Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As US Covid Deaths Hit 6,00,000, States Lift Restrictions; Chandigarh Imposes Night Curfew from 10:30pm to 5am

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic passed 600,000 as per Johns Hopikins data. Although cases are down, the US still has among the worst death rates per capita, eclipsed only by Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses converted into mobile vaccine centers to reach remote villages.

The mobile service will be available 24/7 and the busses will start working from tomorrow, said Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman, NEKRTC. In Chandigarh, the night curfew has been between 10:30 pm and 5 am, earlier, it used to be from 10 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced to tighten the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions as the country entered the third wave of the pandemic. Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa said four of South Africa’s nine provinces were already hit by the third wave of the pandemic and the others were well on their way there.