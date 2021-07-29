Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Extends Expiration Dates on J&J Shots to 6 Months; Within 7 Days, Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% Adult Population

The findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts of India was shared by the Union Health Ministry. Seroprevalence was found to be 76.2 per cent among the surveyed population in Rajasthan, 75.9 per cent in Bihar, 75.3 per cent in Gujarat, 74.6 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 73.1 per cent in Uttarakhand, 71 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 70.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 69.8 per cent in Karnataka, 69.2 in Tamil Nadu and 68.1 per cent in Odisha.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across India have crossed 45 crores with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here