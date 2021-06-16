CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As US Covid Deaths Hit 6,00,000, States Lift Restrictions; Chandigarh Imposes Night Curfew from 10:30pm to 5am
Coronavirus updates: In Chandigarh, the night curfew has been between 10:30 pm and 5 am, earlier, it used to be from 10 pm to 5 am.

News18.com | June 16, 2021, 08:11 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic passed 600,000 as per Johns Hopikins data. Although cases are down, the US still has among the worst death rates per capita, eclipsed only by Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses converted into mobile vaccine centers to reach remote villages.

The mobile service will be available 24/7 and the busses will start working from tomorrow, said Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman, NEKRTC. In Chandigarh, the night curfew has been between 10:30 pm and 5 am, earlier, it used to be from 10 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced to tighten the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions as the country entered the third wave of the pandemic. Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa said four of South Africa’s nine provinces were already hit by the third wave of the pandemic and the others were well on their way there.

Jun 16, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Chhattisgarh Records 609 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths | Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 609 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,88,172 and the toll to 13,342, a health department official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,63,113 after 241 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,253 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,717, the official said. Raipur district recorded 42 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,903, including 3,122 deaths. Bastar recorded 55 new cases, Korea 45 and Balodabazar 39, among other districts, he said. With 44,653 tests conducted in the last 24 hours,  the number of samples examined so far  in the state went up to 97,73,931, the official said.

Jun 16, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Assam Logs 3,415 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths in 24 Hours |  Assam reported 3,415 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fresh fatalities on Tuesday pushing the caseload to 4,66,590, National Health Mission (NHM) said. Five deaths were reported from Tinsukia, four from Lakhimpur, three each in Jorhat and Nagaon, two each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Sivasagar, and one each in Baksa, Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Udalguri in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,028.

Jun 16, 2021 07:51 (IST)

GIMS Begins Workshop to Train Doctors, Staff for Covid 3rd Wave | Preparing for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has started special training for its doctors and support staff in dealing with cases of children, officials said.  A two-day workshop for 30 doctors and nurses on 'Basic Skills in Pediatrics' was held on Monday and Tuesday, GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said.The GIMS, which functions as an autonomous body under the Uttar Pradesh government, has treated over 4,500 patients during the two waves of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, he said, adding the hospital is preparing for the third wave, which is expected to chiefly affect children.

Jun 16, 2021 07:48 (IST)

READ | 150 Days of World's Biggest Covid Vaccine Drive: India's Report Card And Road Ahead

At current rate, it will take nearly 78 weeks, or 18 months, for all the adult Indian population to get partially vaccinated.

Jun 16, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Vegetable vendors in Keshopur Subzi Mandi urge people to wear face masks or else they will not trade with them. 

Jun 16, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Ireland Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Blood Clots | Scientists in Ireland have identified how and why some COVID-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The study, led by researchers from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences and published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis', found that the balance between a molecule that causes clotting, called von Willebrand Factor (VWF), and its regulator called ADAMTS13, is severely disrupted in patients with severe COVID-19. Previous research has established that blood clotting is a significant cause of death in patients with COVID-19.

Jun 16, 2021 07:32 (IST)

South Africa Strengthens COVID-19 Restrictions as it Enters Third Wave of Pandemic | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced to tighten the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions as the country entered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said four of South Africa's nine provinces were already hit by the third wave of the pandemic and the others were well on their way there. The economic hub of Gauteng province has been particularly hard hit, accounting for two thirds of the 40 per cent increase in infections across the country in the past week. The average number of people dying in the province from COVID-19 has increased by 48 per cent.

Jun 16, 2021 07:28 (IST)

- North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses converted into mobile vaccine centers to reach remote villages

People wait outside Covid-19 testing clinic after new cases were reported.

Making it clear that pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail Covid vaccination services, the health ministry on Tuesday said anyone aged 18 and above can go directly to the nearest vaccination centre where the vaccinator performs the onsite registration and provides vaccination at the same visit.

