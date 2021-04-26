Coronavirus News Live Updates: Set Up More Testing Centres, Delhi HC Tells AAP Govt

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid India seeing unabated Covid-19 cases in the country, the UK has said it is sending vital medical equipment to support the country. This will include ventilators and oxygen concentrators. AFP reported that London will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India and Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging the UK would do “all it can” to help. “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19,” Johnson said in a statement.

India saw 22.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last one week, the highest ever the world has seen, pushing India’s health infrastructure to a brim.