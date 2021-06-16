Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As US Covid Deaths Hit 6,00,000, States Lift Restrictions; Chandigarh Imposes Night Curfew from 10:30pm to 5am

Chhattisgarh Records 609 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths | Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 609 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,88,172 and the toll to 13,342, a health department official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,63,113 after 241 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,253 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,717, the official said. Raipur district recorded 42 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,903, including 3,122 deaths. Bastar recorded 55 new cases, Korea 45 and Balodabazar 39, among other districts, he said. With 44,653 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in the state went up to 97,73,931, the official said.