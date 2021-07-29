Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Extends Expiration Dates on J&J Shots to 6 Months; Within 7 Days, Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% Adult Population

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus Updates: In a letter to J&J, the Food and Drug Administration stated that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated.

News18.com | July 29, 2021, 07:31 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US health regulators again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said.

In a letter to J&J, the Food and Drug Administration stated that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated. It’s the second time the FDA has extended the shelf life on the vaccines since June. When first authorized in February, the FDA said the vaccines could be stored for three months at normal refrigeration levels. Meanwhile, health authorities in many states had recently warned that they could be forced to throw out thousands of doses of the one-shot vaccine without an extension.

Meanwhile, serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies. It was done between June 14 and July 6. Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence, while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4 per cent. Seroprevalence in Assam is 50.3 per cent and Maharashtra 58 per cent.

Jul 29, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Assam Reports 1,276 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Fresh Fatalities |  Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,62,731 on Wednesday as 1,276 people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,201, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 161, followed by Golaghat (98), Lakhimpur (95), and Nagaon (66).       

Jul 29, 2021 07:28 (IST)

HC Stay on Nagaland Govt's COVID Vaccine or No Pay Directive to Staff | The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court put a stay on the Nagaland government's order for compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of its employees. After hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the bench decided to stay the order till the next date of hearing. The court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. The Nagaland government had on July 17 asked its employees to get vaccinated to attend office, or to produce COVID-negative reports by getting tested every 15 days. The salaries of those who have not taken a single dose of vaccine or who fail to furnish COVID-negative report will be stopped beyond July 31 and they would not be allowed to attend office, the order issued by the chief secretary stated.

Jul 29, 2021 07:27 (IST)

READ | Kerala Has Least Covid Antibodies, Madhya Pradesh Has Most, Finds ICMR Serosurvey

At least two-third of the population surveyed in 11 states were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies, according to the findings of a serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research…

Jul 29, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Over 45 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India: Govt | The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said citing a provisional report at 7 pm. The ministry said 20,54,874 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,00,099 as second dose to those in the 18-44 age group on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 71,92,485 have received their second dose since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP)

The findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts of India was shared by the Union Health Ministry. Seroprevalence was found to be 76.2 per cent among the surveyed population in Rajasthan, 75.9 per cent in Bihar, 75.3 per cent in Gujarat, 74.6 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 73.1 per cent in Uttarakhand, 71 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 70.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 69.8 per cent in Karnataka, 69.2 in Tamil Nadu and 68.1 per cent in Odisha.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across India have crossed 45 crores with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said.

