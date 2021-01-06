Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Logs Over 3,900 Deaths in New 24-hr Record; WHO Disappointed as China Blocks Entry to Covid-19 Experts

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The United States broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again Tuesday, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university. The worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic also recorded more than 250,000 new cases in the period up until 8.30 pm Tuesday (0130 GMT Wednesday), the Baltimore-based university's records showed. That brings the US to more than 21 million cases and 357,000 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus. The 10-strong team had been due to set off in early January as part of a long-awaited mission to probe early cases of the coronavirus, first reported over a year ago in China's Wuhan. "Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news conference in Geneva.
A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla for his 'water' comment, both vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth rollout of the antidote, saying…
Jan 06, 2021 07:40 (IST)
Australia to Bring Forward Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plans | Australia will bring forward its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health authorities said on Wednesday as the country seeks to contain fresh cases in its two largest cities. Australia has repeatedly resisted pressure to expedite its vaccination distribution timetable, citing low coronavirus cases in the country though new clusters in Sydney and Melbourne have sparked fears of a wider outbreak.
Jan 06, 2021 07:28 (IST)
COVID Vaccination Voluntary, Antibodies Develop 2 Weeks after Second Dose: AIIMS Director | Getting immunised against COVID-19 will be a voluntary exercise and it is important that both dozes of the vaccine be administered to an individual for developing better immune response against the disease, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said. Protective levels of antibodies generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose, he said. The senior pulmonologist also stressed that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.
Jan 06, 2021 07:15 (IST)
China Blocks Entry to WHO Team Studying Covid's Origins | China has blocked the arrival of a team from the World Health Organization investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that their visas had not yet been approved even as some members of the group were on their way. The WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his dismay and said he had called on China to allow the team in. “I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members have already begun their journeys, and others were not able to travel at the last minute,” he said.
India will likely see the first shots against Covid-19 administered outside clinical trials by January 14.
Jan 06, 2021 07:08 (IST)
UK PM Promises Daily Vaccine Updates as COVID-19 Cases Top 60,000 for 1st time | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday promised to give daily updates on the country's vaccination programme to protect the most vulnerable groups from COVID-19 as the daily coronavirus infections hit a new record figure of 60,196 for the first time since the pandemic began last year. Addressing a press briefing, Johnson revealed that the National Health Service (NHS) has completed vaccinating 1.3 million people with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs, and that rollout will continue to be further accelerated as the main route out of the lockdown.
Jan 06, 2021 07:05 (IST)
Bengal Reports 24 More Covid-19 Deaths, 812 Fresh Cases | The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,841 after 24 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 5,56,384 after 812 fresh cases of the infection were reported from various parts of the state, it said. Since Monday, 1,166 recoveries were reported in the state bettering the discharge rate to 96.56 per cent. Altogether 5,37,250 people have so far been cured of the disease in West Bengal, the bulletin said.
"I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made it clear the mission is a priority for the WHO," he said of the trip he said was developed with Beijing. The mission was due to be led by Peter Ben Embarek, WHO's top expert on animal diseases that cross the species barrier, who went to China on a preliminary mission last July.
Two members of the international team had already set out on their journey to China. One has now turned back and the other is in transit in a third country, emergencies chief Mike Ryan said. However, he added: "We trust and hope that is just a logistic and bureaucratic issue that can be resolved very quickly."
Ahead of the trip, Beijing has been seeking to shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began, with senior diplomat Wang Yi saying "more and more studies" showed that it emerged in multiple regions. Ryan has previously called this "highly speculative".
China has dismissed criticism of its handling of early cases that emerged in late 2019, although some including U.S. President Donald Trump have questioned Beijing's actions during the outbreak.
Washington, which has announced plans to leave the WHO, has called for a "transparent" investigation and criticised its terms under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.