railway officials said. The train, carrying about 44 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, nearly 15 tonnes in each tanker, reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai at around 11.30 am, covering a distance of about 860 km in over 17 hours, they said. This is the second 'Oxygen Express' to arrive in Maharashtra, which is facing shortage of the liquid medical oxygen due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Apr 26, 2021 12:32 (IST)

Set Up More Covid-19 Testing Centres: HC to Delhi Govt | The Delhi High Court on Monday requested the AAP government to set up more testing centres in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital which is recording over 24,000 fresh infections for the last few days. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government to put in place the necessary infrastructure to streamline the sample collection process.

Apr 26, 2021 12:06 (IST)

Delhi Govt Announces Free Vaccine to Everyone Above 18 | "Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a virtual address on Monday. 

Apr 26, 2021 11:39 (IST)

READ | Covishield vs Covaxin: All You Need to Know before Getting the Vaccine Jab

As of now, these are the only two vaccines available. Imported, fully ready-to-use foreign vaccines like Sputnik V will also become available in the open market later.

Apr 26, 2021 11:27 (IST)

Telangana Logs 6,551 New Covid-19 Cases | Covid-19 tally in Telangana breached four lakh mark with 6,551 fresh infections and the toll crossed 2,000 with 43 more casualties. The total number of cases now stands at over 4.01 lakh while the toll rose to 2,042. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1418, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (554) and Rangareddy (482), a government bulletin said on Monday providing details as of 8 PM on April 25. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,01,783 while with 3804 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,34,144.

Apr 26, 2021 11:07 (IST)

WATCH | Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Indian Tri-Colour To Show Support To India's Covid19 Fight.

Apr 26, 2021 11:01 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Demanded Free Vaccination for Everyone | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded free vaccination for everyone in the country. In a tweet he attacked the ruling BJP and said, "Enough of discussion, Everyone in the country should get free vaccine. Don't make people a victim of BJP's system."

Apr 26, 2021 10:48 (IST)

READ | 'Stay Strong India': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights up in Solidarity Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the message of support from the UAE and shared the videos and photo of the Burj Khalifa bathed in Indian tri-colour.

Apr 26, 2021 10:40 (IST)

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that 104 oxygen cylinders that were used to transfer extremely ill Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU have been sent for emergency refill. "We have 104 oxygen cylinders, used to transfer extremely ill Covid patients from emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency, (which is) happening very frequently. All 104 cylinders were sent 3 days back to 3 locations for emergency refill," the hospital said. 

Apr 26, 2021 10:19 (IST)

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

Apr 26, 2021 10:06 (IST)

Ticket Prices on India-US Flights See a Steep Hike After 'Do Not Travel' Advisory | Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American government's advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday. The average fare for an economy class ticket on an India-US flight is around Rs 50,000, but the fares for this week's flights are hovering around Rs 1.5 lakh, the sources mentioned. High demand for tickets on India-US flights after the advisory on Thursday has led to the spike in fares, they said. "Many passengers want to go to the US immediately as they don't want to get stuck here if further restrictions are put in place on India-US flights," said one of the sources.

Apr 26, 2021 09:46 (IST)

India Reports 3.5 Lakh New Cases, 2,812 Deaths | India reports 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases, 2812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.  

Total cases: 1,73,13,163
Total recoveries: 1,43,04,382
Death toll: 1,95,123 
Active cases: 28,13,658  

Total vaccination: 14,19,11,223

Apr 26, 2021 09:31 (IST)

Google to Provide Rs 135 Crore Grant to India: Sundar Pichai | Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said that he is devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. He said that Google is providing Rs 135 crore to India and UNICEF for medical supplies and grants to help India.

Apr 26, 2021 09:17 (IST)

Grateful to US Govt for Mobilising Help: Satya Nadella | Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft and an Indian American said, "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices."

Apr 26, 2021 08:56 (IST)

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman said that she is in touch with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. "The American people stand in solidarity with our friends in India during these difficult times. We are rapidly providing therapeutics, ventilators, PPE, raw material for vaccines, and more," she said in a tweet.

Apr 26, 2021 08:47 (IST)

Aid from UK to Arrive by Tuesday | The first shipment from US is expected to arrive by Tuesday including life saving equipment, including 495 concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators. Aid from France and EU is also expected to come in this week itself.

Apr 26, 2021 08:40 (IST)

5 Tonnes of Oxygen to Reach Delhi Today from US | Air India's A102 is transporting five tonnes (5000kg) of oxygen concentrators as cargo from the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and is scheduled to land in Delhi by today noon. The next flight from the US to India is scheduled to depart from Newark airport and will land in Delhi on April 27.

Apr 26, 2021 08:33 (IST)

READ | Covid-19: April Has Been a Good Month For Mumbai And the BMC is Hoping It Continues

Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise this month, giving hope to thousands of frontline workers and the beleaguered administration which has been crumbling…

Apr 26, 2021 08:25 (IST)

Hollywood Singer Sends Video Message to Biden to Help India | Popular Hollywood singer Mary Millben has sent a video message to US President Joe Biden urging him to help India, which is grappling with the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Applauding Biden for prioritising Americans in the coronavirus vaccination distribution, Milben, who is a big fan of Indian culture and its people, said the US is headed to better days, but in India the days worsen.

Apr 26, 2021 08:17 (IST)

France to Send Oxygen Equipment to India to Help with Covid Crisis | France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis there, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and said it was seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from Delhi.

Apr 26, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Vice President Kamala Harris also assured India of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment. "The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India including its courageous healthcare workers," Harris said in a tweet.

Apr 26, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Delhi Reports 22,933 New Cases, Lowest in Nine Days | Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 percent on Sunday, even as hospitals across the city continued to send out SOS calls for oxygen supply. This is the fourth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data. 

Apr 26, 2021 07:51 (IST)

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis. Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need, Biden said in a tweet.

Apr 26, 2021 07:41 (IST)

10,193 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, 139 Deaths | Pune district in Maharashtra reported 10,193 new coronavirus cases and 139 fatalities on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 7,93,186 and death toll to 12,306, an official said. Of the new cases, 4,631 were from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has now reached 4,00,117, he said.

Apr 26, 2021 07:30 (IST)

16 Critical Covid-19 Patients Rescued After Fire in Gujarat Hospital | As many as 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital here on Sunday night, officials said. No casualty was reported due to the blaze, they added. A fire broke out in Ayush Hospital located on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building on Station Road in Surat at around 11.40 pm Sunday, after which sixteen patients admitted in the ICU were rescued and shifted to safer places with no casualty being reported in the incident, the officials said.

Apr 26, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Germany Will Send Oxygen, Medical Aid to India | Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. A German defence ministry spokeswoman said the foreign ministry had asked the military to look into providing a mobile oxygen production facility as well as support to transport other emergency and relief goods to India.

Apr 26, 2021 07:06 (IST)

India Adds 22.5 Lakh Cases, 16,257 Deaths in a Week | India on Sunday reported 3.35 lakh cases and 2,807 deaths, both being new global highs. Between April 18 and April 25, India reported 22.49 lakh cases, highest cases by any country in any seven-day period since the pandemic. Compared with 8,588 deaths reported in the week ending April 18, the last seven day saw 16,257 deaths.

Apr 26, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Delhi Records 350 Deaths, Lockdown Extended by Another Week | Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday with the government deciding to extend the ongoing lockdown for another week, while a few hospitals struggled to arrange continuous supply of oxygen. While the situation was better at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday with the officials saying it is the first time in three days that all patients are getting the life-saving gas at "normal pressure", several hospitals including Pentamed, Jaipur Golden and Gandhi Hospital, took to social media to send out SOS messages about dwindling stocks.

Apr 26, 2021 06:48 (IST)

UP Govt Orders 50 Lakh Doses of Covisheild, Covaxin Each | To ensure availability of adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies. Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Limited. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the UP government said that in pursuance with the Centre's order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to take the vaccine across the state in an organised manner. The state government has already offered the vaccine free of cost to everyone over the age of 18 from May 1, it said.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry told states and UTs to ensure that use of liquid oxygen was not allowed for any non-medical purposes. It asked all manufacturing facilities may maximise their production of liquid oxygen. Government sources have said that in order to increase the medical oxygen capacity of the states, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants were being installed in Delhi with the support of PM CARES Funds. These plants would enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 Metric tonnes.

